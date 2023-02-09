Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
A Valentine’s Day love affair with chocolate at Carbondale’s new Pollinator shop
It’s a love story about the birds and bees, but not in the way you’d think. Mark Burrows, the owner of Pollinator Chocolate in Carbondale, has a love affair with chocolate and pollinators, marrying the two into Pollinator Chocolate. The store/cafe opened in late January after months of preparation in the Red Rock Plaza on Colorado Highway 133.
Bed Bath and Beyond in Glenwood Springs is closing
The Glenwood Springs Bed Bath & Beyond at Glenwood Meadows will be closing soon, with little information about when or what might take its place. After the corporation announced defaulting on loans, the company said it would have to close additional stores throughout the nation this year. Glenwood Springs, as well as its Grand Junction location, were added to the list of closures.
Obituary: Ruby Richardson
Ruby Ann Richardson passed away on February 1st, 2023 from a battle with cancer. She was the youngest daughter of long time Glenwood Springs residents, Daryl and Eva (Wynne) Richardson, born on June 15, 1959 in La Junta, Colorado. She spent most of her childhood working cattle with her family at the Old Vulcan Ranch near New Castle where her childhood house still stands. Then in 1973, the family moved to Southeast Colorado where Ruby continued ranching with her parents and helped take care of her beloved grandma, Ruby Calonge, until 1978. She attended the old New Castle school for eight years before graduating from Glenwood High School in 1977 and then, attended Mesa College in Grand Junction, graduating in 1981.
Basalt’s Samuelson, Grand Valley’s Jacobs, Glenwood’s Kellogg lead slate of local state wrestling qualifiers
Glenwood Springs High School was the site of the Class 3A Region 2 boys wrestling meet on Friday and Saturday, where several local wrestlers placed in the top four in their weight classifications to qualify for next weekend’s state championships. Basalt High School hosted the 14-team qualifying meet, and...
