Read full article on original website
Related
Exxon Mobil Stock Consolidates Lower: Can The Stock Break To New All-Time Highs?
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) opened down on Monday, in tandem with crude oil futures, which were consolidating lower. On Friday, Exxon reached a new all-time high of $119.63 after breaking up from a rising channel pattern on the daily chart. The stock didn’t receive bullish momentum on Monday, however, and dropped back into the channel. Shares have been trading in an ascending channel since Dec. 6, making higher lows and higher highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bullish for the short term, but can be bearish down the road. For bullish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not)...
Forian Stock Trading Higher On Selling Its Cannabis Software Subsidiary & CEO Stepping Down
Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) announced the sale of its cannabis software subsidiary, Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. (d/b/a BioTrack), to Alleaves, Inc., effective February 10, 2023, for a total purchase price of $30 million in cash, comprised of $20 million paid at closing and $10 million paid in twelve required equal monthly installments, subject to any working capital adjustments. Forian will retain a license to certain cannabinoid-based data to enhance its healthcare information offerings. As a result of the transaction, Forian will focus on its healthcare information business and will no longer provide software solutions to the cannabis industry. “This transaction allows...
Why Avis Budget Group Shares Are Trading Higher After-Hours
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) shares are trading higher by 3.41% to $228.01 during Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. So What Happened? Avis reported quarterly earnings of $10.46 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.79. The company also reported quarterly sales of $2.77 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.69 billion by 3%. This sales figure is an 8% increase over sales of $2.57 billion in the same period last year. See Also: Trading Strategies for Palantir Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings The company highlighted full year revenues increased 29% compared to the prior year and 31% compared to 2019, at $12.0 billion. Net income was $2.8 billion and Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1...
Abbott-Cardiovascular Systems Acquisition Could Further Add Uncertainty Over Surmodics' Product: Analyst Downgrades Stock
Needham has downgraded Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ: SRDX) to Hold from Buy. In January, Surmodics received a letter from the FDA regarding its premarket approval (PMA) application for the SurVeil drug-coated balloon (DCB). The letter stated that certain information within two general categories—biocompatibility and labeling—must be added by an amendment to the company's PMA application to place it in approvable form. The company is now preparing a request for feedback from the FDA, and management expects to receive the FDA's response in May. Assuming that Surmodics is required to conduct additional animal testing, which would take a couple of months, the company will likely submit its amendment to the FDA...
What's Going On With TOP Ships Stock?
TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are trading higher by 48.85% to $1.95 Monday afternoon after the company entered into a time charter employment contract. What Happened? TOP Ships says the new time charter will commence immediately after the expiry of the present time charter employment contract in the first-quarter of 2024 and will have a firm duration of 3 years with an additional year at the charterer's option. TOP Ships says the revenue backlog expected to be generated by this fixture is about $22.4 million for the firm period and about $30.6 million if the charterer exercises the option to extend for one additional year. See Also: A $100 Investment...
Why This Fastly Analyst Is Giving The Stock A Double Upgrade
Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) spiked in early trading on Monday, continuing last week’s rally. The company has strong underlying foundations and is focusing on security and edge cloud solutions, according to BofA Securities. The Fastly Analyst: Tal Liani upgraded the rating on Fastly from Underperform to Buy, while raising the price target from $10.50 to $16.00. The Fastly Thesis: While the company’s near-term results could fluctuate, the stock represents value creation in the intermediate term, Liani said in the upgrade note. Check out other analyst stock ratings. “Fastly’s new CEO, Todd Nightingale, has taken steps to streamline the product portfolio, pricing, and other...
Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Exploding Higher Following Q4 Earnings
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are higher by 14.23% to $8.70 in after-hours trading Monday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company also issued first-quarter and FY23 guidance. So what should traders and investors know? Palantir Earnings Recap Palantir Technologies reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents. The company posted quarterly sales of $508.62 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $502.25 million by 1.3%. The sales figure is a 17.5% increase over sales of $432.87 million in the same period last year. See Also: Trading Strategies for Palantir Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings Palantir reported its first quarter of...
Why Frequency Therapeutics Are Trading Lower By 82%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares jumped 120.5% to $1.02 after jumping over 72% on Friday. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) gained 37.2% to $1.7985 after the company entered into a time charter employment contract. COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) shares jumped 34.7% to $5.86 after the company announced an 80% year-over-year reduction of outstanding secured debt. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares gained 33.6% to $5.17 after the company announced interim 10-month data from an ongoing U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD. MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) surged 28% to $0.9119. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) climbed...
What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today?
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares jumped more than 6% in premarket trading Monday before pulling back at the market open. The company announced plans to cut 17% of its workforce in a new email to employees. What Happened: Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson sent an email to staff explaining that the company is switching its focus from growth to profitability. "For the last 15 years, we ran Twilio for growth, building a tremendous customer base, product set, and revenue base. But environments change – and so must we," Lawson said. Twilio said it plans to prioritize profits more than ever before by spending less and becoming...
Palantir Q4 Earnings Preview: Will The Data Software Company Deliver On CEO Expectations For A 'Strong Finish To The Year'?
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings results after the bell. The stock is up approximately 18% since the start of the year, but it's still down more than 40% since February 2022. Here's what you need to know ahead of the report. What To Know: Palantir is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $502.25 million. Palantir has failed to meet earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, largely due to the high stock-based compensation the company offers employees. On the other hand, the company has delivered an upside top-line surprise in every...
