WSET
Campbell County approves resolution honoring Judge Samuel Johnston
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County wants to recognize a longtime judge in the area in a special way. The Campbell County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution to request the Commonwealth Transportation Board and VDOT to formally name a section of Route 501 after Judge Samuel Johnston.
WDBJ7.com
“I do not regret my actions” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook was arrested and charged with simple assault and assault and battery on Monday. The board met for the first time since the incident Thursday night. “I hope you go to jail,” said one Bedford County Public Schools parent...
WDBJ7.com
No gun found after situation reported at Rustburg High School dance
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Around 9 p.m. Saturday, the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office received a report of a student with a gun at the Rustburg High School dance. After a search, nothing was found. The Sheriff’s Office is working with school administration to follow up with this active...
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought after death in Pittsylvania County
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever is responsible for the shooting death of a man Sunday night. About 10:30 p.m. February 12, 2023, deputies were called regarding a report of shots being fired on Falcon Ridge Drive in the Leesville Lake community of Gretna. The victim had already been taken via private vehicle to the Centra Emergency Department in Gretna, where he died.
WDBJ7.com
Crash along BUS US29S in Pittsylvania Co. cleared
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along BUS US29S is causing delays Monday after a crash near Blairmont Dr; Rt. 1038E/W, according to VDOT. The south right lane and shoulder are both closed.
WSET
WSLS
Bedford Co. woman stopped with loaded handgun in her carry-on bag at Roanoke’s airport
ROANOKE, Va. – A Bedford County woman is facing a maximum fine of $15,000 after TSA officers stopped her from bringing a handgun onto a flight at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. TSA officers found the loaded gun in the woman’s carry-on bag on Sunday, Feb. 12. Local police...
pcpatriot.com
Rocky Mount man dies in Giles County crash
At 2:33 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 11), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 a half-mile west of Route 61. A 1998 Chevrolet Prizm was traveling west on Route 460 at a high rate of speed when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Due to the impact of the crash, the vehicle then ran off the left side of the road, struck the guardrail and proceeded down the hillside. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Route 460.
Bedford County school board member charged with assault and battery responds to charges
A Bedford County school board member is facing charges of assault and battery. District II representative Matthew Holbrook was arrested Monday and has since been bonded out.
WSET
LPD could get new police vehicle to store drone equipment
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department could be getting a new piece of equipment to help them more efficiently do their jobs. On Tuesday City Council will vote on whether to approve $85,000 in federal funds for the purchase of a Drone Mobile Command Response Vehicle for the Lynchburg Police Department.
WSET
39-year-old charged after shooting on Massachusetts Avenue NW: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police said they arrested a 39-year-old regarding a shooting that occurred on Massachusetts Avenue NW on Saturday. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW.
WSLS
WBTM
WSET
Man hospitalized after shooting on Hershberger Road NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man was injured in a Sunday shooting in Roanoke, police shared. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, RPD was notified by the E-911 Center of a person who was shot in the 2800 block of Hershberger Road NW. Officers said they found a man...
WSLS
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County High School cancels Monday classes
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Public Schools has announced that Franklin County High School will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13. School officials say the school will be closed due to a heating issue in the building. It is unknown at this time when students will return to classes.
Pittsylvania County Sheriff make arrest in High School drug investigation
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged with multiple counts of weapons possession in an ongoing drug investigation at a local high school. Harry Berlin Carter was wanted in connection to a drug investigation at Chatham High School by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2 […]
WSET
'First time since early 1980s': Danville Police announces launch of motor unit
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department announced on Monday the launch of the Danville Police Department Motor Unit. According to police, the motor unit will be doing citywide traffic enforcement. "This is the first time #DanvillePD has had a Motor Unit since the early 1980s," police said.
wfxrtv.com
WSET
'Move with a purpose:' Watch firefighters jump into action to rescue car crash victim
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Moving with a purpose. That is what video from the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department showed when crews arrived on the scene of a crash Sunday morning. At 10:29 a.m., crews were called to an accident on Route 29 with a victim trapped inside the...
