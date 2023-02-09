Ruby Ann Richardson passed away on February 1st, 2023 from a battle with cancer. She was the youngest daughter of long time Glenwood Springs residents, Daryl and Eva (Wynne) Richardson, born on June 15, 1959 in La Junta, Colorado. She spent most of her childhood working cattle with her family at the Old Vulcan Ranch near New Castle where her childhood house still stands. Then in 1973, the family moved to Southeast Colorado where Ruby continued ranching with her parents and helped take care of her beloved grandma, Ruby Calonge, until 1978. She attended the old New Castle school for eight years before graduating from Glenwood High School in 1977 and then, attended Mesa College in Grand Junction, graduating in 1981.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO