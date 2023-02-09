Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 13:43:00 HAST Expires: 2023-02-12 16:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward side of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Glenwood, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Volcano, Honomu, Pahoa, Hakalau, Ninole, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Kurtistown and Wainaku. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Strongest gusts are expected east of Mountain Home through the Magic Valley. * WHERE...The Upper Treasure Valley from Mountain Home east, Western Magic Valley, central and eastern Owyhee County, and southern Twin Falls County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of wet snow during the strongest winds may impact travel.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...North to Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley and Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Glenn County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:02:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations tonight through Tuesday: 1 to 2 inches in the valleys and 2 to 5 inches over Lookout Pass and Evaro Hill. Wet and slushy surfaces are anticipated to freeze up by Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 500 feet. Total snow accumulations of a trace to 2 inches with 4 to 6 inches expected above 1000 ft. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast above 500 ft elevation. This includes portions of Highways 38, 42, and the highest areas on 101. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will generally affect rural areas with snow levels hovering around 500 ft. However, snow levels could briefly lower to the beaches under heavier precipitation. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Joshua Tree NP West by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Joshua Tree NP West WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 13:58:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Uplands of the Bootheel; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Uplands of the Bootheel, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, now until 3 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds for the higher terrain of the Gila Region and NM Bootheel will be seen Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Strongest winds for the Sacramento Mountains will be seen Wednesday morning thru Wednesday afternoon. There will be occasional reductions in wind speed, as this is a longer duration event.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph expected. Highest values in the elevated terrain. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Upper Gila River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Upper Gila River Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Upper Gila River Valley County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning bringing chances for the strongest winds.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 13:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...KLAMATH BASIN AS WELL AS MOUNTAINS AND HIGHER TERRAIN IN EASTERN KLAMATH, LAKE AND MODOC COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES KLAMATH FALLS, KENO, MERRILL, DORRIS, TULELAKE, NEWELL AND TIONESTA. THIS ALSO INCLUDES PORTIONS OF HIGHWAYS 66, 97, 140, AND 139 IN AND NEAR THE KLAMATH BASIN, HIGHER PORTIONS OF HIGHWAYS 299 NEAR CEDAR PASS, HIGHER PORTIONS OF HIGHWAY 140 EAST OF BLY AS WELL AS HIGHWAY 31 NEAR AND JUST SOUTH OF SUMMER LAKE. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * VIEW THE HAZARD AREA IN DETAIL AT HTTPS://WWW.WRH.NOAA.GOV/MAP/?WFO=MFR
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest this evening and overnight.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 13:58:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and southwest Texas. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM MST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds will be gusty Tuesday afternoon ahead of the next storm system. Stronger gusts will be seen on east slopes during this time. There will be a brief lull Tuesday evening for areas east of the Rio Grande Valley as a strong cold front impacts areas west of the Continental Divide. The strongest winds will be seen along the front as it moves to the east early Wednesday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 13:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. Target Area: Modoc County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...KLAMATH BASIN AS WELL AS MOUNTAINS AND HIGHER TERRAIN IN EASTERN KLAMATH, LAKE AND MODOC COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES KLAMATH FALLS, KENO, MERRILL, DORRIS, TULELAKE, NEWELL AND TIONESTA. THIS ALSO INCLUDES PORTIONS OF HIGHWAYS 66, 97, 140, AND 139 IN AND NEAR THE KLAMATH BASIN, HIGHER PORTIONS OF HIGHWAYS 299 NEAR CEDAR PASS, HIGHER PORTIONS OF HIGHWAY 140 EAST OF BLY AS WELL AS HIGHWAY 31 NEAR AND JUST SOUTH OF SUMMER LAKE. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * VIEW THE HAZARD AREA IN DETAIL AT HTTPS://WWW.WRH.NOAA.GOV/MAP/?WFO=MFR
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 12:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1230 PM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Ashley and Union Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 74.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday was 74.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 74.1 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 74.6 feet on 03/25/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:02:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Lolo Pass, Lost Trail Pass and Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Pierce, Ware by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-14 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pierce; Ware The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Waycross affecting Pierce and Ware Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satilla River At Waycross. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of agriculture and timberlands begins. On the Ware County side, the Jamestown Road Boat Ramp is flooded. On the Pierce/Brantley county line at the State Road 121 Bridge the boat ramp and dirt access roads are flooded. At 17.0 feet, On the Ware County side, the Jamestown Road Boat Ramp parking lot and access road is flooded and Simmons Trail is flooded cutting off one residence. On the Pierce County side, the Okefenokee Country Club Course Holes 14 through 16 begin to flood. At 18.0 feet, On the Pierce County side, the Okefenokee Country Club Golf Course is generally closed. Riverwoods Drive low lying properties begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to a crest of 16.2 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Espanola Valley, Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Santa Fe Metro Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches except between 3 and 5 inches above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Espanola Valley and Santa Fe Metro Area. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow packed or icy road conditions. This includes portions of I-25. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
