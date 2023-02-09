Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Janesville Police Looking For Suspects In Weekend Shooting
Police in Janesville are looking for suspects after a weekend shooting. It happened on the city’s west side Saturday night. No one was hurt, police say they found several shell casings and a car that was hit. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen something, or captured something...
Channel 3000
PlayStation 5 stolen from apartment on Madison's west side
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after a man said a group of kids broke into his apartment and stole his PlayStation 5. The man told police he was talking with a group of kids while behind the sliding glass door of his apartment in the 1100 block of Gammon Lane Friday just after 4:15 p.m.
Channel 3000
MPD: Officers responding to shots fired call find around 100 people fighting in parking lot
MADISON, Wis. -- Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Madison's south side early Saturday morning found around 100 people fighting in a parking lot at the scene, the city's police department said Monday. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said someone reported hearing...
Police: Rockford woman slammed car into another woman after fight
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Danielle Eskilson, 23, after she allegedly hit another woman with her car after a fight. According to police, officers were called to the 2800 block of 11th Street around 1:55 a.m. on Sunday morning for a woman hit by a vehicle. Witnesses said a fight took place […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam police pursuit, driver found dead in car
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A driver was found dead in their vehicle after a pursuit by Beaver Dam police Sunday, Feb. 12. The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the DOJ, around 3:30 p.m., police learned of a domestic disturbance and located the vehicle...
seehafernews.com
High Speed Chase Ends With Arrests In Monona
There are questions to answer about a high speed chase that ended in Monona. Police say they arrested three people after the chase Saturday night. Madison Police say the suspects fled from Madison. No one is saying what started the chase, or just what the three suspects were arrested for.
Channel 3000
Janesville police investigating after vehicle struck by gunfire
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police are investigating after they said a vehicle was struck by gunfire Saturday night. Officers were called to the area of W. Memorial Drive and N. Grant Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.
Channel 3000
38-year-old man killed in Fitchburg crash, police say
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- A 38-year-old man died in a rollover crash on Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg Sunday night, the city's police department said. The single-vehicle rollover crash happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and Cahill Main.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin bank robbery suspect found hiding in shelter bathroom, spit in officer’s face
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect in a southern Wisconsin bank robbery case was taken into custody after hiding in a local shelter’s bathroom and spitting in an officer’s face. According to the Madison Police Department, the apprehension happened on February 4 around 12:05 p.m. when a...
15-year-old charged with murder of Jehovah’s Witness in Rockford, still at large
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old teen has been charged with killing a 54-year-old Jehovah’s Witness while the man waited for his family in a parked car over the weekend. The suspect is still at large, police said. According to police, Miguel Perez, 54, was waiting in his car while his family members were going […]
nbc15.com
Car flipped upside down in Fitchburg
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A car flipped completely in Fitchburg on Sunday night. The accident is in near Cahill Main and Fish Hatchery Road. There is a large police presence and roads are blocked off. Fitchburg Police Department confirmed the incident with NBC15 around 8:10 p.m. but did not give any...
Channel 3000
DOJ investigating after person died during traffic stop in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after officials said a person died Sunday during a traffic stop in Beaver Dam. Police were called to a domestic disturbance just after 3:30 p.m. Police said one of the people involved was driving a...
WIFR
Man found dead in vehicle following shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s southeast side, that officials say happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday. Police say an investigation was underway in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, the man struck by gunfire was found dead in his vehicle. Details are limited, but Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says, investigators are working on identifying a vehicle which could potentially be linked to the suspect.
radioplusinfo.com
2-13-23 state doj investigating officer-involved critical incident in dodge county
The state department of justice is investigating after a man involved in a domestic incident and subsequent high speed chase in Dodge County apparently shot and killed himself. Shortly after 3:30pm Sunday a Beaver Dam police officer attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle which led to a brief pursuit, The vehicle pulled over in the city of Beaver Dam but the driver ignored verbal commands from the officer. When the officer approached the vehicle he found the driver was dead and a firearm in the vehicle. DOJ is leading the investigation assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Rockford man found dead in car after shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
Channel 3000
Man wanted in Madison drive-by shooting found hiding under bed, arrested, US Marshals Service says
MADISON, Wis. -- Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in a drive-by shooting on Madison's east side earlier this year, the agency said. Members of the agency's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raizelle Schaffer at a home in the...
Rockford man guilty of selling fentanyl in overdose death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rashaun Octavius Jefferson, 29, has been found guilty of providing fentanyl to a man who later died of a drug overdose. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Loves Park Police were called to an apartment in the 6100 block of Park Ridge Road on November 16th, 2021, and found […]
Police: 16-year-old threatened elderly drivers, stole another car in Rockford rampage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old faces multiple charges after he allegedly tried to carjack two elderly women, stole another man’s car and ultimately crashed after being pursued by police. According to the Rockford Police Department, two women, ages 73 and 82, were in a car in the 200 block of Welty Avenue when the […]
nbc15.com
Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes
With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
Man found guilty of 2021 murder at Rockford housing development
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Charles Beacham, 31, guilty of killing Jaz Conley Smith in June 2021. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. June 2nd in the 1500 block of Meadow Court in the Blackhawk Courts housing development. Prosecutors said Beacham had been at a party at the address. […]
