Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducingCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Related
theroanokestar.com
Roanoke County Awarded $820,000 for Improvements to Wood Haven Technology Park
Congressman Morgan Griffith has secured $820,000 in new funding for a project to increase the Wood Haven Technology Park’s competitiveness for industry. Roanoke County made a Community Project Funding request to fund the extension of additional water utility capacity to the Wood Haven Technology Park. These funds will go toward improving the site’s water infrastructure to make it more attractive for future development.
theroanokestar.com
PARK Roanoke Selects SP+ to Manage PARK Roanoke Facilities
The City of Roanoke has selected a new vendor, SP+, to manage the PARK Roanoke facilities through the RFP process. SP+ has a long history of bringing innovative parking and transportation solutions to major cities. They are a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions and plan to create a conveniently streamlined experience for Roanoke parking customers.
WSLS
Pulaski County administrator speaks on business growth and connections with Richmond
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet chats with WSLS 10 about business growth in the county, more than 20 businesses opened in the area. Sweet also discussed how to make better connections with Richmond as far as getting rural areas noticed in Richmond. He also discussed being appointed to seve on the board of United Way Southwest Virginia.
chathamstartribune.com
19th century register gives glimpse into lives of free blacks in Pittsylvania County
Not all blacks living in Virginia, or Pittsylvania County, were slaves prior to the Civil War. Before the war began in 1861, there were more than 58,000 free people of African descent in the Commonwealth, with most living in cities. Pittsylvania County had its own community of free blacks, and...
WSLS
‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign returns to Mast General Store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s really a win-win situation when you buy some candy from the Mast General Store this weekend. From Feb. 11-12, the store will host its ‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign. For every pound of bulk candy purchased, the store will donate $1 to Feeding Southwest Virginia.
theroanokestar.com
Forest Service to Conduct Prescribed Burns in Botetourt, Craig, Giles, Montgomery, and Pulaski Counties
George Washington and Jefferson National Forest Park Rangers will begin conducting prescribed burns starting potentially in February. The Eastern Divide Ranger District will implement several prescribed burning projects to reduce forest fuels, improve conditions of wildlife habitat, restore characteristics of a fire-adapted ecosystem, and better protect communities. Fire managers plan to burn 11,456 acres this spring.
Virginia State Burn Law goes into effect on February 15
Growing up in Botetourt County I was unaware there was a Virginia Burning Law that banned open-air burning before 4:00 PM from February to April. Families in my neck of the woods would burn weeds and brush to clear the land to plow for gardens and my grandma had an area at the back of the property where we would take unwanted items and set them on fire. Thankfully no blazes ever got out of control and no one was ever burned.
WSET
Del. Rasoul hand writes personal congratulatory notes to honor roll students, RCPS says
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) went to social media on Saturday to announce that Del. Sam Rasoul is doing something special for their honor roll students. RCPS said that they had 3,408 honor roll students in the second semester. Del. Rasoul is handwriting a personal...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers
The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
wfxrtv.com
Local fire departments compete in the Devils Backbone Next Level Chili Bowl
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Today is the day! Feb. 12 is Superbowl Sunday! WFXR is going all out this Superbowl Sunday, starting with a little competition of our own. Leading up to the big kick-off, four local departments in Southwest Virginia will be competing on Good Day Virginia in the Devils Backbone Next Level Chili Bowl Kickoff for the chance to win $2,500.
Roanoke reconsiders its Russian sister city ties as assault on Ukraine continues
The Roanoke City Council, which initially had stood by its relationship with Pskov, is expected to vote later this month on cutting ties with the Russian city. The post Roanoke reconsiders its Russian sister city ties as assault on Ukraine continues appeared first on Cardinal News.
WSLS
Noodles & Company coming to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A familiar favorite is making its way to Christiansburg. Noodles & Company will join several new additions to the Marketplace Shopping Center. The new restaurant will be located at 2767 Market Street NE. The official opening date is unknown at this time. The new location is...
‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
WSLS
Bedford Co. woman stopped with loaded handgun in her carry-on bag at Roanoke’s airport
ROANOKE, Va. – A Bedford County woman is facing a maximum fine of $15,000 after TSA officers stopped her from bringing a handgun onto a flight at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. TSA officers found the loaded gun in the woman’s carry-on bag on Sunday, Feb. 12. Local police...
WVNT-TV
High speed chase starts in Virginia, ends in West Virginia
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man was arrested after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high speed chase from Virginia into West Virginia. According to West Virginia State Police, just before 11 PM on Sunday, February 12, 2023, a high speed chase began in Giles County, Virginia when the suspect, Allan Keith Ezzyk, reportedly drove away down Route 460 when police tried to stop him. The West Virginia State Police, who were assisted by Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputies, arrested Ezzyk near Oakvale Road in Princeton.
wvtf.org
Longtime genealogist returns to Roanoke, says family research is easier than you think
A former Roanoke resident is bringing her love for genealogy to the city this weekend. Ruth D. Hunt regularly holds workshops through the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the VA Hospital in New York City. Inspired by Alex Haley's historical novel Roots, she learned through her own work that...
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducing
Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies are a problem again. Last summer the Virginia Department of Forestry warned citizens in the Commonwealth about the spotted invasive lantern butterflies and residents of Bedford Virginia were specifically told to be aware. Now the VDF is offering tips on how to destroy this species and keep it from reproducing. Things have gotten so bad that residents in Central and Southwest Virginia are being encouraged by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to destroy any flies they encounterby “stomping it, smashing it, or scraping it.”
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
WDBJ7.com
“Direct Deals Roanoke” to host grand opening on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new business has opened its doors in Roanoke and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday. “Direct Deals Roanoke” has items you’d find at major retailers, but for less. “We are a big box liquidation shop. So we get close out overstocks,...
Comments / 0