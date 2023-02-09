ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

KRQE News 13

Questionable late flag takes drama out of Super Bowl ending

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with less than two minutes remaining meant that a scintillating Super Bowl 57 had a bit of an underwhelming finish. Kansas City won its second Super Bowl in four years by beating the Eagles 38-35...
GLENDALE, AZ
KRQE News 13

15 colleges that have produced the most Super Bowl players

(STACKER) – College football success doesn’t always translate to NFL success. But when a player succeeds at a powerhouse school, chances are they’ll have a fruitful career in the pros. Of course, hundreds of colleges have produced football players at the highest level. In fact, 428 different schools have been represented on the first 56 […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Baby bonanza: Chiefs’ Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins

PHOENIX (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way. Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours to twin girls back home in Chicago, a team official confirmed to The Associated Press. Allegretti was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KRQE News 13

AP source: Eagles’ Steichen leads Colts’ coaching candidates

PHOENIX (AP)Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because Steichen is coaching the Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

