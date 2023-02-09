Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Build bluebird boxes to preserve population in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Joplin area residents will soon have the chance to *see* the blues–as in bluebirds. The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a Bluebird Basics workshop at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center a week from tomorrow. Those in attendance will also be able to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oldest brewing company in U.S. now selling in the Midwest
JOPLIN, Mo. — Yuengling, the oldest brewing company in the United States, has recently expanded into Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. Yuengling (pronounced “ying-ling”) is based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania and is one of the largest craft breweries in the nation with six generations of Yuengling family ownership. In...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin hospitals rally for hearts and Chiefs
JOPLIN, Mo.— Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in American women — and accounts for one in every 3 deaths in females. Bringing awareness to that statistic, as well as February being National Heart Month, was the reason women at Mercy Hospital Joplin wore red today.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Rock Stadium is closed indefinitely
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A landmark ballfield in Carthage is out of commission for the foreseeable future. An inspection of Carl Lewton Stadium, also known as Rock Stadium, deemed it unfit and unsafe for general use. It is about 85 years old and has experienced some extensive issues with the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Local JROTC rifle team takes first place
WEBB CITY, Mo. — “Webb City High School” has a new title to make its community proud. The high school’s Army JROTC rifle team took first place at the “Army JROTC National Rifle Championships” at Camp Perry, in Ohio. Team members returned home, this...
fourstateshomepage.com
Search, rescue, and disaster training in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you live near the “Joplin Regional Airport”, you likely saw planes flying through the skies, today. Members of the “Colonel Travis Hoover Composite Squadron”, the “Civil Air Patrol” and the “U.S. Air Force Auxiliary” were conducting life-saving drills.
fourstateshomepage.com
SEK Humane Society’s 46th Annual Chili Dinner
PITTSBURG, Kan. — 900 pounds of chili was cooked and served — all for a good cause. The Southeast Kansas Humane Society hosted its 46th Annual Chili Dinner. Humane society volunteers hosted the event at the “Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium”. All proceeds raised will continue to provide...
fourstateshomepage.com
Part of South Northpark Lane to close soon
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin announced Monday that roadwork later this week will shutdown a stretch of road for several days. South Northpark Ln. is set to close February 15th (Wednesday) from 7th to 3rd Streets as part of the Canterbury Improvement project. The closure should last for around 10 days, the city said, weather permitting.
fourstateshomepage.com
Volunteers shared their ‘hearts’ in the Four States
JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of the “Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce” shared their hearts, today. They spent some time, today, at the “Ronald McDonald House of the Four States” in Joplin. Volunteers heard from one family, who had been impacted by Ronald McDonald House.
fourstateshomepage.com
There’s a “Stuffed Animal Jail” inside this local police department
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — We’ve all heard about jails and the stories of people inside them — but at one Southeast Kansas law enforcement agency, there’s a different kind of lock-up. There’s a “Stuffed Animal Jail” inside the “Baxter Springs Police Department”.
fourstateshomepage.com
Finding new homes — Just in time for Valentine’s Day
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local humane society is helping some furry friends find a new home, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The “Carthage Humane Society” held its Valentine’s adoption event, today. It was sponsored by “Southwest Missouri Bank”, which covered half of the adoption...
fourstateshomepage.com
NEO sees international diversity on campus
MIAMI, Okla. — NEO A&M College is seeing a lot of diversity of campus. The college is home to 52 international students from 20 countries. Administrators say it is important for them to give students a diverse experience on campus. College leaders say the campus has benefited from having...
fourstateshomepage.com
Community restoration project in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville community came together, today, for an important restoration project. Work is underway on the town’s historic community center and gymnasium. It’s been in use since 1954, built originally for the former Carterville High School. The facility has featured many sporting events, fundraisers,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Tar Creek records could hold the clue to the disappearance of a missing Picher teenager
PICHER, Okla. – Investigators believe the Tar Creek lead and zinc fields hold the key to solving perhaps the state’s oldest cold case – the 1978 disappearance of an Ottawa County teenager. Cheryl Denise Taylor, 12, of Picher, was last seen on July 28, 1978, standing on...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri man sentenced for drug trafficking
KSNF/KODE – A Noel, Missouri man received a 15 year sentence for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, on March 18, 2022, officers with the Sulphur Springs, Arkansas Police Department responded to the area of North Highway 59 to assist deputies from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of Trevor Meeker, 31. While enroute to the area, the Sulphur Springs officers received notification that the suspect’s vehicle wrecked out at the Dollar General Store in Sulphur Springs.
fourstateshomepage.com
Four inmates charged with setting fire to the Ottawa County jail
TULSA – Four Ottawa County inmates are charged in federal court with setting fires inside the Ottawa County jail. Justin Randall Gering, 29, of Fairland and Tyler Levi Tavis, 22, of Miami, were indicted by a federal grand jury, on arson charges for the fire that was set on Dec. 23.
