ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Cannon Tabbed SEC Co-Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M softball junior Trinity Cannon has been tabbed the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. Cannon posted an impressive .810 on-base percentage after registering eight hits and eight walks, while also scoring 11 runs. The Forney, Texas native accumulated a .667 batting average and 1.083 slugging percentage with two doubles and a home run, while driving in six runs.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Gear Up to Host SEC Championships

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team and the No. 18 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team are set to host the 2023 SEC Championships at the Rec Center Natatorium which runs from Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18. A full schedule with start times and events can be found below.
KBTX.com

Women’s Basketball Falls at Mississippi State, 70-62

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was edged out down the stretch in Sunday’s 70-62 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Texas A&M (6-16, 1-11 SEC) trailed 59-57 with 4:46 remaining in the contest, but the Aggies came up empty on their next six trips down the court and Mississippi State (18-7, 7-5 SEC) increased the gap to 65-57 with :35 seconds remaining.
STARKVILLE, MS
KBTX.com

Aggie softball dominates in day 3 of Texas A&M Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In day three of the Texas A&M Invitational the Aggies dominated the Spartans and Lions. In game one, A&M shutout Michigan State 4-0 thanks to an early 3 nothing lead after the first inning and 8 strikeouts from Emily Leavitt. Prior to first pitch, the Aggies...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Break Program Run Record Against Commerce, 25-0

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M softball team (6-0) concluded the Texas A&M Invitational with a school-record 25 runs in a shutout victory against Texas A&M-Commerce (0-5) at Davis Diamond Sunday afternoon. Freshman Aiyana Coleman provided the first long ball of the day with a three-run home run to center...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 3 Aggies defeat No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M equestrian team defeated No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8, on Saturday at One Wood Farm. “Couldn’t be more proud of how this team fought today. It was a true team effort with great teamwork in and out of the arena,” head coach Tana McKay said.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Women’s hoops heads to Mississippi State for Sunday Matchup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team hits the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum. The Aggies (6-15, 1-10 SEC) put up a tough fight against No. 3 LSU last Sunday at home but came up short, 72-66. The matchup was a stark contrast from the two team’s earlier meeting where LSU defeated an injury depleted Aggie roster, 74-34.
STARKVILLE, MS
KBTX.com

Aggies Excel in 400m on Day One of Tiger Paw Invitational

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Aggies showed out in the men’s and women’s 400m races on the first day of the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex on Friday. Jermaisha Arnold got out of the blocks quickly and accelerated into the second lap...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Love Doctors at Baylor Scott & White

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With Valentine’s Day upcoming, a pair of doctors are celebrating their love as co-workers. Scott Conant is an orthopedic surgeon, and Rhoda Conant works as an OB-GYN at Baylor Scott & White in College Station. The pair met while in medical school at Texas...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 3 A&M Advance to Semifinals of ITA National Team Indoors

EATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated No. 11 Ohio State, 4-0, to remain undefeated heading into the semifinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at the Seattle Tennis Club Saturday. Facing their highest ranked opponent of the season, the Maroon &...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 3 Aggies Advance to Quarterfinals of ITA National Team Indoors

SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team opened the ITA Nationals Team Indoor Championships with a 4-0 win against No. 17 San Diego at the Seattle Tennis Club. Starting hot in Seattle, Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing earned the first doubles win against Victoria Kalaitzis/Filipa Bruu-Syversen...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Perez wins most outstanding female wrestler for Region 3-5A

ANNA, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated, College Station, and Rudder wrestling competed at the regional tournament in Anna over the weekend and all three high schools will send wrestlers to state. Consol had 2 boys and 2 girls stand on the podium. On the boys’ side, Manuel Gonzalez (113lbs) and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Rangers dominate Bears on senior night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder boys win 64-49 over Montgomery on Senior Night. The Rangers improve to 29-5 and 11-2. Kevin Holmes led the Rangers with 22 followed by Jaquise Martin with 11, Landon Heslip with10 and Daniel Price 9. Rudder celebrated seniors Kentun King, Trey Bradford, Landon Heslip,...
MONTGOMERY, TX
KBTX.com

Sing your heart out at Acappellooza 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you loved Pitch Perfect 1, 2 and 3, this is your chance to experience a cappella in real life. Hosted by Texas A&M University’s very own internationally ranked co-ed a cappella group, HardChord DynaMix, Acappellooza is a family-friendly event where a cappella groups from all across the state of Texas come together to show off their amazing music.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy