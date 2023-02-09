ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

No gun found after situation reported at Rustburg High School dance

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Around 9 p.m. Saturday, the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office received a report of a student with a gun at the Rustburg High School dance. After a search, nothing was found. The Sheriff’s Office is working with school administration to follow up with this active...
RUSTBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shooter sought after death in Pittsylvania County

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever is responsible for the shooting death of a man Sunday night. About 10:30 p.m. February 12, 2023, deputies were called regarding a report of shots being fired on Falcon Ridge Drive in the Leesville Lake community of Gretna. The victim had already been taken via private vehicle to the Centra Emergency Department in Gretna, where he died.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash along BUS US29S in Pittsylvania Co. cleared

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along BUS US29S is causing delays Monday after a crash near Blairmont Dr; Rt. 1038E/W, according to VDOT. The south right lane and shoulder are both closed.
pcpatriot.com

Rocky Mount man dies in Giles County crash

At 2:33 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 11), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 a half-mile west of Route 61. A 1998 Chevrolet Prizm was traveling west on Route 460 at a high rate of speed when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Due to the impact of the crash, the vehicle then ran off the left side of the road, struck the guardrail and proceeded down the hillside. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Route 460.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSET

LPD could get new police vehicle to store drone equipment

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department could be getting a new piece of equipment to help them more efficiently do their jobs. On Tuesday City Council will vote on whether to approve $85,000 in federal funds for the purchase of a Drone Mobile Command Response Vehicle for the Lynchburg Police Department.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

WBTM

WSLS

One hospitalized, one charged in Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – One man was shot in Northwest Roanoke on Saturday and a suspect has been charged, according to Roanoke Police. Police said they were notified of a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man with a serious gunshot wound outside of a house. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Franklin County High School cancels Monday classes

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Public Schools has announced that Franklin County High School will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13. School officials say the school will be closed due to a heating issue in the building. It is unknown at this time when students will return to classes.
wfxrtv.com

