Havelock, NC

WNCT

Feedback needed for programs for at-risk youth in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The search for ideas for helping at-risk youth in Carteret County is on. The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council in Carteret County is looking for proposals from organizations to plan programs. The council expects over $200,000 from the state this year to help aid these prevention services. Interpersonal skill building, mentoring […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Open enrollment to continue for Pitt County public schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Education met this week to make an important vote. The board voted 6-2 to keep open enrollment going for two dozen public schools in Pitt County. Eastern Elementary School in Greenville will be the exception with open enrollment not taking place there. Pitt County officials said […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Down East students honored one year after deadly crash

Carteret County — Many people took time on Monday, February 13th, 2023, to honor the Down East students killed in a plane crash off the Carolina coast, one year ago today. Four teens: Noah Styron, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepard, and Kole McInnis, and four adults were killed when their plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

EWN receives $750k from Golden LEAF Foundation

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) received $750k in funding that will be used to extend public utilities and prepare land to serve a 90-acre site in the future. According to the airport, they recently received $753,700 in funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation as part of its Community-Based Grants Initiative.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Officials to announce $3.2M grant benefitting Statewide Telepsychiatry Program Tuesday at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — State and local officials on Tuesday will formally announce a three-year, $3.2 million grant that will expand the North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program. Gov. Roy Cooper will join United Health Foundation, East Carolina University, and other state government officials in unveiling the grant at the East Carolina Heart Institute. The expansion […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue

The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are bringing up several problems, including illness. Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue. The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Feb. 9, 10 & 11

Dorothy Lovoy, 95, of Morehead City passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Olivia Taylor, Chesapeake VA. Olivia Taylor, 101, of...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Authorities investigating shooting on New Bern Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Authorities in Onslow County are investigating after a caller reported a shooting on New Bern Highway. According to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:24 p.m. on February 13, 2023, Onslow County 911 Center received a call from a male reporting that he had been shot while driving along New Bern Hwy, which caused to wreck the vehicle in the median. The incident occurred in the 4000 block of New Bern Highway north of Jacksonville.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville celebrates new Greenville restaurant grand opening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first of two new Biscuitville locations opened in Greenville on Wednesday. By the end of the day, officials with the business said they had served 2,659 guests biscuits along with 104 coffees, making it a record-setting grand opening for Biscuitville. To celebrate the new restaurant opening, Biscuitville held a ribbon […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina bank catches fire

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina bank caught fire Sunday afternoon. Morehead City Fire-EMS responded to the State Employee Credit Union at 5073 Executive Drive on fire, just before 2 P.M. Witnesses tell MCFD that smoke and flames were billowing from the roof. WITN is told the bank...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Monday that sent a man who was driving to the hospital. Deputies responded at around 1:24 p.m. to a 911 call that a 20-year-old man had been shot while driving along New Bern Highway. The man, who has not been identified, […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Maysville grant used to install water filtration system

On Monday, February 13th, there was a big federal announcement out of Jones County. The head of the Environmental Protection Agency said the Maysville water supply will soon be free from harmful contaminants. Michael Regan confirmed a $2 Million Biden infrastructure improvement grant will be used to install a "PFAS...
MAYSVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

"Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles dead at 70

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU's long time "Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles died Friday Feb. 10, 2023 while in New Orleans with the men's basketball team. ECU announced that Saturday's game at Tulane will not be played as originally scheduled due to Charles' death. Charles has been the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Deputies search for missing Onslow Co woman

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman is missing and are asking for your help to find her. Adriana Rood, 30, was last seen in blue jeans and a black jacket leaving Ramsey Rd heading in the Jacksonville direction. She is a white woman standing about 5 feet...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Dog left at Onslow landfill, taken to shelter

ONSLOW COUNTY - A dog left at an Onslow County county landfill has been taken to a local animal shelter. 'Penelope' is around six years old and is also spayed, chipped and is negative for heartworms. To schedule an appointment with the Onslow County Animal Shelter to meet Penelope or...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
PINETOPS, NC

