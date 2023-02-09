ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

seehafernews.com

Janesville Police Looking For Suspects In Weekend Shooting

Police in Janesville are looking for suspects after a weekend shooting. It happened on the city’s west side Saturday night. No one was hurt, police say they found several shell casings and a car that was hit. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen something, or captured something...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

PlayStation 5 stolen from apartment on Madison's west side

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after a man said a group of kids broke into his apartment and stole his PlayStation 5. The man told police he was talking with a group of kids while behind the sliding glass door of his apartment in the 1100 block of Gammon Lane Friday just after 4:15 p.m.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Beaver Dam police pursuit, driver found dead in car

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A driver was found dead in their vehicle after a pursuit by Beaver Dam police Sunday, Feb. 12. The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the DOJ, around 3:30 p.m., police learned of a domestic disturbance and located the vehicle...
BEAVER DAM, WI
seehafernews.com

High Speed Chase Ends With Arrests In Monona

There are questions to answer about a high speed chase that ended in Monona. Police say they arrested three people after the chase Saturday night. Madison Police say the suspects fled from Madison. No one is saying what started the chase, or just what the three suspects were arrested for.
MONONA, WI
Channel 3000

38-year-old man killed in Fitchburg crash, police say

FITCHBURG, Wis. -- A 38-year-old man died in a rollover crash on Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg Sunday night, the city's police department said. The single-vehicle rollover crash happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and Cahill Main.
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Car flipped upside down in Fitchburg

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A car flipped completely in Fitchburg on Sunday night. The accident is in near Cahill Main and Fish Hatchery Road. There is a large police presence and roads are blocked off. Fitchburg Police Department confirmed the incident with NBC15 around 8:10 p.m. but did not give any...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel 3000

DOJ investigating after person died during traffic stop in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after officials said a person died Sunday during a traffic stop in Beaver Dam. Police were called to a domestic disturbance just after 3:30 p.m. Police said one of the people involved was driving a...
BEAVER DAM, WI
WIFR

Man found dead in vehicle following shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s southeast side, that officials say happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday. Police say an investigation was underway in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, the man struck by gunfire was found dead in his vehicle. Details are limited, but Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says, investigators are working on identifying a vehicle which could potentially be linked to the suspect.
ROCKFORD, IL
radioplusinfo.com

2-13-23 state doj investigating officer-involved critical incident in dodge county

The state department of justice is investigating after a man involved in a domestic incident and subsequent high speed chase in Dodge County apparently shot and killed himself. Shortly after 3:30pm Sunday a Beaver Dam police officer attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle which led to a brief pursuit, The vehicle pulled over in the city of Beaver Dam but the driver ignored verbal commands from the officer. When the officer approached the vehicle he found the driver was dead and a firearm in the vehicle. DOJ is leading the investigation assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man found dead in car after shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes

With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
MADISON, WI

