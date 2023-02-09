Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Apply for Sweetwater County Conservation District’s Community Enhancement Grant
Do you have a great idea for a conservation project?. The Community Enhancement Grants are now available to provide opportunities for groups and organizations to serve their communities by working together on projects to enhance our natural resources and improve community awareness with a focus on natural resources. Projects that...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Rock Springs, Wyoming
Discover the Best Things to Do in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Rock Springs is located in southwestern Wyoming, surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty. The city is near several parks, lakes, and rivers, including the Flaming Gorge and Green River. Rock Springs is known for its outdoor recreation opportunities, with plenty of hiking, fishing, and camping opportunities.
sweetwaternow.com
Firefighters, Nurses Team up to Launch Monthly Car Seat Inspections
SWEETWATER COUNTY — From incorrect installation to improperly routed seat belts, loose harnessing, incorrect shoulder strapping, or failing to use the top tether, setting up a car seat the right way is more difficult than some realize. To help parents and caregivers navigate these challenges, Sweetwater County Fire District...
sweetwaternow.com
GR Student Becomes First in Wyoming to Earn a Computer Science Micro Credential
GREEN RIVER — Expedition Academy High School student Jon Thompson has become the first student in Wyoming to earn a Computer Science Micro Credential. Jon earned the credential in the Hardware and Software content area. The Student Micro Credential program sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Education consists of...
county10.com
1 dead, 1 injured in February 8 Sweetwater County head-on collision
(Sweetwater County, WY) – A head-on collision was reported on the evening of February 8, occurring on I 80 and Foothill Blvd., that resulted in one death and one injury, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) preliminary report posted on February 9. The deceased has been identified as...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Museum Researches World War II-Era Handgun
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum recently had the opportunity to research a little-known handgun from the time of the Second World War and Korean conflict. In the 1930s, Connecticut firearms manufacturer High Standard began producing .22 rimfire semiautomatic pistols. In 1940 the company introduced the HD...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 13
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10674, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rock Springs Man Weeps As He Pleads Not Guilty In Overdose Death Of Toddler Son
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Rock Springs man accused of enabling the overdose death of his toddler son by keeping illicit drugs throughout his home pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Sweetwater County District Court. Daniel Scott James, 35, began weeping the moment Judge Richard Lavery...
