ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Commack store in January. Two men allegedly stole 20 Smart Lighting Switches from Lowes, located at 100 Express Drive North, at approximately...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Farmingdale robbery

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole merchandise from a store last month in Farmingdale. A man allegedly stole an iPhone from a display shelf at Verizon, located at 240 Airport...
FARMINGDALE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Coram man arrested for robbing woman at knifepoint

Suffolk County Police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint and stole her vehicle in Coram on Feb. 11. A woman was sitting in her 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan in her driveway on Teller Avenue when she was approached by Diorgenis Cruz-Torres at 12:26 a.m. Cruz-Torres allegedly used a hammer and smashed the driver’s side window of the vehicle and threatened the woman with a knife, pushing her away from the car before fleeing in the vehicle.
CORAM, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Merchandise stolen from BJ’s Wholesale Club in Commack

A man allegedly stole items, including two televisions, from BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 2 Veterans Memorial Highway, on January 27 at 4 p.m. The items were valued at more than $500. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with...
COMMACK, NY
PIX11

Armed man carjacked Long Island woman in her driveway, police say

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man armed with a knife and hammer is accused of carjacking a Long Island woman in her driveway early Saturday morning, police said. Diorgenis Cruz-Torres, 22, allegedly smashed the driver-side window while the woman was sitting in a Volkswagen Tiguan in her driveway on Teller Avenue in Coram at […]
CORAM, NY
News 12

Police arrest man accused of multiple bank robberies in Nassau

Detectives say 31-year-old Willian Andrade Jordan walked into the Bank of America on Grand Avenue in Baldwin around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The man approached the teller and passed a note threatening her with a gun and a knife. They say Andrade Jordan demanded $3,000, but the 29-year-old teller walked away...
BALDWIN, NY
longisland.com

Dario’s Pizza Opens in West Hempstead

It’s 2023 and Long Islanders’ appetite for pizza has not abated one bit. When a new pizza shop opens the customers line up to see what they got. Dario’s Pizza is getting a chance to show their stuff in the spot that used to be the home of Chef’s Pizza on Nassau Boulevard.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
27east.com

Southampton Police Reports for the Week of February 9

TUCKAHOE — A motorist contacted Southampton Town Police on January 31 after someone stole the toolbox out of the bed of his truck sometime between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m. while... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... by Stephen...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Justice Court Report: Week of February 6

Excerpts from Riverhead Town Justice Court docket for the month of January 2023, Judge Sean Walter presiding:. There was a total of 218 criminal and traffic cases on the court’s docket. Convictions reported here are a result of charges of misdemeanors or felonies. Felony charges are often removed to Suffolk County Criminal Court and are reported here when marked off the justice court calendar if a conviction has been entered in the superior court.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy