KSNF/KODE – A Noel, Missouri man received a 15 year sentence for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, on March 18, 2022, officers with the Sulphur Springs, Arkansas Police Department responded to the area of North Highway 59 to assist deputies from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of Trevor Meeker, 31. While enroute to the area, the Sulphur Springs officers received notification that the suspect’s vehicle wrecked out at the Dollar General Store in Sulphur Springs.

NOEL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO