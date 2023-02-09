Read full article on original website
State Wrestling Brackets Unveiled
(Des Moines) The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s State Wrestling Tournament will take place Wednesday, February 15th through Saturday, February 18th at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Class 1A first round action kicks things off at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. The Class 2A opening round will begin at 1:30...
kmaland.com
Alesa E. McDowell, 45, of Creston, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life FuneralName:Alesa E. (Conyac) McDowellPronunciation: Age:45From:…
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Elizabeth “Liz” Garst to be Inducted into the Iowa Business Hall of Fame
A business leader from Guthrie, Greene and Dallas counties was recently announced as a recipient of a prestigious honor. Elizabeth “Liz” Garst will be inducted into the Iowa Business Hall of Fame. The Greater Des Moines Committee selected individuals for this honor because of their outstanding contributions to enhance and develop the business climate.
harlanonline.com
Doran and Reinert wed in August ceremony
URBANDALE — Katelynn Doran and Adam Reinert, both of Urbandale, exchanged vows at St. Augustin Catholic Church in Des Moines Saturday, August 13, 2022. Rev. Pat Davitt officiated the double ring ceremony. Parents of the bride are Randall and Ann Doran of Harlan. The groom’s parents are Tim and...
OnlyInYourState
This Candy Store in Iowa Was Ripped Straight From The Pages Of A Fairytale
Artisanal candy and chocolate have been making a big move in Iowa in recent years, with many small towns and cities opening popular new locations. But the great ones stand the test of time, and one of those is Chocolate Storybook in West Des Moines. This small-batch chocolatier has gained a reputation as the best candy shop in Iowa – not just for its namesake treats, but for its unique twists on some other classic candies. Housed in a quaint suburban house and always decorated to the nines, Chocolate Storybook always has something new cooking – usually for the next holiday coming up. No matter whether you’re a candy-loving kid or a kid at heart who never lose their sweet tooth, trying the unique chocolates here is something every Iowa resident should have on their bucket list.
Radio Iowa
Three counties see first cases of CWD in deer
DNR state deer biologist, Jace Elliott, says testing during the recent season found more cases of chronic wasting disease. “Unfortunately, about 84 deer tested positive across the state this year. Now keep in mind, that’s out of about 5000 deer that were sampled statewide this year alone,” Elliott says. “So our prevalence is still relatively low statewide, although there are areas in the state where it’s much higher.”
OnlyInYourState
This Popular Iowa Sports Park May Be Home To The Next State Park
Sleepy Hollow Sports Park is a Des Moines institution, offering winter recreation for those who want to go skiing and tubing without heading to one of the big ski resorts. During the warmer months, it becomes an event facility, hosting a popular renaissance faire as well as offering opportunities for water recreation. But this year, the fun stopped at Sleepy Hollow. Don’t worry, it hasn’t gone out of business – it’s been acquired by Polk County to be transformed into a new park in Iowa. Sleepy Hollow under new management will still offer all the winter fun you’ve come to expect, but it’ll be coming with some amazing new features that will transform it into more of a year-round recreation destination. The transformation is underway, and winter 2023 in Des Moines is going to be incredible.
tourcounsel.com
Merle Hay Mall | Shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa
Merle Hay Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa, in the United States. Opened in 1959, it is the oldest regional shopping center in Iowa, and was the largest mall in Iowa in terms of gross leasable area before the 2004 opening of Jordan Creek Town Center in neighboring West Des Moines.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Tom and Roseanne Arnold open restaurant in Iowa
ELDON, Iowa — People were waiting in line for up to two hours in 20-degree weather in 1993. There was a lot of anticipation for a restaurant serving loose meat sandwiches. But that wasn't the only attraction. The restaurant serving those sandwiches was opened in Eldon by Tom and...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple charges following his arrest in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Padilla was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with official acts – one of which is a Class D felony – and 4th degree criminal mischief.
KCCI.com
Stuck in the store: The national issue that led to an Iowa grandmother's unexpected lock-in
LAMONI, Iowa — Carol Hyden has lived in Lamoni for most of her life. She does a lot of her shopping at the Dollar General in town, but a recent routine trip turned into one she'll never forget, where she ended up stuck in the store. "It was an...
theperrynews.com
‘I will not give up!’ impassioned crowd cries at vigil for Adel teen
ADEL, Iowa — More than 100 people gathered at the Dallas County Courthouse Friday night for a candlelight vigil for ADM freshman Caelen Peterson, who took his own life early Wednesday. Among the speakers at the hour-long memorial was Peterson’s father, Dale Peterson of Adel, who led the crowd...
fourstateshomepage.com
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
Complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, on her way to college in Iowa, was found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect, or information that would lead to an arrest. Anything that would would give Zwicki’s family some closure.
Des Moines Comic Con Brings In Iowa Star And Other Big Names
Des Moines Comic Con is coming back for another year!. Last year, Iowa had its very own and very first Comic Con. Iowa Comic Con, now called Des Moines Comic Con, began last year as a celebration of fandom and all things comic book related. This year, the event is...
KCRG.com
Altoona man dies in two-vehicle crash near Sumner
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person was injured, in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner on Sunday afternoon. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway C33 and County Highway V56. ISP said...
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
KCCI.com
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
Update: Missing Council Bluffs Man Found Deceased
(Council Bluffs) A missing Council Bluffs man has been found deceased. Council Bluffs Police and Fire and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources conducted a search of Lake Manawa this morning. An ATV and helmet believed to belong to Nicholas Erisman were located in open water in Lake Manawa. The Midwest Regional Dive Team responded to Lake Manawa and recovered Mr. Erisman’s body. At this time, no foul play is suspected. The incident is begin treated as an accident.
Missing Des Moines man found dead in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near Beech Friday morning. Alan Conley, 76, was found dead in his pickup truck in a bean field, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Foul play is not suspected in Conley’s death at this time. Conley had […]
