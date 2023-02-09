ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Gaming Commission director recommends March 10 as start date for online sports betting

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Online sports betting could start in Massachusetts just in time for March Madness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7BkN_0ki9t7Is00
The opening of sports betting at Plainridge Park Casino on Jan. 31, 2023. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OtJa_0ki9t7Is00

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has a date in mind for the launch of online sports betting in Massachusetts.

Executive Director Karen Wells has proposed a tentative launch date of March 10 at 10 a.m.

The launch date comes the Friday before the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is set to begin.

According to a report from State House News Service, Wells said that the proposed start date is a few days before March Madness so there’s time to work out the kinks if anything goes wrong.

In October, the Gaming Commission said it wanted in-person betting to start in time for the Super Bowl. Retail sportsbooks started taking bets on Jan. 31.

Former Patriots defensive back Ty Law and former Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon were among the first to legally place sports bets in Massachusetts during the in-person opening.

“I’m going to go $1,000 on the Celtics to win it all,” Law said while getting ready to place his bet at the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.

