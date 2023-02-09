ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Report: Warriors bring back Gary Payton II in trade with Blazers

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRNRu_0ki9omFd00

GP2 is back.

In a stunning trade deadline deal Thursday right before the 12 p.m. PT buzzer, the Warriors have re-acquired guard Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers for five second-round picks and Kevin Knox, who they acquired in the three-team James Wiseman deal earlier in the day. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported the GP2 trade, which essentially amounts to a four-way deal for the Warriors.

Payton was a fan favorite with the Warriors and a key to their championship run last season, as his terrific defense, high energy and smart basketball IQ fit in seamlessly with coach Steve Kerr’s system. The son of Hall of Famer and Oakland native Gary Payton, GP2 has deep ties to the Bay Area basketball scene.

Payton didn’t play in a game until Jan. 2 this year as he recovered from offseason surgery to his core muscle. He has appeared in 14 of the Blazers’ last 17 games. GP2 is averaging 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 17 minutes per game, but his impact goes beyond the numbers. He's a postionless player who flows well in Kerr's motion offense with deft cutting and passing. The Warriors often described him as a 6-foot-3 power forward, as he often lurks in the dunker spot or sets high screens as a lob threat.

The Warriors didn’t want to dip further into the luxury tax this past offseason and he eventually signed a three-year, $26.1 million contract with the Blazers. Now that Golden State has unloaded Wiseman’s salary -- $9.3 million this year and $12.1 million next season -- Payton’s contract is palatable for ownership. GP2 is making $8.3 million this season, $8.7 million next season and holds a $9.1 million player option for 2024-25. Those numbers will be much larger when luxury taxes are attached, but it's still a bit more breathing room for a no-doubt impact player.

According to Woj, the Warriors saved $7 million this year and $30 million next year with the moves.

In essence, the Warriors got a do-over from the offseason. Bob Myers and his staff deserve credit for flipping Wiseman for a piece that will help them win immediately. It's hard to see how a team values five second-round draft picks, but the Blazers remain in a weird purgatory with Damian Lillard.

Beyond his on-court presence, Payton’s return is sure to revitalize the Golden State locker room and the fanbase. In late December, GP2 got a standing ovation from the Chase Center crowd in a short pregame ring ceremony when Portland was in town.

Following Wednesday’s 125-122 Blazers win over the Warriors, Payton and Jordan Poole exchanged jerseys, while Golden State players and coaches praised his ability to be a game changer. It’s almost like the Warriors are whole again.

Payton also plays at a position of need, as he will likely take over minutes that have gone to two-way player Ty Jerome. Payton might not be as good of a scorer, but the Warriors would love to have his defensive toughness and IQ on the floor.

In the midst of all the deadline chaos, the Warriors also announced that Steph Curry will be out until after the All-Star break. GP2 will likely return to the Warriors for Saturday's contest against the new-look Los Angeles Lakers, who acquired D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Mo Bamba at the deadline.

Considering the Phoenix Suns added Kevin Durant and the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving, the Western Conference has drastically changed in the past few days.

Payton has shown he can be a closer, which is something the Warriors desperately need this season. GP2 can also take on the challenge of superstars like Ja Morant, Kyrie and even bigger players like Durant and Luka Doncic. This isn't a blockbuster move, but could be a huge difference-maker for Golden State down the stretch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant reps Phoenix Suns drip for the 1st time

Kevin Durant has officially arrived in the Valley of the Sun. We may still have to wait until after he recovers from a sprained MCL to see him take the court for the first time in a Phoenix Suns uniform, but that doesn’t mean we have to wait to see him sport the purple and orange.
PHOENIX, AZ
lakeshowlife.com

A dream Lakers buyout target could become available soon

The Los Angeles Lakers accomplished a lot during the NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles was the most active team at the deadline and was able to get both younger and more talented without giving up that many assets in return. It is safe to say that fans are pleased with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Grizzlies offered four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges

The Grizzlies are the mystery team that was willing to put four future first-round picks in a trade offer for forward Mikal Bridges, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his Lowe Post podcast after Thursday’s trade deadline that he had heard of one team offering four first-rounders to the Nets for Bridges. Brooklyn acquired the 26-year-old forward from the Suns as part of its package for Kevin Durant.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Blazers player posts curious tweet amid Gary Payton II situation

One Portland Trail Blazers player does not sound all that surprised about the current saga involving Gary Payton II. Reports broke on Friday that a four-team trade slated to send the veteran guard Payton from the Blazers to the Golden State Warriors was in serious jeopardy over Payton’s physical. The Warriors reportedly discovered that Payton... The post Blazers player posts curious tweet amid Gary Payton II situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors make official decision on Gary Payton II trade saga

The Golden State Warriors have delivered their verdict on the Gary Payton II trade situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Warriors have decided to go through with the four-team trade involving the veteran guard Payton. The Warriors won’t be passing Payton’s physical though, Charania adds, but will still be moving... The post Warriors make official decision on Gary Payton II trade saga appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OAKLAND, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies welcome Luke Kennard with high hopes, praise after trade

Ja Morant let fly a 3-pointer just before halftime and held his follow-through just a bit longer as the ball went through the net. He walked back downcourt extra slowly while motioning to the crowd as the Memphis Grizzlies led by 11 at halftime Friday. Morant's usual flair had additional motivation. He wanted to send a message to new teammate Luke Kennard, who arrived in Memphis earlier that night after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Top NBA free agent target moves to Klutch Sports ahead of offseason

Rich Paul and Klutch Sports have landed another one. Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan in Portland reports this week that Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant has moved to Klutch Sports. Grant, who is in the final year of his contract, will be represented by Klutch during his free agent negotiations this summer. The... The post Top NBA free agent target moves to Klutch Sports ahead of offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Warriors believe Blazers misled another team in previous trade

The Golden State Warriors say the Portland Trail Blazers withheld pertinent information when the two sides agreed to a trade for Gary Payton II last week, and there are reportedly some who believe that is not the first time the Blazers have supposedly done that. The Warriors and Blazers on Thursday agreed to a deal... The post Report: Warriors believe Blazers misled another team in previous trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy