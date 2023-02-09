ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, ID

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell appear in court as defense and prosecutors signal intent to argue about religion during triple murder trial

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 20

stephanie
4d ago

GOD, I can't stand their faces!!! When are they going to realize that they have NO fight. All these legal maneuvers are doing is delaying the inevitable..while they cost taxpayers more money!

Reply(2)
46
Ed Hanson
3d ago

One more thing folks these disgusting lawyers always have some nonsense up their sleeves the abuse the law all the time with their ridiculous comments!

Reply(1)
8
MP
3d ago

Time to stop playing the game with these killers

Reply
16
Related
Law & Crime

Defense Attorney Says Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to Death Was on 13 Psychiatric Drugs as Police Apologize for Saying She’s ‘Improving’

A judge Friday granted a defense motion to have a forensic psychologist evaluate a Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her three children to death before she tried to kill herself by jumping out of a second-story window in her family’s Boston-area home, according to a media report. The motion...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fate of Tou Thao, last ex-cop charged in George Floyd's murder, lies with judge

MINNEAPOLIS - The attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer who held back bystanders while his colleagues restrained a dying George Floyd said in court filings Tuesday that his client is innocent of criminal wrongdoing and should be acquitted on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.But prosecutors argued in their filings that Tou Thao "acted without courage and displayed no compassion" despite his nearly nine years of experience and that he disregarded his training even though he could see Floyd's life slowly ebbing away.Tuesday was the deadline for prosecutors and defense attorneys to file final written arguments in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

Did These Two Witnesses Save the Prosecution's Case Against Alex Murdaugh?

Over the last week, jurors have been inundated with details about how Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were brutally murdered outside their South Carolina estate in June 2021—and allegations about who did it.Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer from a prominent local family, fatally shot his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son in an attempt to distract from the looming threat of his financial problems being exposed, and then took deliberate steps to cover up his role in the grisly crime. To prove their case, they called over a dozen witnesses to detail the crime scene, cell phone data, and...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RadarOnline

'I've Moved On': Derek Chauvin's Ex-Wife Breaks Three-Year Silence, Says He 'Ruined Her Life' But Supports His Bid To Overturn Murder Conviction

The ex-wife of disgraced police officer Derek Chauvin broke her three-year silence this week to back her ex-husband’s bid to overturn his murder conviction, RadarOnline.com has learned.Kellie Chauvin, who divorced Derek in February 2021, last spoke out publicly in May 2020 shortly after her now ex-husband murdered 46-year-old George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.According to Daily Mail, Chauvin’s 48-year-old ex-wife has since changed her name and fled Minnesota.She had not been seen or heard from until agreeing to an interview with the outlet on Monday.“Have I been in contact with him, no,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

A kindergarten teacher was found buried in a shallow grave. Now her estranged husband is charged in her death

The death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez shocked her family and coworkers at BelovED Charter School, where she had spent the last five years of her life teaching kindergarteners. She loved kids, her brother told CBS earlier this week. Her own children, her students and any kids, really – the very reason why she had decided to go into teaching. So when Hernandez did not show up for work on Monday, staff at the school knew that something was wrong and asked Jersey City Police to do a wellness check. Inside Hernandez’s home, officers found blood splatter and evidence that would...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh family warned they will be thrown out of murder trial

Alex Murdaugh’s family members have been warned that they will be thrown out of his murder trial after his surviving son Buster appeared to “flip the bird” at a witness.Judge Clifton Newman has reportedly issued multiple warnings to several members of the disgraced attorney’s family about their behaviour in court, where they have put on a united front since the start of his trial for the murders of wife Maggie and son Paul.The family members have already been moved to the back of the courtroom in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina – and are now only one...
WALTERBORO, SC
CBS News

Death row inmate convicted of murdering dancer says his dad is actual killer

An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his death sentence thrown out, alleging in a court filing that his late father is the actual killer.Attorneys for Anthony Sanchez, 44, asked the Court of Criminal Appeals for an evidentiary hearing, and say his convictions and sentences should be vacated. In their filing, attorneys allege that Sanchez's father, Thomas Glen Sanchez, is the actual killer of 21-year-old Juli Busken.Thomas Glen Sanchez died last year. A former girlfriend of Thomas Glen Sanchez claims he confessed more than once...
NORMAN, OK
truecrimedaily

Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
ROCKVILLE, MD
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh breaks down as lawyer describes brutal ‘butchering’ of wife and son

Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as his lawyer described how his son and wife were “butchered” on the family’s South Carolina hunting estate.Mr Murdaugh wiped tears from his eyes as his defence attorney described the scene he claims his client found near kennels on the estate and denied that he had anything to do with it.Dick Harpootlian told the jury that the prosecution’s explanation for the murders was just “theories” and “conjecture” and that Mr Murdaugh was a “loving” husband and father.And he also suggested in his opening statement in the high-profile murder trial that two...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS News

Murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor is on the run, officials say

A wanted murder suspect is at large in New Mexico, authorities announced this week.Joe Anderson, 41, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last year, the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office said in a news release published on Wednesday. One day earlier, Anderson had cut off his ankle monitor and remained on the run after county prosecutors requested that the district court issue a warrant for the man's arrest, according to the release.Anderson is accused of killing another man, Raymond Aviles, in southeast Albuquerque last August, CBS affiliate KRQE reported. Investigators have alleged that Anderson shot Aviles as the victim attempted...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh claimed he ‘tried to turn over’ son’s body after murders – but police saw ‘no blood’ on him

A sobbing Alex Murdaugh told law enforcement he “tried to turn over” his son’s bloodied body and checked him and his wife for pulses – but police saw no signs of blood on the “clean” accused killer, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.During the second day of testimony at murder trial in Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, jurors were shown footage from the disgraced legal scion’s first police interview in the aftermath of the murders.In the footage, Mr Murdaugh described touching the bodies of his son Paul, 22, and wife Maggie, 52, after he allegedly found them brutally shot to...
ISLANDTON, SC
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
13K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy