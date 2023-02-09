Read full article on original website
Utah witness photographs unknown light formation moving erratically overheadRoger MarshLehi, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From UtahTed RiversUtah State
There Is An Exhibit at the University of Utah Called "Racial Lynching In Utah"S. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong LegacyS. F. MoriUtah State
Valley Fair Mall | Shopping center in West Valley City, Utah
Valley Fair Mall is a 831,667-square-foot (77,264.4 m2) single-level regional shopping center located in West Valley City, Utah, United States. Anchor stores are All Star Bowling & Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hobby Lobby, JCPenney, Megaplex Theatres, Old Navy, Ross Dress For Less, and Ulta Beauty. The shopping center was...
5 Things You Should Know About Visiting a Panadería
I was in Houston a couple of weeks ago, visiting my dad’s Tío for his 90th birthday. So naturally, we made an obligatory stop at a Mexican bakery, or panadería, for pastries. Unfortunately, I missed out on a couple of my favorites, but we’re fortunate to have a diversity of unique Latino bakeries here in Salt Lake City. So, of course, I had to make a quick visit this week.
SUV crashes through pizza restaurant's storefront in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — No major injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed through the storefront window of a pizza restaurant in Sugar House on Monday, authorities said. 2News reporter Amanda Gilbert was at the scene and photographed the vehicle, as it sat totally inside Este Pizzeria Sugar...
Utah church trucks in large food donation for local pantries
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints proved that distance does not matter when feeding the hungry. This week, the LDS Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, loaded up over 35,000 pounds of food items into a semi and then sent that truck west... all the way to California and ultimately Ridgecrest. That's 1,375 cases of food.
The Downtown rental market is about to become more competitive (but not for renters)
Building Salt Lake Pro and Premium Members can search for any building permit in Salt Lake City. Stay in the know in the market by becoming a Member today. Salt Lakers like to move. A lot. In fact, renters in Salt Lake City are known to relocate more frequently than...
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
Provo Towne Centre | Shopping mall in Utah
Provo Towne Centre is an enclosed shopping mall in Provo, Utah. Opened in 1998, the mall is anchored by JCPenney, a classic cars display, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by Jones Lang LaSalle. When the mall was being built, developers JP Realty filed a lawsuit against the...
Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah
Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
Romance Scams: Avoiding a broken heart and potentially worse things
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Some say love is blind, but that doesn’t mean we should ignore the warning signs to potentially dangerous and costly romance scams and heartbreak. ABC4 News‘ Courtney Johns reports on people preying on women and men looking for love. Don’t miss...
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Satisfy your sweet tooth with all the flavors of Eclair French Pastry
SANDY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Take a bite into a sweet treat that will make you say “oui oui!” Jazmine Worthen tells us all about Eclair French Pastry, the adorable shop that has plenty of options to satisfy your sweet tooth. With over 25 flavors of...
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah
Their burgers are touted as being famous and delicious. Hamburgers are a popular menu item in the United States. There are cheap hamburgers, and there are expensive hamburgers. Fast food restaurants regularly serve hamburgers, and there are many hamburger restaurant chains.
During Black History Month, looking at how Lagoon desegregated
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Lagoon amusement park has a story to tell during Black History Month. Namely that it was one of the first amusement parks in the nation to desegregate in the 1960s. Twenty years earlier in the 1940s, the park only allowed Black people access to the...
Sandy principal loses four family members in Turkey earthquake
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Sandy principal says he lost four of his family members in the Turkey earthquake. "I feel terrible. I'm praying for them; I'm trying to help them in any way I can," he said. Hanifi Oguz, principal of Beehive Science and Technology Academy, said he...
Park City ranked No. 3 ski destination in North America
PARK CITY — The license plates aren't kidding: Utah really does have "The Greatest Snow on Earth." Or at least, the third-greatest, according to Tripadvisor's latest rankings. Park City was awarded No. 3 Best Place to Ski in North America after Whistler, Canada, and Jackson, Wyoming. Park City also...
Riverton baby, family need help after rare condition diagnosis
Riverton parents of a nine-week-old baby are asking for help to afford a liver transplant and other complications that come with their girl's rare condition.
Walmart Super Center in Sandy fails state’s price scanner audit
SANDY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Walmart Super Center store at Quarry Bend in Sandy failed the state price scanner test after I told Utah State officials about the price scanner problems I encountered at the store. Back on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, I shared the...
Payson rallies around 84-year-old Walmart greeter who claims he was abruptly fired
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Long-time Utah Walmart greeter Thane Telford went back to the Payson store on Thursday, but this time he was across the parking lot as an ex-employee—fired, he said, just the day before. Friends and family joined him waving to customers and members of the...
Dirty Dough continues growing with 14 new locations in Utah; 5 in Utah County
Dirty Dough has been whipping up something big, with 14 new locations coming to Utah and 37 new locations being built nationwide. Five stores will open soon in Utah County — two in Provo and one apiece in Orem, American Fork and Payson — along with two Weber County locations in Ogden and Roy.
