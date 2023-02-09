ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Warm Sunday, turning stormy this week

What a super Super Bowl Sunday! High temps soared into the lower 60s for the ABQ metro and middle to upper 60s south and east. The clouds cleared away for northern and western NM, however, clouds and even lighter sprinkles fell for parts of the southeast corner. Hope you enjoyed the warmth since two major winter storms are on their way this week. The first one arrives Monday afternoon with mountain snow north, valley rain for the evening commute, and high wind gusts over southern NM.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: NMSU hazing allegations, Personal finance bill, Snow and rain, UNM lab changes, Penguin update

[1] Redacted police report alleges sexual abuse in NMSU’s locker room – New Mexico State University’s men’s basketball season has come to an end after disturbing allegations of hazing against members of the team. A police report lists three offenses including false imprisonment, criminal sexual contact, and harassment. The report was filed by a member of the NMSU men’s basketball team last week. All coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

2020 gas station murder suspect changes plea

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Samson Traub changed his plea Monday in the killing of Carlos Montoya in 2020. Traub, 22, pleaded “no contest” to beating Montoya to death at a gas station on Jefferson. Traub made the same plea to a charge of armed robbery. He faces up to six years in prison. The fight between […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Back-to-back storms bring snow, rain, and wind to New Mexico

Two storms will be bringing snow, rain, and strong winds to New Mexico through Wednesday. Heavy snow will fall in the northern mountains, while southern and eastern parts of the state will see potentially damaging winds. The first of two winter storm systems is moving through New Mexico Monday. It...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tree thinning in Arroyo Mascaras to begin Tuesday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe Public Works Department will begin trimming trees from the Arroyo Mascaras this Tuesday. The project will take place near Rosario Boulevard and may block parking and traffic in the area. Thinning the invasive species of Siberian elm and Tree...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

934 citations issued in Albuquerque’s new license plate crackdown

See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerques-license-plate-crackdown-begins-with-934-citations/. 934 citations issued in Albuquerque’s new license …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerques-license-plate-crackdown-begins-with-934-citations/. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office: 18-year-old rams …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/bernalillo-county-sheriffs-office-18-year-old-rams-deputy-vehicle-at-suspected-drag-race/. Filmmakers to show trailer for Hermit’s Peak-Calf …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/filmmakers-to-show-trailer-for-hermits-peak-calf-canyon-wildfire-documentary/. Repeated break-ins at local non-profit has participants …. Repeated break-ins at local...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warmer weather before multiple winter storms next week

The storm system that impacted New Mexico yesterday is well to our east, but temperatures have stayed cool in it’s wake. Overnight lows will once again be 5-15 degrees cooler than average for this time of year, with wind chill a slight factor very early Saturday morning. Tomorrow will be a lot more seasonable as high pressure builds over the state, funneling in warmer air from northern Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque driver involved in crash on I-40 struck by passing vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Sunday night. The crash occurred on I-40 westbound between Tramway Boulevard and Juan Tabo Boulevard. According to police, the vehicle lost control while attempting to change lanes and collided with another vehicle....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy