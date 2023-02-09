Read full article on original website
Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Commack store in January. Two men allegedly stole 20 Smart Lighting Switches from Lowes, located at 100 Express Drive North, at approximately...
Wanted for Farmingdale robbery
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole merchandise from a store last month in Farmingdale. A man allegedly stole an iPhone from a display shelf at Verizon, located at 240 Airport...
Two Suspects Sought by SCPD for Stealing Over $2,000 in Electrical Wire from Commack Lowes
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who stole from a Commack store in August, 2022. Two men stole several rolls of electrical wire from Lowes, located at 100 Express Drive North, at approximately...
Coram man arrested for robbing woman at knifepoint
Suffolk County Police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint and stole her vehicle in Coram on Feb. 11. A woman was sitting in her 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan in her driveway on Teller Avenue when she was approached by Diorgenis Cruz-Torres at 12:26 a.m. Cruz-Torres allegedly used a hammer and smashed the driver’s side window of the vehicle and threatened the woman with a knife, pushing her away from the car before fleeing in the vehicle.
Merchandise stolen from BJ’s Wholesale Club in Commack
A man allegedly stole items, including two televisions, from BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 2 Veterans Memorial Highway, on January 27 at 4 p.m. The items were valued at more than $500. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against town and landlord on behalf of Second Street fire victims
The estates of two people who died in the 2021 Second Street house fire have filed a lawsuit against Riverhead Town and the property owner, alleging that both parties’ “negligence” and “recklessness” in maintaining the safety of the property contributed to the victims’ deaths.
Police: Woman arrested for DWI, hit-and-run in Elmont
Police say 33-year-old Zeena Loor was driving a BMW and sideswiped the driver's side of a Nassau County police ambulance.
Suspect Nabbed After Stealing Coram Woman's Car At Knifepoint: Police
A suspect was apprehended after robbing a woman at knifepoint and stealing her car in a residential Long Island neighborhood.The woman was sitting in her 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan in her driveway in Coram on Teller Avenue when the suspect approached her just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.Ac…
Man wanted for stealing iPhone, striking employee with wire cutters in Farmingdale
The incident happened at a Verizon Store on Jan. 13 at Airport Plaza.
Hit-run SUV driver breaks leg of girl, 8, on Long Island
A hit-and-run driver struck an 8-year-old girl on Long Island on Sunday, breaking the child’s leg, Nassau County Police said. Police continued to search for the driver Monday after the hit-and-run just after 1:30 p.m. in Valley Stream.
Armed man carjacked Long Island woman in her driveway, police say
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man armed with a knife and hammer is accused of carjacking a Long Island woman in her driveway early Saturday morning, police said. Diorgenis Cruz-Torres, 22, allegedly smashed the driver-side window while the woman was sitting in a Volkswagen Tiguan in her driveway on Teller Avenue in Coram at […]
Police seek thieves who swiped ‘Welcome to Flanders’ sign
Southampton Town Police are looking for the person or persons who stole the “Welcome to Flanders” sign located on the corner of Pleasure Drive and County Route 104 in Flanders. Police believe the sign was stolen during the overnight hours Thursday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 10, according...
Police arrest man accused of multiple bank robberies in Nassau
Detectives say 31-year-old Willian Andrade Jordan walked into the Bank of America on Grand Avenue in Baldwin around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The man approached the teller and passed a note threatening her with a gun and a knife. They say Andrade Jordan demanded $3,000, but the 29-year-old teller walked away...
Dario’s Pizza Opens in West Hempstead
It’s 2023 and Long Islanders’ appetite for pizza has not abated one bit. When a new pizza shop opens the customers line up to see what they got. Dario’s Pizza is getting a chance to show their stuff in the spot that used to be the home of Chef’s Pizza on Nassau Boulevard.
Cops: Tobacco/vape compliance check in Riverhead produces two arrests
Riverhead Town Police report charging two Riverhead men in a tobacco/vape compliance check at 13 retail vendors in Riverhead yesterday. Police worked with Riverhead Community Awareness Program to conduct the compliance check, targeting the sale of tobacco and vape products to persons under the age of 21. Nikul Patel, 22,...
Watch: Sailboat Explodes At Islip Marina, 1 Victim Airlifted To Hospital
A man is recovering after being pulled from the wreckage of a sailboat that exploded at a Long Island marina. Emergency crews in Islip were called at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, with reports that a boat had exploded at a dock in Islip Canal, located on Main Street, according to Suffolk County Police.
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of February 9
TUCKAHOE — A motorist contacted Southampton Town Police on January 31 after someone stole the toolbox out of the bed of his truck sometime between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m. while... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... by Stephen...
Sanitation Worker Airlifted After Garbage Truck Crashes On Long Island
A sanitation worker is recovering after a garbage truck crashed on Long Island Friday morning, Feb. 10.The incident happened just before 10 a.m. in Riverhead on Kirby Lane, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.Investigators said the truck was backing up when it collided with a parked d…
Glen Cove man faces several charges following major drug bust
Glen Cove authorities working with a DEA Task Force arrested 29-year-old Derrick Dyer on Friday.
Justice Court Report: Week of February 6
Excerpts from Riverhead Town Justice Court docket for the month of January 2023, Judge Sean Walter presiding:. There was a total of 218 criminal and traffic cases on the court’s docket. Convictions reported here are a result of charges of misdemeanors or felonies. Felony charges are often removed to Suffolk County Criminal Court and are reported here when marked off the justice court calendar if a conviction has been entered in the superior court.
