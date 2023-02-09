Read full article on original website
Forian Stock Trading Higher On Selling Its Cannabis Software Subsidiary & CEO Stepping Down
Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) announced the sale of its cannabis software subsidiary, Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. (d/b/a BioTrack), to Alleaves, Inc., effective February 10, 2023, for a total purchase price of $30 million in cash, comprised of $20 million paid at closing and $10 million paid in twelve required equal monthly installments, subject to any working capital adjustments. Forian will retain a license to certain cannabinoid-based data to enhance its healthcare information offerings. As a result of the transaction, Forian will focus on its healthcare information business and will no longer provide software solutions to the cannabis industry. “This transaction allows...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.59% to 34,069.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.65% to 11,793.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 4,111.69. Check This Out: Top 5 Health Care Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month Leading and Lagging Sectors Information technology shares rose by 1.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), up 21%, and Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD), up 12%. In trading on Monday, energy shares dipped by 1.1%. Top Headline TreeHouse Foods...
Teradata, Monday.Com And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 300 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares jumped 33.6% to $5.17 after the company announced interim 10-month data from an ongoing U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) surged 25.8% to $12.44 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target from $10.50 to $16. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) rose 21% to $1.49. monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) surged 15.2% to $151.17...
Why Frequency Therapeutics Are Trading Lower By 82%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares jumped 120.5% to $1.02 after jumping over 72% on Friday. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) gained 37.2% to $1.7985 after the company entered into a time charter employment contract. COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) shares jumped 34.7% to $5.86 after the company announced an 80% year-over-year reduction of outstanding secured debt. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares gained 33.6% to $5.17 after the company announced interim 10-month data from an ongoing U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD. MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) surged 28% to $0.9119. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) climbed...
What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today?
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares jumped more than 6% in premarket trading Monday before pulling back at the market open. The company announced plans to cut 17% of its workforce in a new email to employees. What Happened: Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson sent an email to staff explaining that the company is switching its focus from growth to profitability. "For the last 15 years, we ran Twilio for growth, building a tremendous customer base, product set, and revenue base. But environments change – and so must we," Lawson said. Twilio said it plans to prioritize profits more than ever before by spending less and becoming...
What's Going On With TOP Ships Stock?
TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are trading higher by 48.85% to $1.95 Monday afternoon after the company entered into a time charter employment contract. What Happened? TOP Ships says the new time charter will commence immediately after the expiry of the present time charter employment contract in the first-quarter of 2024 and will have a firm duration of 3 years with an additional year at the charterer's option. TOP Ships says the revenue backlog expected to be generated by this fixture is about $22.4 million for the firm period and about $30.6 million if the charterer exercises the option to extend for one additional year. See Also: A $100 Investment...
Palantir Q4 Earnings Preview: Will The Data Software Company Deliver On CEO Expectations For A 'Strong Finish To The Year'?
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings results after the bell. The stock is up approximately 18% since the start of the year, but it's still down more than 40% since February 2022. Here's what you need to know ahead of the report. What To Know: Palantir is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $502.25 million. Palantir has failed to meet earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, largely due to the high stock-based compensation the company offers employees. On the other hand, the company has delivered an upside top-line surprise in every...
TreeHouse Foods Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings; Warns On Inflationary Macro Environment
TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $996.20 million, missing the consensus of $1.02 billion. The revenue increase was primarily driven by favorable pricing to recover commodity inflation. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 280 basis points Y/Y to 17.7%. The company reported an operating income of $70 million with an operating margin of 7%. The operating expenses fell 28.4% Y/Y to $105.9 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.98 beat the analyst consensus of $0.92. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $120 million, and the margin was 12%. The company held $43 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Outlook: TreeHouse sees...
Why Avis Budget Group Shares Are Trading Higher After-Hours
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) shares are trading higher by 3.41% to $228.01 during Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. So What Happened? Avis reported quarterly earnings of $10.46 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.79. The company also reported quarterly sales of $2.77 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.69 billion by 3%. This sales figure is an 8% increase over sales of $2.57 billion in the same period last year. See Also: Trading Strategies for Palantir Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings The company highlighted full year revenues increased 29% compared to the prior year and 31% compared to 2019, at $12.0 billion. Net income was $2.8 billion and Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1...
Palantir CEO Alex Karp Touts Profitability, Artificial Intelligence Advantage, Acquisition Interest Following Q4 Earnings
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares soared in Monday's after-hours session as the data software company's surprise leap into profitability outshined its poor guidance. Here's a look at the results and what CEO Alex Karp said following the print. Q4 Revenue: $508.62 million beat $502.25 million Q4 EPS: $0.04 beat estimates of $0.03 Despite turning in its first-ever profitable quarter and guiding for continued profitability in 2023, Palantir issued a soft top-line forecast for the year. The company said it saw first-quarter revenue in a range of $503 million to $507 million versus estimates of $520 million. Palantir also guided for full-year 2023 revenue between $2.18 billion and $2.23...
Hilton's Q4 Outperformance & FY23 Guidance Prompt 10% Price Target Boost By This Analyst
Raymond James analyst William Crow reiterated Outperform rating on the shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) and raised the price target from $150 to $165. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and guidance, calling for 4-8% RevPAR growth Despite the near-term macro headwinds, management is not seeing any signs of weakening fundamentals and believes that rising demand, along with the historically low industry supply growth, should drive strong pricing. Business transient demand continued to improve during 4Q, with management noting resiliency/growth among small and medium-sized businesses, added the analyst. Management expects group business trends to continue accelerating this year, with group pace YTD up 25% y/y and near...
