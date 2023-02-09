Report: Warriors bring back Gary Payton II in trade with Blazers

GP2 is back.

In a stunning trade deadline deal Thursday right before the 12 p.m. PT buzzer, the Warriors have re-acquired guard Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers for five second-round picks and Kevin Knox, who they acquired in the three-team James Wiseman deal earlier in the day. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported the GP2 trade, which essentially amounts to a four-way deal for the Warriors.

Payton was a fan favorite with the Warriors and a key to their championship run last season, as his terrific defense, high energy and smart basketball IQ fit in seamlessly with coach Steve Kerr’s system. The son of Hall of Famer and Oakland native Gary Payton, GP2 has deep ties to the Bay Area basketball scene.

Payton didn’t play in a game until Jan. 2 this year as he recovered from offseason surgery to his core muscle. He has appeared in 14 of the Blazers’ last 17 games. GP2 is averaging 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 17 minutes per game, but his impact goes beyond the numbers. He's a postionless player who flows well in Kerr's motion offense with deft cutting and passing. The Warriors often described him as a 6-foot-3 power forward, as he often lurks in the dunker spot or sets high screens as a lob threat.

The Warriors didn’t want to dip further into the luxury tax this past offseason and he eventually signed a three-year, $26.1 million contract with the Blazers. Now that Golden State has unloaded Wiseman’s salary -- $9.3 million this year and $12.1 million next season -- Payton’s contract is palatable for ownership. GP2 is making $8.3 million this season, $8.7 million next season and holds a $9.1 million player option for 2024-25. Those numbers will be much larger when luxury taxes are attached, but it's still a bit more breathing room for a no-doubt impact player.

According to Woj, the Warriors saved $7 million this year and $30 million next year with the moves.

In essence, the Warriors got a do-over from the offseason. Bob Myers and his staff deserve credit for flipping Wiseman for a piece that will help them win immediately. It's hard to see how a team values five second-round draft picks, but the Blazers remain in a weird purgatory with Damian Lillard.

Beyond his on-court presence, Payton’s return is sure to revitalize the Golden State locker room and the fanbase. In late December, GP2 got a standing ovation from the Chase Center crowd in a short pregame ring ceremony when Portland was in town.

Following Wednesday’s 125-122 Blazers win over the Warriors, Payton and Jordan Poole exchanged jerseys, while Golden State players and coaches praised his ability to be a game changer. It’s almost like the Warriors are whole again.

Payton also plays at a position of need, as he will likely take over minutes that have gone to two-way player Ty Jerome. Payton might not be as good of a scorer, but the Warriors would love to have his defensive toughness and IQ on the floor.

In the midst of all the deadline chaos, the Warriors also announced that Steph Curry will be out until after the All-Star break. GP2 will likely return to the Warriors for Saturday's contest against the new-look Los Angeles Lakers, who acquired D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Mo Bamba at the deadline.

Considering the Phoenix Suns added Kevin Durant and the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving, the Western Conference has drastically changed in the past few days.

Payton has shown he can be a closer, which is something the Warriors desperately need this season. GP2 can also take on the challenge of superstars like Ja Morant, Kyrie and even bigger players like Durant and Luka Doncic. This isn't a blockbuster move, but could be a huge difference-maker for Golden State down the stretch.