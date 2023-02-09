Read full article on original website
Lack of sleep? Here’s what to eat, drink
Short on shut-eye? Foods like eggs and whole wheat toast will help you get through the day. Dreamstime/TNS. Sleep is super important — not only for feeling energized and focused, but also for immunity, heart health, glowing skin and weight stabilization. If you have a bad night of sleep,...
A Cardiologist Tells Us What To Snack On For A Healthy Heart Over 40: Blueberries, Yogurt, And More
It’s always important to prioritize your heart health, but it becomes increasingly essential as you grow older. This is because aging can lead to changes in your heart that make you more likely to develop issues like heart disease over time. For this...
This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating
When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
2 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40: Nuts And Berries
There are many healthy habits you can incorporate into your daily life in order to slow aging and promote a healthier body and brain, from going for a morning job to completing a crossword puzzle each evening. But one of the best ways to keep both of...
I'm a cardiologist and this is what I do to keep my cholesterol levels low
Too much of a "bad" type of cholesterol can lead to blocked arteries, which puts people at risk of heart disease and stroke.
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Who Should Avoid Eating Garlic?
Garlic has numerous benefits. An essential ingredient in cuisines across the globe as well as a widely used home remedy, garlic has a myriad of uses. A common ingredient in Indian cooking, garlic has several health benefits, including treating colds and cancer. Not only does garlic strengthen your immune system...
2 Morning Mistakes That Can Damage Your Heart Health, According To Doctors
How you start your morning can make or break your whole day–and over time, your morning habits can also have a major effect on your overall health. From choosing a healthy breakfast that can nourish your body and help you lose weight to exercising to...
Trader Joe’s: 9 Cheap Foods You Should Buy
Grocery shopping at Trader Joe's can be a nice change of pace from visiting the typical supermarket chain. Shoppers can find a wide variety of pizza, cheeses, dried fruits and nuts, and even specialty...
Cardiovascular disease: Can eating 1-3 eggs per week help protect the heart?
A new Greek study asserts that eating one to three eggs a week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by more than half. The study described the 10-year cardiovascular effects of self-reported egg consumption. The healthfulness of eggs is a controversial subject. One expert told Medical News Today that...
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
If You’re Over 50 and Want To Lose Belly Fat, These Are the Top Foods To Avoid
Doctors and nutritionists weigh in.
Why You Should Stop Dumping Out the Watery Liquid on Top of Your Yogurt
You’re all set to dig into your favorite yogurt. But when you peel back the lid, you notice the lush creaminess is marred by a watery pool of liquid sitting right on top. So what is that liquid—and more importantly, is it telling you that your snack has gone bad?
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
Age Spots - no need to keep them. Ways to prevent or remove age spots.
Flat brown, gray, or black dots on the skin are age spots. The backs of your hands and your face are typical sun-exposed regions where they develop. The terms liver spots, senile lentigo, solar lentigines, and sun spots are also used to describe age spots. It's not unusual for one age spot to show up or for several to group together, but what to look out for and how to prevent age spots?
I'm a personal trainer who shops at Trader Joe's for my family of 5. Here are 15 things I love to buy.
When shopping at Trader Joe's for my small family I often try to buy nutritious, easy-to-prepare food that's also high-protein and low-calorie.
What signs may indicate kidney damage?
The early stages of kidney damage may cause few or no symptoms. However, as damage accumulates and prevents the kidneys from functioning correctly, people may begin to notice symptoms. These may include fatigue, swelling, and urine changes. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering and removing waste products and...
Cranberry Juice vs. Cranberry Cocktail: What's the Difference?
They're side-by-side on the juice aisle and their bottles look exactly the same, save for one little word — so what exactly is the difference between cranberry juice and cranberry juice cocktail?. Cranberry Juice vs. Cranberry Juice Cocktail. Cranberry juice is usually labeled "100% juice." Other fruits are sometimes...
What is Barbacoa?
- Barbacoa is a Mexican preparation of meat (usually lamb, beef, or goat) that is slow-cooked over an open fire or in an underground oven. It is a delicious and succulent dish that originated in Mexico but can be found worldwide. What is Barbacoa?. It can be made on the...
What Happens When You Add Milk To Black Coffee?
Coffee is a universal favourite - be a piping hot cup of joe or a coffee flavoured toffee, they are hard to be not liked. Aside from its energising effects, coffee has been linked to a number of potential health benefits, making it all the more compelling to begin brewing.
