Effective: 2023-02-13 13:58:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and southwest Texas. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM MST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds will be gusty Tuesday afternoon ahead of the next storm system. Stronger gusts will be seen on east slopes during this time. There will be a brief lull Tuesday evening for areas east of the Rio Grande Valley as a strong cold front impacts areas west of the Continental Divide. The strongest winds will be seen along the front as it moves to the east early Wednesday morning.

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO