JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Authorities in Onslow County are investigating after a caller reported a shooting on New Bern Highway. According to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:24 p.m. on February 13, 2023, Onslow County 911 Center received a call from a male reporting that he had been shot while driving along New Bern Hwy, which caused to wreck the vehicle in the median. The incident occurred in the 4000 block of New Bern Highway north of Jacksonville.

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO