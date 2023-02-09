ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Beacon Newspapers

Lack of sleep? Here’s what to eat, drink

Short on shut-eye? Foods like eggs and whole wheat toast will help you get through the day. Dreamstime/TNS. Sleep is super important — not only for feeling energized and focused, but also for immunity, heart health, glowing skin and weight stabilization. If you have a bad night of sleep,...
shefinds

This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating

When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
boldsky.com

Who Should Avoid Eating Garlic?

Garlic has numerous benefits. An essential ingredient in cuisines across the globe as well as a widely used home remedy, garlic has a myriad of uses. A common ingredient in Indian cooking, garlic has several health benefits, including treating colds and cancer. Not only does garlic strengthen your immune system...
Medical News Today

Cardiovascular disease: Can eating 1-3 eggs per week help protect the heart?

A new Greek study asserts that eating one to three eggs a week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by more than half. The study described the 10-year cardiovascular effects of self-reported egg consumption. The healthfulness of eggs is a controversial subject. One expert told Medical News Today that...
Anna S.

Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
Anna S.

Age Spots - no need to keep them. Ways to prevent or remove age spots.

Flat brown, gray, or black dots on the skin are age spots. The backs of your hands and your face are typical sun-exposed regions where they develop. The terms liver spots, senile lentigo, solar lentigines, and sun spots are also used to describe age spots. It's not unusual for one age spot to show up or for several to group together, but what to look out for and how to prevent age spots?
Medical News Today

What signs may indicate kidney damage?

The early stages of kidney damage may cause few or no symptoms. However, as damage accumulates and prevents the kidneys from functioning correctly, people may begin to notice symptoms. These may include fatigue, swelling, and urine changes. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering and removing waste products and...
Allrecipes.com

Cranberry Juice vs. Cranberry Cocktail: What's the Difference?

They're side-by-side on the juice aisle and their bottles look exactly the same, save for one little word — so what exactly is the difference between cranberry juice and cranberry juice cocktail?. Cranberry Juice vs. Cranberry Juice Cocktail. Cranberry juice is usually labeled "100% juice." Other fruits are sometimes...
PhillyBite

What is Barbacoa?

- Barbacoa is a Mexican preparation of meat (usually lamb, beef, or goat) that is slow-cooked over an open fire or in an underground oven. It is a delicious and succulent dish that originated in Mexico but can be found worldwide. What is Barbacoa?. It can be made on the...
boldsky.com

What Happens When You Add Milk To Black Coffee?

Coffee is a universal favourite - be a piping hot cup of joe or a coffee flavoured toffee, they are hard to be not liked. Aside from its energising effects, coffee has been linked to a number of potential health benefits, making it all the more compelling to begin brewing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy