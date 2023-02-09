AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower by 1.53% to $4.83 Monday morning on continued downward momentum. The company last week announced an $85 million debt repayment. Shares could also be lower amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks. In a Form 8 filing Monday, AMC says the company expects to file on February 14 and commence mailing of a definitive proxy statement relating to the already announced special stockholder meeting, which is currently scheduled to be held on March 14. AMC also says the company also agreed that prior to March 31, it will not issue or exchange any Class A common stock in return for cancellation of the company’s outstanding indebtedness. See Also: Why Fidelity National Information Services Stock Is Diving Today AMC, among other meme stocks, has seen marked, continued short squeeze volatility throughout 2023. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC stock has a total share float of 515.718 million, of which 118.270 million shares are sold short, representing 22.93% of shares sold short. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a 52-week high of $34.33 and a 52-week low of $3.77. This article What's Going On With AMC Shares? originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

