Copenhagen (NY) Sues Fire Department To Get Taxpayer-Owned Assets Back
Julie Abbass – Watertown Daily Times, N.Y. Feb. 10—COPENHAGEN — The village “can no longer wait” for the nonprofit organization left behind by the dissolution of its fire department in November, Copenhagen Fire Department Inc., to return what the board believes to be taxpayer assets that should be available to the firefighters now providing protection for villagers.
Oswego native to be featured on a U.S. quarter in 2024
The United States Mint announced their 2024 American Women Quarters Program honorees this month. Among them is Oswego native and Syracuse University alumna, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker. Oswego Town Historian George DeMass announced plans for the coin at the Oswego Town Hall, just miles away from Walker’s former home. The...
Interested in Beekeeping? Find out if it’s for you
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a beginner beekeeping course. CCE’s Sue Gwise says the course starts in March and will run two days a week. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. There’s an information session to...
Picente: Plan to Reclassify Waterways Jeopardizes Farming, Snowmobiling, Infrastructure
The state legislature is considering a plan to alter how some waterways are classified and local officials say would negatively impact farmers, 'cripple' area snowmobiling trails and create infrastructure and travel headaches. Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed the bill near the end of 2022, but it is once again circulating in committee this session.
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
Wayne C. Ames, 77, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wayne C. Ames, 77, Watertown, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 9th, 2023, under the direction of Hospice and the care of his family. He is survived by his caregiver and longtime companion Karen Dumas; his son Jeffrey Ames, Watertown and a daughter Lori; three grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister Juanita Hager, Woodbridge, VA; three brothers James Ames, Rosemond, CA, Raymond and Richard Ames, Both of St. Augustine, FL; eight nieces and nephews. A son Michael and a grandchild predeceased him.
Potsdam boil water advisory lifted
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory in the village of Potsdam has been lifted. It had been in place since earlier this week for residents on Pierrepont Avenue from Bay Street to the village limits. That included the SUNY Potsdam campus. Officials say the water has been...
Donna M. Wheeler, 89, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Donna M. Wheeler, 89, of Copenhagen NY died peacefully, Friday, February 10, at her home, surrounded by the loving care of her family. Donna was born in Tylerville, NY on November 5, 1933, the daughter of the late Emery and Maretta Rose Hodge. She started her schooling at Tylerville’s one room schoolhouse, later graduating from Copenhagen School in 1952. There she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Harold “Spot” Wheeler on October 12, 1952, at the Copenhagen United Methodist Church. Harold died on November 22, 1991.
Jessica J. Caforio, 41, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jessica J. Caforio, 41, Watertown, died February 7, 2023 at Albany Medical Center. Calling hours will be Friday February 17, 2023 from 3-5 at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. followed by a funeral service with Reverend Gail Parsons officiating. Condolence may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Blotter 2/3 thru 2/9/2023
On 2/3/23 at 12:30 p.m., Jonathan A. Woods, 31, of 4 Dausman Rd., Pennellville, NY was arrested for Forcible Touching, Unlawfully Dealing with a Child, 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A misdemeanors following the investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 2/17/23.
Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Floyd McCallum Officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00am until the time of service. Bruce passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Utica, NY.
Raymond E. “Corky” Cobb, III, 69, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Raymond E. “Corky” Cobb, III, 69, died on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023 at his home under the care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice. Raymond was born on June 14, 1953 in Carthage the son of the late Raymond E. and...
Attention Landowners - Oswego County Agricultural District in Review Featured
Every eight years it is required by law to review Agricultural Districts in New York State. Ag Districts were created by an act of the Legislature in 1971 to protect and promote the availability of land for farming purposes. In other words, they are intended to counteract the impact that development has upon the continuation of farming. The primary benefits of having agricultural land enrolled in the Ag District are as follows: 1) to encourage the maintenance of viable farmland; 2) limitations are placed on the use of eminent domain; and 3) to discourage private nuisance lawsuits pertaining to farming practices.
Texas Roadhouse and Hobby Lobby to Replace JCPenney in Longstanding U.S. Shopping Center
The restaurant stalwart has been long-awaited and is coming soon. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Oswegonian.com.
Barbara Davis, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - On February 10, 2023, our mom died peacefully at home on Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay. Most who knew our mom, could not help but love her. Whether meeting her for the first time or seeing her for the 50th time, you would surely be greeted with a huge smile that made her eyes sparkle. She was kind, generous, and loving and probably one of the most genuine people we have ever known. She was a petite woman but her heart was enormous. If we had a dollar for every time someone told us she was their favorite, we would have a lot of dollars.
Glenn J. Buckingham, 85, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Glenn J. Buckingham, 85, of Basslin Road, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at his home, under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. Calling hours will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Iseneker...
2 car crash in Town of Watertown injures 1
Town of WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -According to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy on scene, a grey sedan was traveling on State Route 3 towards the City of Watertown when it was struck by a white Volkswagen attempting to turn into the Ramada Inn parking lot. The driver of...
Firefighters battle chimney fire in Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A fire broke out inside a chimney in an apartment building in Copenhagen this afternoon. Fire crews responded to an apartment building on Maple Avenue to find smoke coming from the chimney on the back side of the building. Rutland Assistant Fire Chief John Williams...
Sunny weather, lack of snow didn’t halt Carthage Winterfest
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Returning for its second year since a COVID-Induced hiatus, Carthage’s Winterfest is back. “It’s just a day for families to be able to come out and enjoy our winter season,” said Robert Sligar, event organizer. Indoor attractions included bingo, face painting, and...
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
