weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Citrus, Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 19:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Sumter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Citrus and northern Sumter Counties through 745 PM EST At 715 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Inverness Airport, or 7 miles southeast of Inverness, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Inverness, Wildwood, Inverness Highlands South, Inverness Airport, Lake Panasoffkee, Coleman, Inverness Highlands, Rutland, Wahoo, Adamsville, Withlapopka Isle, Heatherwood, Nobleton, Gospel Island, Floral City, Oxford and Istachatta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible, greatest over the Prairie Coteau. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 500 feet. Total snow accumulations of a trace to 2 inches with 4 to 6 inches expected above 1000 ft. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast above 500 ft elevation. This includes portions of Highways 38, 42, and the highest areas on 101. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will generally affect rural areas with snow levels hovering around 500 ft. However, snow levels could briefly lower to the beaches under heavier precipitation. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 13:43:00 HAST Expires: 2023-02-12 16:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward side of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Glenwood, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Volcano, Honomu, Pahoa, Hakalau, Ninole, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Kurtistown and Wainaku. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jemez Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:11:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches except 8 to 12 inches above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches except 8 to 12 inches above 7500 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow.
Wind Advisory issued for Upper Gila River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Upper Gila River Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Upper Gila River Valley County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning bringing chances for the strongest winds.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Republic, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-15 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-16 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Marshall; Nemaha; Ottawa; Republic; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could lead to reduced visibility from blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Northern Washoe County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest this evening and overnight.
High Wind Warning issued for Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Wet and slushy surfaces are anticipated to freeze up overnight. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade, Highway 95 Slate Creek to Riggins, and White Bird Grade. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...North to Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the southern Sacramento Valley including Yolo and Sutter counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Espanola Valley, Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Santa Fe Metro Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches except between 3 and 5 inches above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Espanola Valley and Santa Fe Metro Area. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow packed or icy road conditions. This includes portions of I-25. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY LAKE WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wave heights on Pyramid Lake will reach 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Lake Wind Advisory for Pyramid Lake is being replaced by this Wind Advisory. There will be a burst of winds this evening, with speeds weakening Tuesday morning, then strengthening again Tuesday afternoon and evening. Crosswinds will bring difficult travel for high profile vehicles on I-80 and Highway 50.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Cache Valley, Utah Portion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 22:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Cache Valley, Utah Portion WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero in Bryce Canyon; as low as 15 below zero in Cache Valley. * WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country. * WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Unsheltered populations are at risk of hypothermia.
Wind Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest this evening and overnight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Northwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Northwest Highlands; Upper Rio Grande Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches except between 6 and 10 inches above 7500 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Northwest Highlands, and Upper Rio Grande Valley. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes along portions of I-25. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Chuska Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chuska Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches except between 7 and 12 inches above 7500 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:02:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Lolo Pass, Lost Trail Pass and Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
