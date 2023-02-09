Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) shares are trading higher by 6.11% to $66.71 Monday morning after Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $75 to $80. Shares are also higher on continued upward momentum after Alteryx last week reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. What Happened? Alteryx reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $301.08 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $279.31 million by 7.8%. This sales figure is a marked 73.2% increase over sales of $173.81 million in the same period last year. Meanwhile, Alteryx says the GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.7 million, compared to the GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $37.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021...Read More According to data from Benzinga Pro, AYX has a 52-week high of $76.35 and a 52-week low of $39.55. This article Why Alteryx (AYX) Shares Are Popping Off Monday originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