TreeHouse Foods Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings; Warns On Inflationary Macro Environment
TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $996.20 million, missing the consensus of $1.02 billion. The revenue increase was primarily driven by favorable pricing to recover commodity inflation. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 280 basis points Y/Y to 17.7%. The company reported an operating income of $70 million with an operating margin of 7%. The operating expenses fell 28.4% Y/Y to $105.9 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.98 beat the analyst consensus of $0.92. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $120 million, and the margin was 12%. The company held $43 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Outlook: TreeHouse sees...
Hilton's Q4 Outperformance & FY23 Guidance Prompt 10% Price Target Boost By This Analyst
Raymond James analyst William Crow reiterated Outperform rating on the shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) and raised the price target from $150 to $165. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and guidance, calling for 4-8% RevPAR growth Despite the near-term macro headwinds, management is not seeing any signs of weakening fundamentals and believes that rising demand, along with the historically low industry supply growth, should drive strong pricing. Business transient demand continued to improve during 4Q, with management noting resiliency/growth among small and medium-sized businesses, added the analyst. Management expects group business trends to continue accelerating this year, with group pace YTD up 25% y/y and near...
Why This Ralph Lauren Analyst Is Turning Bullish
Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) rose in early trading on Monday after ending last week lower. The company is witnessing strong revenues due to its global diversification and management’s ability to curtail costs, according to BofA Securities. The Ralph Lauren Analyst: Christopher Nardone upgraded Ralph Lauren from Neutral to Buy while raising the price target from $130 to $145. The Ralph Lauren Thesis: Over the last several years, Ralph Lauren has revamped the North America franchise and improved its long-term profitability “by reducing the number of dilutive, lower quality partners and leaning more into DTC,” Nardone said in the upgrade note. Check out other...
Whats Going On With Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Stock After Hours?
Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading roughly flat at $310.79 during Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company also issued first-quarter guidance with a midpoint above analyst estimates. So What Happened? SolarEdge Technologies reported quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.55 by 84.52 percent. The company also reported quarterly sales of $890.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $879.23 million by 1.30%. This is a 61% increase over sales of $551.91 million in the same period last year. See Also: Trading Strategies for Palantir Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings SolarEdge also sees first-quarter revenues in the range of $915 million-$945...
Tesla, Solaredge, Palantir, Cleveland-Cliffs, Ocular Therapeutix: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Monday ahead of the release of the consumer price index report on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.48% higher while the S&P 500 ended the session up 1.14%. The Dow Jones, too, closed 1.11% higher. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention: 1. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): Shares of Tesla closed 1.14% lower on Monday. Analysts have warned the EV company has lagged behind competitors in China in introducing new models, improving navigation systems and bringing in luxe interior touches or white-glove customer service, Reuters reported. Also Read:...
Nasdaq Rises 1.5%; G1 Therapeutics Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1.5% on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.96% to 34,193.83 while the NASDAQ rose 1.52% to 11,896.75. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.03% to 4,132.54. Check This Out: Top 5 Health Care Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month Leading and Lagging Sectors Information technology shares rose by 1.9% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), up 27%, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY), up 21%. In trading on Monday, energy shares dipped by 0.8%. Top Headline TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) reported mixed...
Why Alteryx (AYX) Shares Are Popping Off Monday
Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) shares are trading higher by 6.11% to $66.71 Monday morning after Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $75 to $80. Shares are also higher on continued upward momentum after Alteryx last week reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. What Happened? Alteryx reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $301.08 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $279.31 million by 7.8%. This sales figure is a marked 73.2% increase over sales of $173.81 million in the same period last year. Meanwhile, Alteryx says the GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.7 million, compared to the GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $37.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021...Read More According to data from Benzinga Pro, AYX has a 52-week high of $76.35 and a 52-week low of $39.55. This article Why Alteryx (AYX) Shares Are Popping Off Monday originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking: What's Going On?
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares are getting cut in half Monday morning after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. What Happened: Sorrento and its subsidiary, Scintilla Pharmaceuticals, commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code on Monday. The debtors will continue to operate their businesses throughout the Chapter 11 process. Sorrento also intends to seek approval of a variety of "first day" motions containing customary relief intended to assure its ability to continue ordinary operations. The filing comes in the wake of a court ruling, which upheld a decision to award significant payment for damages related to a legal battle with NantCell and NANTibody. On Feb. 7, the court confirmed the Nant...
How Swiss-Based Alquant Is Saving Investment Organizations Money During Market Drops
If you’ve been in markets for long enough, you may remember the February 2018 “Volpocalypse” episode that turned successful long-running trades on their head. Traders who were betting against major market movements saw their profits erode in days, and a group of about 10 from Lausanne, Switzerland, were able to spare themselves of the horror. “As much as many thought it was luck, it was not,” Guillaume Bourquenoud tells Benzinga. The Alquant co-founder and CEO, who began trading near the tail-end of the European debt crisis under a famous investor, said he was able to extract high returns by betting against big market movements while...
Why SeqLL Shares Are Nosediving
SeqLL Inc (NASDAQ: SQL) shares are trading lower by 19.32% to $1.06 Monday morning after the company announced pricing of an $1.8 million registered direct offering. What Else? SeqLL announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to purchase 2,000,000 of its shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.90 per share of common stock in a registered direct offering. See Also: What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today? The offering is expected to close on or about February 15, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. According to data from Benzinga Pro, SQL has a 52-week high of $2.40 and a 52-week low of $0.23. This article Why SeqLL Shares Are Nosediving originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0