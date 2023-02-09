Read full article on original website
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Two people arrested in U.S. for preparing sabotage against electrical installationsUSA DiarioBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Patrick Mahomes Had 4-Word Message For Jalen Hurts In Stadium Tunnel
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are undoubtedly two of the brightest stars in the NFL today. Mahomes, fresh off leading the Chiefs to their second title in four years, won his second NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in recent days. Hurts, in his postseason debut, commanded the Eagles' offense to ...
Super Bowl losers: What happens to the team’s merchandise?
"The NFL has strict controls to ensure that the general public will never see it," said Shari Rudolph at nonprofit Good360.
KRQE News 13
Questionable late flag takes drama out of Super Bowl ending
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with less than two minutes remaining meant that a scintillating Super Bowl 57 had a bit of an underwhelming finish. Kansas City won its second Super Bowl in four years by beating the Eagles 38-35...
15 colleges that have produced the most Super Bowl players
(STACKER) – College football success doesn’t always translate to NFL success. But when a player succeeds at a powerhouse school, chances are they’ll have a fruitful career in the pros. Of course, hundreds of colleges have produced football players at the highest level. In fact, 428 different schools have been represented on the first 56 […]
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Do the losers get a Super Bowl ring?
What about the losers? They also get a ring – though not one to commemorate their presence at the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl bonus: How much extra money do the winners and losers make?
The bonus check easily tops the median U.S. household income — and that's just the check the losing players receive.
KRQE News 13
Baby bonanza: Chiefs’ Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins
PHOENIX (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way. Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours to twin girls back home in Chicago, a team official confirmed to The Associated Press. Allegretti was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
KRQE News 13
AP source: Eagles’ Steichen leads Colts’ coaching candidates
PHOENIX (AP)Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because Steichen is coaching the Eagles...
