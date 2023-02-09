Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Scientists pinpoint protein that helps cancer-causing viruses evade immune response
The viruses Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been linked to several cancers. For the first time, UNC School of Medicine scientists have discovered that these viruses use a human protein called barrier-to-autointegration factor 1, or BAF, to evade our innate immune response, allowing the viruses to spread and cause disease.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Protein in the Lungs That Blocks COVID-19 Infection – “Natural Protective Barrier”
The protein receptor found in the lungs sticks to the virus and pulls it away from the target cells. University of Sydney scientists have discovered a protein in the lung that blocks SARS-CoV-2 infection and forms a natural protective barrier in the human body. This protein, the leucine-rich repeat-containing protein...
MedicalXpress
New compound inhibits influenza virus replication
Viruses use the molecular repertoire of the host cell to replicate. Researchers from the Cluster of Excellence ImmunoSensation2 at the University of Bonn, together with Japanese researchers, want to exploit this for the treatment of influenza. A team led by Prof. Hiroki Kato from the Institute of Cardiovascular Immunology at...
MedicalXpress
Evaluating equine immunoglobulin F(ab′) 2 for treatment of smallpox
Smallpox, a severe infectious disease caused by the smallpox virus, causes a death rate as high as 30% within 15–20 days after infection. Therefore, development of an anti-smallpox product as a strategic reserve is urgently needed. Pepsin-digested F(ab′)2 fragments of serum IgG from horses was prepared and tested by...
3 News Now
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
Phys.org
Pancreatic cancer cells found to contain high levels of hydrogen peroxide
Reactive oxygen species (ROS) are reputed for their involvement in carcinogenesis. Results from a study published in the journal Angewandte Chemie have now shown that the level of one such ROS, hydrogen peroxide, is significantly higher in pancreatic cancer cells, unlike the level of other reactive oxygen species. This makes hydrogen peroxide an exciting target for cancer research and treatment.
MedicalXpress
Study finds that salt cuts off the energy supply to immune regulators
Eating too much salt, which is common in many Western societies, is not only bad for our blood pressure and cardiovascular system—it could also adversely impact the immune system. An international research team, coordinated by scientists at the VIB Center for Inflammation Research and Hasselt University in Belgium as...
technologynetworks.com
Starving Cancer Cells of Amino Acid Could Aid Immune Response
Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research in Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumors more vulnerable to the body’s natural immune response.
MedicalXpress
Blood pressure drug may prevent immunotherapy-induced brain swelling in patients with glioblastoma
Patients with glioblastoma—the deadliest type of primary brain tumor—may potentially benefit from immunotherapy medications called immune checkpoint inhibitors that stimulate an immune response against cancer cells. However, they may also experience brain swelling, or cerebral edema, during treatment. Cerebral edema is currently controlled by steroids that are highly...
Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers: Rare, Silent and Deadly. Know the Signs
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Bile duct and gallbladder cancers develop in organs deep inside the body, making them difficult to detect. Knowing the signs of these rare cancers may help with earlier detection. Gallbladder cancer and bile duct cancer are two separate diseases, according to Dr. Miral Sadaria Grandhi, director of hepatobiliary surgery at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick. ...
psychreg.org
Scientists Identifies Nutrient That Cancer Cells Crave
Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research published in the journal Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumours more vulnerable to the body’s natural immune response.
verywellmind.com
What Are Cluster C Personality Disorders?
Personality disorders are mental health conditions characterized by changes in a person’s mood, behavior, and thinking patterns. Read on to learn about Cluster C personality disorder types, how to identify if you might have one, and how it can be treated. Overview of Personality Disorder Clusters. According to the...
Medical News Today
How fast does bile duct cancer spread?
Bile duct cancer is an aggressive form of cancer that can be difficult to treat. Many people with the cancer are diagnosed in its later stages. Also known as cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer starts in the bile duct. These thin tubes start in the liver and enter the small intestine, carrying a fluid known as bile which helps digest food. There are three types: perihilar, distal, and intrahepatic.
MedicalXpress
'Natural killer' immune cells can modify tissue inflammation: Study
Melbourne researchers have improved our understanding of how the immune system is regulated to prevent disease, identifying a previously unknown role of 'natural killer' (NK) immune cells. The Monash University-led study identified a new group of immune cells, known as tissue-resident memory natural killer (NKRM) cells. NKRM cells limited immune...
Medical News Today
What are some bone cancer symptoms?
Some common bone cancer symptoms include pain in the affected bone, swelling or tenderness, a bone that breaks with little or no trauma, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss. , is a type of cancer that forms in the cells of the bones. This article looks at the most common symptoms...
A scientist claims to have found the cure for aging
Aging is a natural process that was believed to be unavoidable for the past thousands of years. But this belief might come to an end because scientists claim that they might have found a cure for it.
MedicalXpress
Healthy kidneys might be key to surviving malaria
They are only 10 cm long but could well be the line separating life from death in malaria. By taking the lead in iron recycling, the kidneys stop our body from surrendering to the invading parasite, Gulbenkian researchers reveal. Published in Cell Reports, this discovery has important implications for the prognosis of infected patients and for the development of targeted therapeutic strategies, which could put the brakes on the number of deaths from malaria.
Gizmodo
Scientists Will Pay You Over $4,000 to Chug a Diarrhea Drink
Would you be willing to potentially endure a week’s worth of diarrhea for some cold hard cash? If you said yes, then you’re in luck. Researchers at Emory University are now recruiting healthy volunteers to take part in a trial that will test an experimental oral vaccine against Shigella bacteria, which cause a common and sometimes deadly stomach bug. If eligible, volunteers could make thousands of dollars for their trouble.
psychreg.org
Scientists on Mission to Beat Rare Cancers: More Targets on Tumour Cell Surface for Optimised Radionuclide Therapy
Only 1 in 100,000 people suffer from pheochromocytoma, a tumour of the adrenal gland. If the tumour has already metastasised, a radioactive compound can be used to detect malignant cells that have spread to other parts of the body and to irradiate them from the inside. However, the preparation containing the beta emitter Lutetium-177 can only bind to the tumour if it has sufficient target molecules, which is not always the case. Then the radiation dose is often insufficient to control cancer. By administering two drugs prior to therapy, a research group at the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf – HZDR, an independent German research centre, has succeeded in increasing the number of target molecules for radionuclide therapy in a mouse model, delaying tumour growth.
MedicalXpress
Blood cancer manipulates immune cells in order to survive, study shows
The most comprehensive study to date of the blood cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma, has provided fascinating insights into what tumor cells must do to survive. Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute found that cancer cells use signals to attract certain types of immune cell and instruct them not to attack. The...
