Sweetwater County, WY

Things to Do in Rock Springs, Wyoming

Discover the Best Things to Do in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Rock Springs is located in southwestern Wyoming, surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty. The city is near several parks, lakes, and rivers, including the Flaming Gorge and Green River. Rock Springs is known for its outdoor recreation opportunities, with plenty of hiking, fishing, and camping opportunities.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Firefighters, Nurses Team up to Launch Monthly Car Seat Inspections

SWEETWATER COUNTY — From incorrect installation to improperly routed seat belts, loose harnessing, incorrect shoulder strapping, or failing to use the top tether, setting up a car seat the right way is more difficult than some realize. To help parents and caregivers navigate these challenges, Sweetwater County Fire District...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Sweetwater County Museum Researches World War II-Era Handgun

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum recently had the opportunity to research a little-known handgun from the time of the Second World War and Korean conflict. In the 1930s, Connecticut firearms manufacturer High Standard began producing .22 rimfire semiautomatic pistols. In 1940 the company introduced the HD...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10674, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

