Clippers Trade John Wall to Rockets in Three-Team Deal

Three other players are on the move as a result of the trade, which also included the Grizzlies.

Former No. 1 pick John Wall is headed back to the Rockets as the focal point of a three-team swap less than an hour before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski .

The Clippers are sending the veteran point guard back to his previous team. Wall played the 2020–21 season for Houston and sat out the following season while under contract to the Rockets as the team sought to trade him. Ultimately, he agreed to a contract buyout with Houston last June and subsequently signed a two-year, $13.2 million deal with Los Angeles.

Meantime, longtime NBA swingman Eric Gordon is headed from the Rockets back to the Clippers, the team that originally drafted him in 2008. Shooting guard Luke Kennard , a sixth-year pro, moves from the Clippers to the Grizzlies . Veteran sharpshooter Danny Green leaves the Grizzlies to join the Clippers, who also receive three second-round draft picks in the deal.

Wall averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists in 34 games for the Clippers this season, while Gordon averaged 13.1 points in 47 games with Houston.

Kennard averaged 7.8 points in 35 games this season with Los Angeles. Green, a three-time NBA champion, played sparingly for Memphis this season.

