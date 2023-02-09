Artisanal candy and chocolate have been making a big move in Iowa in recent years, with many small towns and cities opening popular new locations. But the great ones stand the test of time, and one of those is Chocolate Storybook in West Des Moines. This small-batch chocolatier has gained a reputation as the best candy shop in Iowa – not just for its namesake treats, but for its unique twists on some other classic candies. Housed in a quaint suburban house and always decorated to the nines, Chocolate Storybook always has something new cooking – usually for the next holiday coming up. No matter whether you’re a candy-loving kid or a kid at heart who never lose their sweet tooth, trying the unique chocolates here is something every Iowa resident should have on their bucket list.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO