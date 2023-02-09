Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google has just released the first developer preview of Android 14, and you can install it now on the Google Pixel 7 Pro and other supported Pixel phones. It offers a glimpse at what we can expect from the new Android release, but as the name implies, it’s primarily targeted at developers. That means that it almost certainly doesn’t contain all upcoming consumer-facing features yet and that it might be even less stable than a beta version, which is slated to arrive in April. With that in mind, here's what Google announced for the Android 14 Developer Preview 1 and what else we can expect.

5 DAYS AGO