Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 13:43:00 HAST Expires: 2023-02-12 16:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward side of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Glenwood, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Volcano, Honomu, Pahoa, Hakalau, Ninole, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Kurtistown and Wainaku. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Pierce, Ware by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-14 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pierce; Ware The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Waycross affecting Pierce and Ware Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satilla River At Waycross. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of agriculture and timberlands begins. On the Ware County side, the Jamestown Road Boat Ramp is flooded. On the Pierce/Brantley county line at the State Road 121 Bridge the boat ramp and dirt access roads are flooded. At 17.0 feet, On the Ware County side, the Jamestown Road Boat Ramp parking lot and access road is flooded and Simmons Trail is flooded cutting off one residence. On the Pierce County side, the Okefenokee Country Club Course Holes 14 through 16 begin to flood. At 18.0 feet, On the Pierce County side, the Okefenokee Country Club Golf Course is generally closed. Riverwoods Drive low lying properties begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to a crest of 16.2 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Joshua Tree NP West by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Joshua Tree NP West WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 12:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1230 PM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Ashley and Union Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 74.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday was 74.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 74.1 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 74.6 feet on 03/25/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Wet and slushy surfaces are anticipated to freeze up by Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 2 AM to noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...North to Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley and Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Glenn County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a burst of winds tonight, with speeds weakening Tuesday morning, then strengthening again Tuesday afternoon and evening. Wind will bring difficult travel for high profile vehicles on US-95.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and 3 to 7 inches from Leadore through Gilmore Summit and Williams Creek Summit. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph with the front this evening, and during Tuesday from Leadore through Gilmore Summit. * WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 2 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a trace to 1 inch. 1 to 3 inches of snow on Highway 93 around Olney and Highway 2 around Marion. Wet and slushy surfaces are anticipated to freeze up overnight. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:02:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Lolo Pass, Lost Trail Pass and Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph expected. Highest values in the elevated terrain. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Northwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Northwest Highlands; Upper Rio Grande Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches except between 6 and 10 inches above 7500 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Northwest Highlands, and Upper Rio Grande Valley. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes along portions of I-25. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Allen, Elk, Wilson, Neosho, Chautauqua, Montgomery and Labette Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 13:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. Target Area: Modoc County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...KLAMATH BASIN AS WELL AS MOUNTAINS AND HIGHER TERRAIN IN EASTERN KLAMATH, LAKE AND MODOC COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES KLAMATH FALLS, KENO, MERRILL, DORRIS, TULELAKE, NEWELL AND TIONESTA. THIS ALSO INCLUDES PORTIONS OF HIGHWAYS 66, 97, 140, AND 139 IN AND NEAR THE KLAMATH BASIN, HIGHER PORTIONS OF HIGHWAYS 299 NEAR CEDAR PASS, HIGHER PORTIONS OF HIGHWAY 140 EAST OF BLY AS WELL AS HIGHWAY 31 NEAR AND JUST SOUTH OF SUMMER LAKE. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * VIEW THE HAZARD AREA IN DETAIL AT HTTPS://WWW.WRH.NOAA.GOV/MAP/?WFO=MFR
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY LAKE WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wave heights on Pyramid Lake will reach 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Lake Wind Advisory for Pyramid Lake is being replaced by this Wind Advisory. There will be a burst of winds this evening, with speeds weakening Tuesday morning, then strengthening again Tuesday afternoon and evening. Crosswinds will bring difficult travel for high profile vehicles on I-80 and Highway 50.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible, greatest over the Prairie Coteau. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 13:58:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and southwest Texas. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM MST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds will be gusty Tuesday afternoon ahead of the next storm system. Stronger gusts will be seen on east slopes during this time. There will be a brief lull Tuesday evening for areas east of the Rio Grande Valley as a strong cold front impacts areas west of the Continental Divide. The strongest winds will be seen along the front as it moves to the east early Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0