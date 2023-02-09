Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 13:43:00 HAST Expires: 2023-02-12 16:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward side of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Glenwood, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Volcano, Honomu, Pahoa, Hakalau, Ninole, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Kurtistown and Wainaku. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 11:21:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Lexington; Richland The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Columbia affecting Richland and Lexington Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Congaree River At Columbia. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding occurs in flood prone areas near and downstream from Columbia. Flooding also occurs on parts of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk. At 13.0 feet, Flooding occurs in flood prone areas near and downstream from Columbia. Flooding also occurs over much of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk. At 14.0 feet, Roads in low lying areas and swampland downstream from Columbia become flooded. Most of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM EST Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Northern Washoe County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest this evening and overnight.
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...North to Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the southern Sacramento Valley including Yolo and Sutter counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest this evening and overnight.
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph expected. Highest values in the elevated terrain. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Juab, Millard Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx. Target Area: Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; South Central Utah; Southwest Utah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible especially Tuesday evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For Southwest Utah and Eastern Millard and Juab Counties, 1 to 4 inches with locally up to 6 inches near higher terrain areas. Blowing snow from wind gusts of up to 45 mph with locally higher gusts in wind prone areas. * WHERE...Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Southwest Utah, South Central Utah and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 13:58:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and southwest Texas. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM MST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds will be gusty Tuesday afternoon ahead of the next storm system. Stronger gusts will be seen on east slopes during this time. There will be a brief lull Tuesday evening for areas east of the Rio Grande Valley as a strong cold front impacts areas west of the Continental Divide. The strongest winds will be seen along the front as it moves to the east early Wednesday morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Joshua Tree NP West by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Joshua Tree NP West WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a trace to 1 inch. 1 to 3 inches of snow on Highway 93 around Olney and Highway 2 around Marion. Wet and slushy surfaces are anticipated to freeze up overnight. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:02:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Lolo Pass, Lost Trail Pass and Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 13:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...KLAMATH BASIN AS WELL AS MOUNTAINS AND HIGHER TERRAIN IN EASTERN KLAMATH, LAKE AND MODOC COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES KLAMATH FALLS, KENO, MERRILL, DORRIS, TULELAKE, NEWELL AND TIONESTA. THIS ALSO INCLUDES PORTIONS OF HIGHWAYS 66, 97, 140, AND 139 IN AND NEAR THE KLAMATH BASIN, HIGHER PORTIONS OF HIGHWAYS 299 NEAR CEDAR PASS, HIGHER PORTIONS OF HIGHWAY 140 EAST OF BLY AS WELL AS HIGHWAY 31 NEAR AND JUST SOUTH OF SUMMER LAKE. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * VIEW THE HAZARD AREA IN DETAIL AT HTTPS://WWW.WRH.NOAA.GOV/MAP/?WFO=MFR
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Northwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Northwest Highlands; Upper Rio Grande Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches except between 6 and 10 inches above 7500 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Northwest Highlands, and Upper Rio Grande Valley. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes along portions of I-25. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 13:58:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Uplands of the Bootheel; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Uplands of the Bootheel, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, now until 3 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds for the higher terrain of the Gila Region and NM Bootheel will be seen Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Strongest winds for the Sacramento Mountains will be seen Wednesday morning thru Wednesday afternoon. There will be occasional reductions in wind speed, as this is a longer duration event.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Wet and slushy surfaces are anticipated to freeze up by Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 2 AM to noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY LAKE WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wave heights on Pyramid Lake will reach 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Lake Wind Advisory for Pyramid Lake is being replaced by this Wind Advisory. There will be a burst of winds this evening, with speeds weakening Tuesday morning, then strengthening again Tuesday afternoon and evening. Crosswinds will bring difficult travel for high profile vehicles on I-80 and Highway 50.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible, greatest over the Prairie Coteau. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Allen, Elk, Wilson, Neosho, Chautauqua, Montgomery and Labette Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
