The mullet is making a comeback in 2023.

Stars like Cardi B and Shenseea have been rocking the heck out of the popular 1980s hairstyle, and they look good doing it too. A mullet can be a tricky hairdo to pull off, but if done right, the edgy cut can elevate any look to the next level.

Look no further than Cardi B.

Over the weekend, the Grammy -award-winning rapper attended Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy event donning a slick and wavy mullet. The Bronx-bred MC paired the look with a leather and lace embroidered gown by Roberto Cavalli. The curve-hugging ensemble featured a snakeskin bodice that wrapped around the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s busty upper half, showing off her bodacious frame. Cardi, 30, completed the look with a thick golden choker, matching gloves, and long statement earrings.

In January, author and musical powerhouse Kelly Rowland rocked a curly mullet to one of her events. An Instagram video posted to her account captured her sporting the unique hairdo as she got glammed up by her beauty and makeup team.

We must admit, Rowland knocked this look out of the park!

How did the Mullet become so popular?

The origin of the mullet hairstyle is difficult to trace, as hairstyles have been evolving and changing for centuries. But several celebrities grew famous for popularising the style in the late 1980s and 1990s. Stars like David Bowie, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Michael Bolton were a few celebs that wore mullets loud and proud back in the day. Mullets have become engrained in the American style repertoire thanks to their fearlessness.

Cardi B and Kelly Rowland aren’t the only celebrity women bold enough to sport a mullet. Here are a few more stars who can slay the style like there’s no tomorrow.

1. Serayah

Empire star Serayah also attended Clive Davis’ star-studded Pre-Grammy dinner over the weekend, wearing a sleek mullet. The actress and singer’s jet-black cut perfectly complimented her shiny metallic maroon dress.

2. Doja Cat

Doja Cat doesn’t shy away from experimenting with different hairstyles and fashionable attire. In fact, she embraces the bold and avant-garde. The singer and style guru did just that during the 63rd Annual Grammy-awards in 2021.

The “Woman” hitmaker turned heads with a sharp mullet that featured a crispy bang. Doja, 27, tied the hairstyle together with a fierce smokey eye and a tight plunging V-neck dress that featured green feather detailing.

3. Rihanna

We’d be remiss if we did not include Rihanna, the O.G. of mullets. The Fenty Beauty CEO has been rocking the hairstyle for decades, whether she’s on the red carpet or behind the camera posing for her sexy lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

She paved the way for many to feel comfortable enough to rock a mullet in public. And we got to say. She does it well.

Rihanna took the mullet to a new level when attending the Opening Ceremony fashion show in 2014. Donning a grey floral dress and a black choker, the Bajan beauty gave sexy and chic glam as she watched the show go down from the front row.

4. Zendaya

Zendaya sent fans spiraling with joy in 2016 when she dared to walk down the Grammys red carpet in a dirty blonde mullet. The Euphoria star’s layered mullet paired perfectly with her dramatic black eyeliner and sheer black gown.

According to several reports, the former Disney star drew inspiration from David Bowie for her edgy red-carpet ensemble.