COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie softball triumphed in both its Friday games at the Texas A&M Invitational, giving head coach Trisha Ford 400 career victories with wins over the NKU Norse (6-1) and the Tarleton Texans (10-0). Trinity Cannon reached base in all seven of her plate appearances on the day, going 3-for-3 with one double, one home run, three walks and one hit-by-pitch. She logged four runs and two RBI on the day. Amari Harper batted 3-for-5 with two ribbies. Gracyn Coleman hit 2-for-5 with a grand slam, a double, one walk, three runs and five RBI.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO