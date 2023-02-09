Ryan guilty of wire fraud in First NBC failure

Ashton Ryan, Jr., the founder of First NBC Bank has been found guilty of bank fraud in a federal court.

The five week trial saw former executives of the Bank and others testify Ryan worked with them hide losses and secure bank loans.

Ryan took the stand in his own defense saying those loans were made out of his own altruism and maintained the failure of First NBC could be blamed on unscrupulous speculators who were betting on the bank failing.

First NBC failed in 2017 holding a billion dollars in bad loans.

While Ryan was found guilty on all charges, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports First NBC’s vice president and co-defendant Fred Beebe was cleared of charges.

First NBC was founded by Ryan on the goal of helping rebuild New Orleans after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.