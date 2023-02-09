ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

ABC 4

Wake up with glam by getting permanent makeup

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Life can be tough, but you can remove one extra step in the morning by getting permanent makeup. Permanent makeup will change the flow of your life. You can wake up with glam and start your day with minimal ready times. NEVER WORRY about doing your make up again! Transforming queens/kings into their higher confident goddess self has been their passion for 13 years! Get the look you deserve by booking an appointment at Emira. Emira means Goddess of Beauty in Greek. It is the name because it is the whole point of this salon to make everyone feel beautiful in their own skin.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Gluten free cannoli for Valentine’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah –(Good Things Utah) For people with Celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, it can be a challenge trying to find yummy baked goods. Oftentimes it can be frustrating, and people feel as if they are missing out. Fortunately, Nakia Armstrong from Gonna Eat That has the perfect solution and recipe. Finally, a gluten free cannoli recipe that does not skim out on taste, flavor or texture.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Taste the magic of Loafgurl’s strawberries and cream loaf

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Treat yourself this Valentine’s and bite into a delightful treat, baked to perfection! Grace Kratz, known to many as Loafgurl, shares her recipe for a strawberries and cream loaf just in time for Valentine’s. Grace is known for her...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Monochromatic makeup trend

OREM, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) — Galentine’s Day is finally here! The fun keeps coming with Valentine’s Day coming up tomorrow, and there’s no better way than to get dolled up for a night out. Quintin Croft, makeup artist extraordinaire and owner of BAQE Cosmetics, came to give us the scoop on the newest makeup trend, monochromatic. This look is very stunning and flattering on everyone!
UTAH COUNTY, UT
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opening another new location in Utah

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Utah next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Utah restaurant location in Sandy, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
SANDY, UT
tourcounsel.com

Provo Towne Centre | Shopping mall in Utah

Provo Towne Centre is an enclosed shopping mall in Provo, Utah. Opened in 1998, the mall is anchored by JCPenney, a classic cars display, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by Jones Lang LaSalle. When the mall was being built, developers JP Realty filed a lawsuit against the...
PROVO, UT
tourcounsel.com

Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah

Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

11-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Opera Singer In The World

Victory Brinker is the world's youngest opera singer in the world. 11-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Opera Singer In The …. Victory Brinker is the world's youngest opera singer in the world. Utah Highway Patrol Troopers Dealt With 35 DUIs Over …. Utah Highway Patrol Troopers Dealt With 35 DUIs Over Super...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Is Salt Lake City Covering Up Homeless Deaths?

The Situation For the Homeless Remains Dire “Nobody Wants to Step Up” says Ty Bellamy. Ty Bellamy’s journey to becoming one of Salt Lake City’s most recognized homeless advocates has been a long and hard road. In 2021, Bellamy championed a homeless camp called “Camp Last Hope”. This camp was located on abandoned rail lines located at 900 South and 500 West. The camp provided safety and support for homeless individuals during the winter of 2021. This camp was abated by the Salt Lake City Health Department in February 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

