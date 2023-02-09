Read full article on original website
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
More Americans Are Now Working Fully Remote Than 3 Months Ago, Despite Fewer WFH Job Openings
Remote work could be on the rebound. It's been on the decline since April 2021, when reporting onsite regained its ground as the most popular way to work, according to LinkedIn data. For over a year, the share of people logging in from home continued to tick down as in-person work gained momentum.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain
Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The 15 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Are Growing the Fastest — None Are in New York Or California
The median price for single-family homes in the U.S. dropped by $19,400 in the last three months of 2022, although prices for the year were up 4% overall, new data reveals. While home-price growth decreased, prices were still elevated in 90% of the 186 metro areas examined by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Of those, almost a fifth had double-digit price increases, primarily in the South.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon's Zoox Robotaxi Now Giving Rides to Employees on Public Roads in California
Amazon-owned Zoox said employees are test-riding its driverless robotaxis on public roads in California. For now, the tests are limited to employees at Zoox's Foster City, California, headquarters. Amazon acquired the 9-year-old startup in 2020. Amazon-owned autonomous vehicle venture Zoox said on Monday that it is now testing its self-driving...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chinese E-Commerce Giant PDD Splashes on Super Bowl Ad for Its Temu U.S. Shopping Site
Temu, the U.S. shopping app owned by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings Inc., aired a commercial during the Super Bowl. It is rare for a Chinese firm to buy a Super Bowl ad spot, which cost millions of dollars. But Temu's effort highlights its ambition to crack the U.S. e-commerce...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Fidelity, Ralph Lauren, Caterpillar and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Norfolk Southern — Shares slid more than 3% following reports that the Environmental Protection Agency sent the rail company a notice of potential liability over the weekend. The notice was related to last week's explosion and derailment of railcars containing hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio.
