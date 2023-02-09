Read full article on original website
How to close apps on your Android phone or tablet
Most times, you press the back button on your screen repeatedly and think you've exited an app when it disappears. But what you've done is leave the app running in the background until you close it. Closing apps is among the simplest tasks you can do on your favorite Android tablets and phones, and it solves many problems. For one, the procedure refreshes apps to normalcy when they become unresponsive. Second, it keeps apps from draining the battery and using RAM.
How to use Vlookup in Google Sheets
The Google Sheets spreadsheet tool has plenty to praise: It's free, friendly for Android devices, and is easily shareable for collaborative work. New users may be wondering just how similar it is to Excel – and the good news is that there are plenty of things in common, including certain technical tricks you may be used to. Sheets is basically a cloud-based, more robust web version of Excel. Though it is web-based, you ma.
Google Tasks hops on the Material You bandwagon
Getting things done on time is something you may struggle with if you can't plan. Thankfully, Google has some of the best planning apps to help keep things organized — Calendar, Keep Notes, and Tasks. These aren't Google's core apps like Gmail, Search, Chrome, etc., so it is no surprise that some of them are rather late receiving Material You visual updates. Now, it is time for the Tasks app to adopt Google's updated visual design principles, and the changes are quite prominent.
Fast Pair toggle appears in Android 14 DP1 for the Bluetooth haters
Using Fast Pair on Android is a terrific convenience. It saves you from tapping and swiping your way through menus to pair up your Bluetooth accessories. But if you don't use said Bluetooth accessories, you probably aren't thrilled with the random toast prompts that appear when a Fast Pair-capable device nearby goes up for pairing. With Android 14, you may not have to deal with those prompts anymore if the first developer preview provides any indication.
How to watch today’s Google Search AI event
Midway through the Live from Paris launch, the YouTube stream of the show stopped working. It now appears to say the video is private, and there's no alternative stream to watch the show. We hope Google will upload a full video of the show after the event so you'll be able to head back through it to catch up on the latest, but it's currently unclear when it'll be fixed.
Here’s our first look at Android 14’s snazzy new back gesture
Android 14's first developer preview is out, but there isn't all that much that Google revealed about the new release yet. That's precisely because it's a developer preview that isn't meant for the broader public just yet. However, a few new features are already hiding underneath the surface, and among them is a revamp of how back navigation works.
Android 14's new keyboard and touchpad features sound great for productivity
One of Google's main goals with Android 14 is to build upon the momentum of Android 12L and 13 by improving the experience on big-screen devices like tablets and foldables. While changes like native app cloning for multi-account logins and a slick new back gesture will surely be welcomed by everyone, people who use their larger Android devices as workstations stand to benefit from some changes for external keyboards and touchpads in the latest OS version.
Google Bard explained: What this AI-powered ChatGPT competitor can do
There's been a lot of chatter around artificial intelligence lately, particularly after OpenAI debuted its revolutionary ChatGPT service that Microsoft is now looking to integrate into Office 365 and Bing search. Meanwhile, Google has been a self-professed "AI-first" company since announcing a shift in focus at I/O 2017, and more recently, it unveiled plans for an AI-powered Google Search feature called Bard. But in a sea of buzzwords and initialisms, it can be hard to wrap your head around what these new tools actually do.
Android 14 DP1 puts the focus back on screen-on time
Power users have long used the "screen-on time" or SoT of an Android device as a benchmark to decide how good (or bad) its battery life is. That was until Android 12 arrived, when Google revamped the battery usage screen and started displaying the usage stats over the last 24 hours. Following user feedback, the company again tweaked the battery menu in Android 13's first feature drop to show the usage stats from the last charge instead of 24 hours. In Android 14 DP1, Google has further simplified the battery usage menu to put the focus back on screen time.
Health Connect could be built right into Android 14
Back at I/O 2022, Google announced Health Connect as a hub to manage all your health data from various sources. It lets you manage which apps have read/write access to your health data and other metrics. The app is currently in beta and can be downloaded on any Android 9+ device from the Play Store. Despite its usefulness, Health Connect has seen limited adoption, likely because it is not a pre-installed system app. The company seemingly plans to address the issue in Android 14 by making Health Connect a part of the OS.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 arrives with fixes and February security patch
We are barely one week into February, and Google feels like it's already done a full month's worth of product announcements and new software releases. While the first Android 14 Developer Preview is the biggest news on the latter front this week, it follows Google sharing Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 ahead of the March Feature Drop. Now, just one week later, we're already getting another update in the form of QPR2 Beta 3.1.
Google Translate is adding contextual translations for words with multiple meanings
If there's one space where the power of AI can really show its stuff, its translations. Enabling conversations between two parties speaking completely different languages is notoriously difficult, and while Google has made some strides in this space, it's certainly not finished improving its service. At today's AI-focused event in Paris, the company announced some improved contextual tools coming to Google Translate that could help speakers avoid all sorts of common mistakes in the future.
The Android 14 Developer Preview is here, get it right now
Google has just released the first developer preview of Android 14, and you can install it now on the Google Pixel 7 Pro and other supported Pixel phones. It offers a glimpse at what we can expect from the new Android release, but as the name implies, it's primarily targeted at developers. That means that it almost certainly doesn't contain all upcoming consumer-facing features yet and that it might be even less stable than a beta version, which is slated to arrive in April. With that in mind, here's what Google announced for the Android 14 Developer Preview 1 and what else we can expect.
Android 14 timeline revealed: Six releases before it’s stable
Google has just launched the first developer preview for Android 14, and while we're still checking it out to find out what exactly is new in it, the company is already a step ahead. Google has shared the pre-release timeline for Android 14. If it sticks with the plan it laid out, we are looking at two developer previews and four beta releases before the stable release hits sometime after July.
Google Lens extends its superpowered multisearch to users around the world
Google Lens has got to be one of the most underrated tools on Android devices, capable of turning your phone's camera into a powerful investigatory tool. Multisearch for Google Lens is arguably the next biggest leap forward, combining image-based search with text prompts to help users find exactly what they're looking for. Following a geographically limited rollout last year, this tool is now deploying worldwide.
Google Meet adds caption support to video recordings
Since their resurgence as prominent everyday tools following the pandemic's onset, video conferencing utilities have improved greatly. Some of the best video calling apps have led the charge with regular feature additions, bug fixes, and accessibility improvements. Case in point, Google Meet has added in-meeting live translated captions to help bridge language barriers, distances, and disabilities. Now, Google is making this feature even better by including captions in meeting recordings.
The Pixel 4a is the latest victim of Google's frustrating upgrade windows
After a decade of iPhone owners enjoying years upon years of updates, Android manufacturers are finally starting to catch up. Samsung's current upgrade policy — four OS upgrades, five years of security patches — is so popular, OnePlus implemented similar rules starting with its latest smartphone. Google, to its credit, has offered five years of patches since the arrival of the Pixel 6, but only three years of "guaranteed" OS upgrades. With the arrival of Android 14's first developer preview, we're seeing another smartphone fall victim to poor upgrade support.
Android TV 13 finally touches down on real hardware, but there's a caveat
Android TV 13 exited the beta testing phase last December and finally arrived for developers to update their apps and services, but there were no big-ticket features that end users would be expected to care about. The new version of Google's big-screen OS only introduced a minor update primarily focused on performance and accessibility improvements, with no significant customer-facing changes. This probably explains why it wasn't immediately available on actual hardware at the time of its unveiling, but it's now ready to make its way to your favorite Android TV device.
Google’s easing up on the Play Store’s app stranglehold with Android 14
Google was recently ordered by the Competition Committee of India to fundamentally change some of its anti-competitive practices, and we're finally starting to see some real-life results with a set of new APIs in Android 14. These additions are primarily aimed at helping third-party app stores like Amazon, APKMirror, and F-Droid reach feature parity with the Play Store.
Android 14 lays further groundwork to kill physical SIMs
Apple once again was the first to push the industry in a new direction. The company removed the physical SIM card slot from its latest iPhones in the US, forcing customers and carriers to adopt eSIM faster than they might like. It looks like Google is also preparing for an eSIM-first reality, with hidden settings in the Android 14 Developer Preview 1 showing that the company might add an option to convert a physical SIM card to eSIM.
