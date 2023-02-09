Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing These Pickup & Delivery Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'JM McBrideAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart is set to close nearly half a dozen locations in the coming weekscreteAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive
A couple sent their dog to a trainer, but they were not expecting what happened next.
KRQE Chief Meteorologist breaks down New Mexico’s back-to-back Valentine’s Day storms
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heading into Valentine’s Day, New Mexico is looking at back-to-back storm systems moving through the majority of the state. Winds have started to pick up in the metro-area Monday afternoon and by Tuesday evening, some snow could be on the way. So what can you expect? KRQE News 13 Chief Meteorologist sat […]
13-year-old charged for shooting man in Santa Fe
A man in his 30s was shot last weekend, and police announced an arrest in relation to the crime.
Jury selection to begin for men accused in murder of two Albuquerque teens
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection is expected to begin Monday for three men accused in the torture and murder of two Albuquerque. Stephen Goldman Jr., Julio Almentero, and Jimmie Atkins are charged with the deaths of 15-year-old Colin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef in an alleged drug deal gone wrong.
Warm Sunday, turning stormy this week
What a super Super Bowl Sunday! High temps soared into the lower 60s for the ABQ metro and middle to upper 60s south and east. The clouds cleared away for northern and western NM, however, clouds and even lighter sprinkles fell for parts of the southeast corner. Hope you enjoyed the warmth since two major winter storms are on their way this week. The first one arrives Monday afternoon with mountain snow north, valley rain for the evening commute, and high wind gusts over southern NM.
KRQE Newsfeed: NMSU hazing allegations, Personal finance bill, Snow and rain, UNM lab changes, Penguin update
[1] Redacted police report alleges sexual abuse in NMSU’s locker room – New Mexico State University’s men’s basketball season has come to an end after disturbing allegations of hazing against members of the team. A police report lists three offenses including false imprisonment, criminal sexual contact, and harassment. The report was filed by a member of the NMSU men’s basketball team last week. All coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Lawsuit against City of Albuquerque by Victoria Martens’ family re-opened
The suit was filed by Victoria's grandparents, Pat and John Martens, in 2017 after her death.
Shooting near ABQ Circle K leaves one dead
Detectives are investigating a shooting at a gas station.
No injuries reported in Corrales balloon crash
A balloon can be seen caught in a tall tree.
2020 gas station murder suspect changes plea
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Samson Traub changed his plea Monday in the killing of Carlos Montoya in 2020. Traub, 22, pleaded “no contest” to beating Montoya to death at a gas station on Jefferson. Traub made the same plea to a charge of armed robbery. He faces up to six years in prison. The fight between […]
Santa Fe wants input about Ragle Park improvements
The public meeting is happening this upcoming Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
Suspect charged with killing man who defended Albuquerque gas station clerk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 58-year old Albuquerque man is facing an open count of murder, accused of shooting and killing a man who police say was trying to help a gas station clerk. The shooting happened over the weekend at the Circle K on the corner of Juan Tabo and Lomas, ending with the arrest of Eric Ford.
Back-to-back storms bring snow, rain, and wind to New Mexico
Two storms will be bringing snow, rain, and strong winds to New Mexico through Wednesday. Heavy snow will fall in the northern mountains, while southern and eastern parts of the state will see potentially damaging winds. The first of two winter storm systems is moving through New Mexico Monday. It...
Man arrested in Santa Fe murder case from November 2022
The suspect was taken to Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center and charged with murder alongside other crimes.
Albuquerque Police: Suspected drunk driver kills woman on sidewalk
The investigation is ongoing.
Tree thinning in Arroyo Mascaras to begin Tuesday
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe Public Works Department will begin trimming trees from the Arroyo Mascaras this Tuesday. The project will take place near Rosario Boulevard and may block parking and traffic in the area. Thinning the invasive species of Siberian elm and Tree...
934 citations issued in Albuquerque’s new license plate crackdown
Warmer weather before multiple winter storms next week
The storm system that impacted New Mexico yesterday is well to our east, but temperatures have stayed cool in it’s wake. Overnight lows will once again be 5-15 degrees cooler than average for this time of year, with wind chill a slight factor very early Saturday morning. Tomorrow will be a lot more seasonable as high pressure builds over the state, funneling in warmer air from northern Mexico.
Albuquerque driver involved in crash on I-40 struck by passing vehicle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Sunday night. The crash occurred on I-40 westbound between Tramway Boulevard and Juan Tabo Boulevard. According to police, the vehicle lost control while attempting to change lanes and collided with another vehicle....
