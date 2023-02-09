Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Citrus, Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 19:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Sumter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Citrus and northern Sumter Counties through 745 PM EST At 715 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Inverness Airport, or 7 miles southeast of Inverness, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Inverness, Wildwood, Inverness Highlands South, Inverness Airport, Lake Panasoffkee, Coleman, Inverness Highlands, Rutland, Wahoo, Adamsville, Withlapopka Isle, Heatherwood, Nobleton, Gospel Island, Floral City, Oxford and Istachatta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible, greatest over the Prairie Coteau. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 13:43:00 HAST Expires: 2023-02-12 16:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward side of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Glenwood, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Volcano, Honomu, Pahoa, Hakalau, Ninole, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Kurtistown and Wainaku. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jemez Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:11:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches except 8 to 12 inches above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches except 8 to 12 inches above 7500 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow.
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 12:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1230 PM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Ashley and Union Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 74.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday was 74.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 74.1 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 74.6 feet on 03/25/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS AND GUSTY WINDS WILL IMPACT WESTERN AND CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING A cold front is forecast to bring snow into the western half of the state Tuesday morning moving into the east by Tuesday evening. Falling snow and gusty winds may cause reductions in visibility due to blowing snow, leading to hazardous travel. As snow moves east gusty winds will linger into the overnight hours posing a hazard to high profile vehicles. The highest chance for impacts due to blowing snow will be the across the far south central and southeast, including much of the James River Valley.
Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Walworth Strong Winds Expected Tuesday Night Gusty northwest winds of 45 to 55 mph will develop late Tuesday afternoon over north central South Dakota and quickly spread across the rest of central South Dakota during the evening. In addition to the gusty winds, there is the possibility of light snow falling on Tuesday night. While confidence is low on snow amounts and locations, the combination of the falling snow and strong winds may lead to reduced visibilities at times. If you have travel plans for Tuesday night in central South Dakota, continue to monitor future forecasts and be prepared for the possibility of slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibilities.
Freeze Watch issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-15 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 25 DEGREES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...SOUTH CENTRAL OREGON COAST AND CURRY COUNTY COAST, INCLUDING CHARLESTON, COOS BAY, BANDON, PORT ORFORD, GOLD BEACH AND BROOKINGS. * WHEN...FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * VIEW THE HAZARD AREA IN DETAIL AT HTTPS://WWW.WRH.NOAA.GOV/MAP/?WFO=MFR
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Northern Washoe County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest this evening and overnight.
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...North to Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the southern Sacramento Valley including Yolo and Sutter counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Watch issued for East Marshall, Hubbard, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Marshall; Hubbard; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; Pennington; Roseau; South Beltrami; West Marshall WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest this evening and overnight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:02:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations tonight through Tuesday: 1 to 2 inches in the valleys and 2 to 5 inches over Lookout Pass and Evaro Hill. Wet and slushy surfaces are anticipated to freeze up by Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Republic, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-15 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-16 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Marshall; Nemaha; Ottawa; Republic; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could lead to reduced visibility from blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-16 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central Colorado and northwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 13:15:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY ALONG WITH SNOW SHOWERS AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES TONIGHT AND TUESDAY A very cold winter system will arrive tonight reminding us that we are still in the middle of winter. WINDS: West to northwest winds will increase this afternoon, peaking overnight, then shifting out of the north Tuesday. Gusts of 35-50 mph are expected region-wide, stronger in higher elevations and wind prone locations. This will bring rough conditions on area lakes, and potential ground and air travel difficulties. SNOW: Light snow showers will develop overnight into early Tuesday, primarily for areas in the eastern Sierra near and south of Highway 50. A secondary round of snow will develop Tuesday with hit or miss snow showers possible throughout the region from late morning through approximately sunset. While overall totals will be light, it doesn`t take much to cause travel difficulties. Check with CalTrans Quickmap or NDOT NVRoads for the latest on road conditions. COLD: After a relatively warm day today, Tuesday will be a harsh shock to the system. High temperatures will remain in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday in even the warmest of valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains. Widespread teen and single digit lows can be expected, with colder valleys dipping below zero. To add insult to injury, the addition of wind will make it feel even colder, especially Monday night through Tuesday night. Wind chill values will easily be in the single digit to below zero range at times. It will be downright dangerous in exposed areas of the high Sierra Tuesday night with wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees. Bundle up tonight through Wednesday and be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets. Allow extra time for travel on Tuesday.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
High Wind Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; San Bernardino County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