FIS Analyst Thinks Merchant Business Spin-Off Could Optimize Capital Allocation
Stephens & Co analyst Charles Nabhan reiterated Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) with an Equal-Weight and an $80 price target. FIS is planning a tax-free spin-off of its Merchant division, acquired in 2019 for $43 billion. While the spin-off could optimize capital allocation and create a more streamlined organization, it could also lose synergies with Banking (the rationale for buying Worldpay). The analyst estimated a standalone value of $25 billion or a discount to historical medians for current and legacy payment peers. The discount reflected the underperformance of volumes vs. networks and peers, based on geographic concentrations in the U.K. and a subscale presence in SMB, where it...
S&W Seed Drops After Q2 Bottom-Line Miss
S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ: SANW) reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 2.4% year-on-year, to $12.94 million, beating the consensus of $11.65 million. Gross margin for the quarter improved 820 basis points to 21.3%, and the gross profit rose 65% to $2.7 million. Operating expenses declined 14.9% to $8.99 million. Operating loss for the quarter was $(6.2) million versus a loss of $(8.9) million last year. The company held $1.3 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $(0.13) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.12). "As we enter the back half of our fiscal year, we are focused on advancing our biofuel JV, with initial grain production expected in late calendar 2023, and developing the key centers of value we outlined previously," said the management. Outlook, reiterated: S&W sees FY23 revenue of $80 million - $92 million versus an estimate of $86.85 million. The company expects FY23 adjusted EBITDA of $(7.0) million - $(2.0) million. Price action: SANW shares are trading lower by 9.53% at $1.80 on the last check Monday. This article S&W Seed Drops After Q2 Bottom-Line Miss originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Why Alteryx (AYX) Shares Are Popping Off Monday
Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) shares are trading higher by 6.11% to $66.71 Monday morning after Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $75 to $80. Shares are also higher on continued upward momentum after Alteryx last week reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. What Happened? Alteryx reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $301.08 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $279.31 million by 7.8%. This sales figure is a marked 73.2% increase over sales of $173.81 million in the same period last year. Meanwhile, Alteryx says the GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.7 million, compared to the GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $37.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021...Read More According to data from Benzinga Pro, AYX has a 52-week high of $76.35 and a 52-week low of $39.55. This article Why Alteryx (AYX) Shares Are Popping Off Monday originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Whats Going On With Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Stock After Hours?
Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading roughly flat at $310.79 during Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company also issued first-quarter guidance with a midpoint above analyst estimates. So What Happened? SolarEdge Technologies reported quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.55 by 84.52 percent. The company also reported quarterly sales of $890.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $879.23 million by 1.30%. This is a 61% increase over sales of $551.91 million in the same period last year. See Also: Trading Strategies for Palantir Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings SolarEdge also sees first-quarter revenues in the range of $915 million-$945...
What's Going On With AMC Shares?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower by 1.53% to $4.83 Monday morning on continued downward momentum. The company last week announced an $85 million debt repayment. Shares could also be lower amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks. In a Form 8 filing Monday, AMC says the company expects to file on February 14 and commence mailing of a definitive proxy statement relating to the already announced special stockholder meeting, which is currently scheduled to be held on March 14. AMC also says the company also agreed that prior to March 31, it will not issue or exchange any Class A common stock in return for cancellation of the company’s outstanding indebtedness. See Also: Why Fidelity National Information Services Stock Is Diving Today AMC, among other meme stocks, has seen marked, continued short squeeze volatility throughout 2023. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC stock has a total share float of 515.718 million, of which 118.270 million shares are sold short, representing 22.93% of shares sold short. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a 52-week high of $34.33 and a 52-week low of $3.77. This article What's Going On With AMC Shares? originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Nasdaq Rises 1.5%; G1 Therapeutics Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1.5% on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.96% to 34,193.83 while the NASDAQ rose 1.52% to 11,896.75. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.03% to 4,132.54. Check This Out: Top 5 Health Care Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month Leading and Lagging Sectors Information technology shares rose by 1.9% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), up 27%, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY), up 21%. In trading on Monday, energy shares dipped by 0.8%. Top Headline TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) reported mixed...
Tesla, Solaredge, Palantir, Cleveland-Cliffs, Ocular Therapeutix: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Monday ahead of the release of the consumer price index report on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.48% higher while the S&P 500 ended the session up 1.14%. The Dow Jones, too, closed 1.11% higher. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention: 1. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): Shares of Tesla closed 1.14% lower on Monday. Analysts have warned the EV company has lagged behind competitors in China in introducing new models, improving navigation systems and bringing in luxe interior touches or white-glove customer service, Reuters reported. Also Read:...
10 Stocks That Are Crushing Short Sellers In 2023: Where Do Tesla, Apple, Lucid Motors Rank?
After a big year in 2022, short sellers are off to a rough start to 2023. However, some stocks have certainly been more unkind to short sellers than others as of late. A new report by S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky highlighted the stocks short sellers have taken the biggest hit on so far in 2023. Dusaniwsky said identifying crowded short and long positions can help investors optimize returns, minimize tail risk drawdowns and balance their portfolios appropriately. "Concentration, or sentiment risk, has become one of the most important investment factors driving investment returns in today’s market," Dusaniwsky said. Related Link: Tesla Short Sellers...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking: What's Going On?
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares are getting cut in half Monday morning after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. What Happened: Sorrento and its subsidiary, Scintilla Pharmaceuticals, commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code on Monday. The debtors will continue to operate their businesses throughout the Chapter 11 process. Sorrento also intends to seek approval of a variety of "first day" motions containing customary relief intended to assure its ability to continue ordinary operations. The filing comes in the wake of a court ruling, which upheld a decision to award significant payment for damages related to a legal battle with NantCell and NANTibody. On Feb. 7, the court confirmed the Nant...
