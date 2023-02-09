SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Life can be tough, but you can remove one extra step in the morning by getting permanent makeup. Permanent makeup will change the flow of your life. You can wake up with glam and start your day with minimal ready times. NEVER WORRY about doing your make up again! Transforming queens/kings into their higher confident goddess self has been their passion for 13 years! Get the look you deserve by booking an appointment at Emira. Emira means Goddess of Beauty in Greek. It is the name because it is the whole point of this salon to make everyone feel beautiful in their own skin.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO