What's Going On With AMC Shares?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower by 1.53% to $4.83 Monday morning on continued downward momentum. The company last week announced an $85 million debt repayment. Shares could also be lower amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks. In a Form 8 filing Monday, AMC says the company expects to file on February 14 and commence mailing of a definitive proxy statement relating to the already announced special stockholder meeting, which is currently scheduled to be held on March 14. AMC also says the company also agreed that prior to March 31, it will not issue or exchange any Class A common stock in return for cancellation of the company’s outstanding indebtedness. See Also: Why Fidelity National Information Services Stock Is Diving Today AMC, among other meme stocks, has seen marked, continued short squeeze volatility throughout 2023. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC stock has a total share float of 515.718 million, of which 118.270 million shares are sold short, representing 22.93% of shares sold short. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a 52-week high of $34.33 and a 52-week low of $3.77. This article What's Going On With AMC Shares? originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today?
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares jumped more than 6% in premarket trading Monday before pulling back at the market open. The company announced plans to cut 17% of its workforce in a new email to employees. What Happened: Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson sent an email to staff explaining that the company is switching its focus from growth to profitability. "For the last 15 years, we ran Twilio for growth, building a tremendous customer base, product set, and revenue base. But environments change – and so must we," Lawson said. Twilio said it plans to prioritize profits more than ever before by spending less and becoming...
What's Going On With TOP Ships Stock?
TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are trading higher by 48.85% to $1.95 Monday afternoon after the company entered into a time charter employment contract. What Happened? TOP Ships says the new time charter will commence immediately after the expiry of the present time charter employment contract in the first-quarter of 2024 and will have a firm duration of 3 years with an additional year at the charterer's option. TOP Ships says the revenue backlog expected to be generated by this fixture is about $22.4 million for the firm period and about $30.6 million if the charterer exercises the option to extend for one additional year. See Also: A $100 Investment...
Genius Brands Taps AI For New Series Following Reverse Stock Split: What's Going On?
Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares are trading lower Monday. The company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split last week that went into effect today. What Happened: On Friday, Genius Brands announced a reverse stock split to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price continued listing requirement. As a result of the reverse stock split, shareholders were given one share of common stock for every 10 pre-split shares of common stock owned, resulting in each shareholder's pro rata ownership remaining the same. "We are executing on our plan around timeless, safe, and quality entertainment for children, as we grow rapidly, now evidenced by our most recent...
$320M Solana-Ether Wormhole Bridge Exploit: Hacker Earns Yields On Staked Tokens
A hacker responsible for the $320 million exploit of the Solana-Ether Wormhole bridge in 2022 has been actively engaging with the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The individual behind the exploit exchanged some of the fraudulently obtained assets for Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) and may be earning yields on staked tokens, according to blockchain security firm Peckshield. Blockchain data shows that the exploiter wallet 0x629 transferred over $46 million in various tokens to Maker, a lending and borrowing platform. See Also: Kraken's Staking Program - Charges Prompt Concerns Of Regulatory Crypto Crackdown The wallet then used the collateral to buy $16 million worth of Ether, including...
Why This Fastly Analyst Is Giving The Stock A Double Upgrade
Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) spiked in early trading on Monday, continuing last week’s rally. The company has strong underlying foundations and is focusing on security and edge cloud solutions, according to BofA Securities. The Fastly Analyst: Tal Liani upgraded the rating on Fastly from Underperform to Buy, while raising the price target from $10.50 to $16.00. The Fastly Thesis: While the company’s near-term results could fluctuate, the stock represents value creation in the intermediate term, Liani said in the upgrade note. Check out other analyst stock ratings. “Fastly’s new CEO, Todd Nightingale, has taken steps to streamline the product portfolio, pricing, and other...
Whats Going On With Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Stock After Hours?
Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading roughly flat at $310.79 during Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company also issued first-quarter guidance with a midpoint above analyst estimates. So What Happened? SolarEdge Technologies reported quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.55 by 84.52 percent. The company also reported quarterly sales of $890.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $879.23 million by 1.30%. This is a 61% increase over sales of $551.91 million in the same period last year. See Also: Trading Strategies for Palantir Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings SolarEdge also sees first-quarter revenues in the range of $915 million-$945...
10 Stocks That Are Crushing Short Sellers In 2023: Where Do Tesla, Apple, Lucid Motors Rank?
After a big year in 2022, short sellers are off to a rough start to 2023. However, some stocks have certainly been more unkind to short sellers than others as of late. A new report by S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky highlighted the stocks short sellers have taken the biggest hit on so far in 2023. Dusaniwsky said identifying crowded short and long positions can help investors optimize returns, minimize tail risk drawdowns and balance their portfolios appropriately. "Concentration, or sentiment risk, has become one of the most important investment factors driving investment returns in today’s market," Dusaniwsky said. Related Link: Tesla Short Sellers...
Kraken's Staking Program: Charges Prompt Concerns Of Regulatory Crypto Crackdown
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently charged Kraken for offering its staking as a service program as an unregistered security. This has prompted concerns among market analysts and experts about the possibility of a multipronged regulatory crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry. In a recent research report, Bernstein stated that the allegations against Kraken are related to the exchange's specific program, Coindesk reported. Also Read: 3AC Founders Announces Launch Of New Cryptocurrency Exchange The main question that arises from this development is whether staking itself is a security or if it was specific to the way in which Kraken offered and marketed the program. The...
Why Alteryx (AYX) Shares Are Popping Off Monday
Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) shares are trading higher by 6.11% to $66.71 Monday morning after Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $75 to $80. Shares are also higher on continued upward momentum after Alteryx last week reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. What Happened? Alteryx reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $301.08 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $279.31 million by 7.8%. This sales figure is a marked 73.2% increase over sales of $173.81 million in the same period last year. Meanwhile, Alteryx says the GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.7 million, compared to the GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $37.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021...Read More According to data from Benzinga Pro, AYX has a 52-week high of $76.35 and a 52-week low of $39.55. This article Why Alteryx (AYX) Shares Are Popping Off Monday originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Cramer: This Big US Bank Stock Can 'Go Much Higher In This Environment'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) is the "kind of company that makes stuff, does things, returns capital to shareholders." When asked about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI), he said, "How do I say, sell, sell, sell, sell, sell." Cramer recommended taking a pass on Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN). Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here Cramer said he prefers DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) over Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX). When asked about Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW), he said, "I’ve got to get in it." The "Mad Money" host said Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) "stinks." Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) can go "much higher in this environment," Cramer said. Now Read This: $1M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying Image: Shutterstock This article Cramer: This Big US Bank Stock Can 'Go Much Higher In This Environment' originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.59% to 34,069.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.65% to 11,793.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 4,111.69. Check This Out: Top 5 Health Care Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month Leading and Lagging Sectors Information technology shares rose by 1.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), up 21%, and Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD), up 12%. In trading on Monday, energy shares dipped by 1.1%. Top Headline TreeHouse Foods...
Why Frequency Therapeutics Are Trading Lower By 82%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares jumped 120.5% to $1.02 after jumping over 72% on Friday. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) gained 37.2% to $1.7985 after the company entered into a time charter employment contract. COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) shares jumped 34.7% to $5.86 after the company announced an 80% year-over-year reduction of outstanding secured debt. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares gained 33.6% to $5.17 after the company announced interim 10-month data from an ongoing U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD. MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) surged 28% to $0.9119. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) climbed...
Why SeqLL Shares Are Nosediving
SeqLL Inc (NASDAQ: SQL) shares are trading lower by 19.32% to $1.06 Monday morning after the company announced pricing of an $1.8 million registered direct offering. What Else? SeqLL announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to purchase 2,000,000 of its shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.90 per share of common stock in a registered direct offering. See Also: What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today? The offering is expected to close on or about February 15, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. According to data from Benzinga Pro, SQL has a 52-week high of $2.40 and a 52-week low of $0.23. This article Why SeqLL Shares Are Nosediving originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Forian Stock Trading Higher On Selling Its Cannabis Software Subsidiary & CEO Stepping Down
Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) announced the sale of its cannabis software subsidiary, Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. (d/b/a BioTrack), to Alleaves, Inc., effective February 10, 2023, for a total purchase price of $30 million in cash, comprised of $20 million paid at closing and $10 million paid in twelve required equal monthly installments, subject to any working capital adjustments. Forian will retain a license to certain cannabinoid-based data to enhance its healthcare information offerings. As a result of the transaction, Forian will focus on its healthcare information business and will no longer provide software solutions to the cannabis industry. “This transaction allows...
10 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch This Week: Getty, Lannett, AirSculpt And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. High short interest and a high cost to borrow are among the common traits that could lead to a short squeeze. Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates this week based on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard and some other stocks to watch that are moving up the list. See Also: Disney Streaming Head Exits After Disney Shares Its Downsizing Plans Getty Images Holdings (NYSE: GETY): The content creator and image marketplace tops the short squeeze leaderboard for a second...
Nasdaq Rises 1.5%; G1 Therapeutics Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1.5% on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.96% to 34,193.83 while the NASDAQ rose 1.52% to 11,896.75. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.03% to 4,132.54. Check This Out: Top 5 Health Care Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month Leading and Lagging Sectors Information technology shares rose by 1.9% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), up 27%, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY), up 21%. In trading on Monday, energy shares dipped by 0.8%. Top Headline TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) reported mixed...
Shares Pop As This $11B Tech Company Announces Double-Digit Headcount Cut: What You Need To Know
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) will lay off 17% of its workforce (about 1,500 positions) as part of a major restructuring plan, the company announced in a Monday blog post. What Happened: Twilio co-founder and CEO Jeff Lawson penned an open letter to Twilio employees saying that while the company saw record growth over the last 15 years, in light of the current macroeconomic environment, the business must prioritize profitability. As part of the restructuring plan, Twilio will form two business units, Twilio Communications and Twilio Data & Applications. Lawson said each unit will be empowered to optimize its respective customer and business needs. The...
Is This Economist Back From The Future? Top Market Pundit Reveals How To Predict Where The Stock Market Will Go Before It Happens
Allianz chief economic adviser and well-known economist Mohamed El-Erian has some advice for those who want to know what the market is going to do before it actually does it, and surprisingly, it doesn't require the use of Benzinga Pro. "If you want to know what's going to happen ... follow the 2-year yield," El-Erian said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." What To Know: They say no one knows what the market is going to do, but El-Erian has flagged the 2-Year Treasury yield as one indicator that's likely to predict what the future has in store for the markets. "If it continues going up, I would be worried. If it...
Teradata, Monday.Com And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 300 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares jumped 33.6% to $5.17 after the company announced interim 10-month data from an ongoing U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) surged 25.8% to $12.44 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target from $10.50 to $16. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) rose 21% to $1.49. monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) surged 15.2% to $151.17...
