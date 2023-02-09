ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD looking for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 16 year-old Clarissa Kiser was last seen Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m. She is 5’6″ and around 150 lbs. She may be traveling in a Red Toyota, according to police. If you...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD is investigating a homicide

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a homicide after a call reported a body. On February 11, around noon, WPD responded to the 800 block of South 14th Street after a call from someone reporting a body. Upon arrival, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for two women they say stole from a department store earlier this month. The items taken on February 1 included some jewelry, boots, and a purse, totaling just under $500 in value. It happened at the Belk at 375 Western Blvd. One suspect...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

WPD asking for help in locating missing 15-year-old

WECT

Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide

WITN

Eastern Carolina bank catches fire

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina bank caught fire Sunday afternoon. Morehead City Fire-EMS responded to the State Employee Credit Union at 5073 Executive Drive on fire, just before 2 P.M. Witnesses tell MCFD that smoke and flames were billowing from the roof. WITN is told the bank...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WECT

Crash snarls traffic at Shipyard & Independence Blvd. in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A four-vehicle crash blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd. and Independence Blvd. in Wilmington just before 7 p.m. Sunday. All vehicles had heavy damage and all passengers were conscious as first responders arrived on scene. Wilmington Fire Department extricated one person from a vehicle....
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD investigating fatal car accident

WECT

Two killed, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road early Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Eastwood Rd. and Military Cutoff Rd. around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday. “Two vehicles collided, leaving three people with severe injuries. Sadly, two individuals succumbed to those injuries at the scene. The third individual was transported to Novant NHRMC with severe injuries,” a release from WPD stated.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Dog left at Onslow landfill, taken to shelter

ONSLOW COUNTY - A dog left at an Onslow County county landfill has been taken to a local animal shelter. 'Penelope' is around six years old and is also spayed, chipped and is negative for heartworms. To schedule an appointment with the Onslow County Animal Shelter to meet Penelope or...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

