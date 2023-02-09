Read full article on original website
Aggies Gear Up to Host SEC Championships
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team and the No. 18 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team are set to host the 2023 SEC Championships at the Rec Center Natatorium which runs from Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18. A full schedule with start times and events can be found below.
Cannon Tabbed SEC Co-Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M softball junior Trinity Cannon has been tabbed the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. Cannon posted an impressive .810 on-base percentage after registering eight hits and eight walks, while also scoring 11 runs. The Forney, Texas native accumulated a .667 batting average and 1.083 slugging percentage with two doubles and a home run, while driving in six runs.
No. 3 A&M Falls in Semifinal of ITA National Team Indoor Championships
SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team fell in a semifinal battle at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships with No. 2 North Carolina (4-2) Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. The Maroon & White (8-1) opened the semifinal with a pair...
Texas A&M Football set to hire Marquel Blackwell as running backs coach
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has now rounded out its offensive staff. First reported by TexAgs, Jimbo Fisher is set to hire former Ole Miss Assistant Marquel Blackwell as their new running backs coach. Blackwell will replace Tommie Robinson who was in Aggieland for the past three seasons.
Aggie High Jumpers Make History to Close Out Tiger Paw Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. – Lamara Distin and Ushan Perera both equaled school records as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams finished the final day of competition at the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex on Saturday. The first event...
Aggie softball dominates in day 3 of Texas A&M Invitational
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In day three of the Texas A&M Invitational the Aggies dominated the Spartans and Lions. In game one, A&M shutout Michigan State 4-0 thanks to an early 3 nothing lead after the first inning and 8 strikeouts from Emily Leavitt. Prior to first pitch, the Aggies...
Women’s Basketball Falls at Mississippi State, 70-62
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was edged out down the stretch in Sunday’s 70-62 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Texas A&M (6-16, 1-11 SEC) trailed 59-57 with 4:46 remaining in the contest, but the Aggies came up empty on their next six trips down the court and Mississippi State (18-7, 7-5 SEC) increased the gap to 65-57 with :35 seconds remaining.
Aggies Excel in 400m on Day One of Tiger Paw Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Aggies showed out in the men’s and women’s 400m races on the first day of the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex on Friday. Jermaisha Arnold got out of the blocks quickly and accelerated into the second lap...
Aggies Sweep Season Series With 74-62 Win Over LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team rolled to a season sweep of the LSU Tigers with a wire-to-wire 74-62 victory on Saturday at the Maravich Assembly Center. The victory marked the first season sweep of the Tigers since 2016-17 and the first win in...
Aggies Break Program Run Record Against Commerce, 25-0
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M softball team (6-0) concluded the Texas A&M Invitational with a school-record 25 runs in a shutout victory against Texas A&M-Commerce (0-5) at Davis Diamond Sunday afternoon. Freshman Aiyana Coleman provided the first long ball of the day with a three-run home run to center...
Ford secures 400th career victory on day two of Texas A&M Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie softball triumphed in both its Friday games at the Texas A&M Invitational, giving head coach Trisha Ford 400 career victories with wins over the NKU Norse (6-1) and the Tarleton Texans (10-0). Trinity Cannon reached base in all seven of her plate appearances on the day, going 3-for-3 with one double, one home run, three walks and one hit-by-pitch. She logged four runs and two RBI on the day. Amari Harper batted 3-for-5 with two ribbies. Gracyn Coleman hit 2-for-5 with a grand slam, a double, one walk, three runs and five RBI.
No. 3 A&M Advance to Semifinals of ITA National Team Indoors
EATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated No. 11 Ohio State, 4-0, to remain undefeated heading into the semifinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at the Seattle Tennis Club Saturday. Facing their highest ranked opponent of the season, the Maroon &...
Perez wins most outstanding female wrestler for Region 3-5A
ANNA, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated, College Station, and Rudder wrestling competed at the regional tournament in Anna over the weekend and all three high schools will send wrestlers to state. Consol had 2 boys and 2 girls stand on the podium. On the boys’ side, Manuel Gonzalez (113lbs) and...
No. 3 Aggies defeat No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M equestrian team defeated No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8, on Saturday at One Wood Farm. “Couldn’t be more proud of how this team fought today. It was a true team effort with great teamwork in and out of the arena,” head coach Tana McKay said.
Love Doctors at Baylor Scott & White
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With Valentine’s Day upcoming, a pair of doctors are celebrating their love as co-workers. Scott Conant is an orthopedic surgeon, and Rhoda Conant works as an OB-GYN at Baylor Scott & White in College Station. The pair met while in medical school at Texas...
Rangers dominate Bears on senior night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder boys win 64-49 over Montgomery on Senior Night. The Rangers improve to 29-5 and 11-2. Kevin Holmes led the Rangers with 22 followed by Jaquise Martin with 11, Landon Heslip with10 and Daniel Price 9. Rudder celebrated seniors Kentun King, Trey Bradford, Landon Heslip,...
College Station discusses concerns about sewage line in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is responding to Bryan residents and leaders who have voiced concerns about a proposed sewer line. The sewer line proposals shared with neighbors living in Bryan’s historic Beverly Estates neighborhood show the City of College Station is looking to put a sewer line along Rosemary Drive. In a heated meeting Wednesday, residents pressed city staff on an alternate option while Bryan leaders warned of strained relationships between the cities.
180 Bryan teachers recognized, awarded thousands of dollars
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 200 Bryan ISD teachers will be receiving an extra check this year, as a reward for Teacher Excellence in Texas. Bryan ISD applied for the Texas Education Agencies Teachers Incentive Allotment over two years ago and just received the good news. In June, 180 Bryan ISD teachers will receive between $3,000 and $25,000.
Sing your heart out at Acappellooza 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you loved Pitch Perfect 1, 2 and 3, this is your chance to experience a cappella in real life. Hosted by Texas A&M University’s very own internationally ranked co-ed a cappella group, HardChord DynaMix, Acappellooza is a family-friendly event where a cappella groups from all across the state of Texas come together to show off their amazing music.
Valentine’s Day brings Wind Advisory to portions of the Brazos Valley.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A gusty Valentine’s Day is in store for a large portion of the state of Texas. A Wind Advisory stretches from far west Texas, through central and east Texas, and extends further to the northeast all the way to the western tip of Kentucky. As...
