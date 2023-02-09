ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

Disturbance call leads to the arrest of Tennessee fugitive in Louisiana

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a wanted Tennessee fugitive, who was located on the property of a local church.

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 2 AM, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a suspicious vehicle that activated the security cameras at the Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou Church. Upon arrival, authorities located a parked U-Haul cargo truck near the church’s vans with its gas cap open.

Deputies confirmed with NBC 10 that the U-Haul was occupied by a Black male and a White female. Both subjects exited the vehicle and allegedly advised authorities that the truck was nearly out of gas and they needed a place to park for the night.

Authorities were able to identify the male subject as 32-year-old William C. Tarrant, even after he allegedly provided a false name and date of birth. Once Tarrant was identified, officials learned that he was a wanted fugitive from Tennessee.

Deputies also learned that Tarrant has a very extensive criminal history that includes multiple charges of Forcible Rape, False Imprisonment, Promotion of Prostitution, Aggravated Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery, and many other charges.

Tarrant was wanted by Tennesse authorities for Possession of Stolen Property, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of Probation.

Tarrant is being held at the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and waiting to be extradited to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities confirmed that the female subject was not charged with any crime.

Community Policy