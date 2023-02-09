WWE News: The Miz in Phoenix Ahead of Super Bowl, Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns, The Undertaker Chats With Tim & Friends

Read full article on original website
Rihanna's Super Bowl Half-time Performance: A Highlight of the Night
Rihanna is Expecting Baby #2; Reveals the News during Superbowl Halftime Performance
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super Bowl
Rihanna Announces Her Pregnancy During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign Ordinance
AEW News: Lance Archer Comments on Not Wrestling Since December, Ricky Starks Launching New Clothing Brand
– AEW star Lance Archer noted on his Twitter today that he hasn’t wrestled in 51 days, but that’s not been a voluntary choice. Lance Archer wrote, “51 days since I laced up my boots last! NOT by choice!”. Archer’s last match in was in December at...
Randy Couture Remembers His Fight With Brock Lesnar, Comments On CM Punk’s MMA Career
In an interview with 2000 Percent Raise (via Fightful), Randy Couture spoke about his UFC 91 fight with Brock Lesnar, which Lesnar won via second-round TKO. Here are highlights:. On his fight with Brock Lesnar: “I think I was on my way to winning that fight, for sure. I had...
Kansas City Chiefs Receive Custom WWE Title After Super Bowl Win
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in last night’s Super Bowl, the second time they’ve won this decade. The team was presented with a custom WWE Championship, which was found by Patrick Mahomes when he got back to the locker room. They were previously sent a belt back in 2020.
Madusa Recalls Being Called To Join The WWE Hall of Fame
In an interview with Just Alyx (via Wrestling Inc), Madusa spoke about fixing her relationship with WWE back in 2015, which led to her returning to the company. Things were rocky when she jumped to WCW in the 90s and threw the WWE Women’s title in the trash. Here are highlights:
WWE News: Emma Hangs Out With Bella Twins, Full Hulk Hogan vs. Brock Lesnar 2002 Match
– Emma got a chance to catch up with the Bella Twins over the weekend, posting a video with them on Saturday. The WWE star shared a video from the 23rd Annual Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge, which all three were a part of as you can see below. Emma...
Here's Why Rihanna Wasn't Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna's Super Bowl performance lived up to the hype and then some. The pageantry and carefully curated set list made for a unforgettable live music experience. It may surprise some, however, to learn that Rihanna didn't take a dime from the league in exchange for this performance. Believe ...
Possible Spoilers and Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select has several notes for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, which includes possible spoilers for the show. – Wrestlers that are not advertised but in town for the show include MVP, Street Profits, Maximum Male Models, Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, Chelsea Green and Adam Pearce. –...
Impact Wrestling Loses Viewers For Thursday’s Episode, Rating Is Even
Wrestlenomics reports that Thursday’s episode of Impact Wresting dropped in viewers from the week before. The show had 81,000 viewers, down from the February 2nd episode, which had 95,000. The show also had a 0.1 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is even with the week before. It...
Rihanna Confirms Pregnancy Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance
Rihanna has confirmed that she is pregnant following speculation stemming from her halftime show performance at the Super Bowl. The pop superstar performed as the halftime show act at Sunday’s big game, and during the performance of several of her biggest hits she hinted that she was pregnant, rubbing her belly which appeared to indicate she was expecting.
WWE News: NXT House Show Set for Citrus Springs Tonight, Mia Yim Plays Phasmophobia, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE is holding a live NXT event later tonight at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin are all being advertised for the event. – Mia Yim played...
Various News: Britt Baker and Other Wrestlers Were At the Super Bowl, Latest WOW Ratings, Joey Janela Calls Himself The King Kong Bundy of AEW
– Several wrestlers and wrestling personality were at the Super Bowl last night. Britt Baker posted a photo of herself at the game. Meanwhile, Fightful Select adds that Orange Cassidy, Wardlow, and the Bella Twins were also there. Kalisto, Mojo Rawley and Justin Roberts were in town for Rob Gronkowski’s beach party.
Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star
Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Paul Heyman ‘Erases’ Sami Zayn From Smackdown Pic
Paul Heyman has wiped Sami Zayn from a pic taken at this past week’s WWE Smackdown. Heyman took to Twitter to use the Super Bowl ad for the Google Pixel 7 as a way to hype Zayn vs. Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, as you can see below. Heyman...
Austin Theory Thinks He Is Now A Credible Threat To Roman Reigns
In an interview with Fightful, Austin Theory said that his recent wins in WWE making him a credible threat to WWE, compared to his time last year. Theory is the current United States champion with victories over Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and others. He said: “Absolutely. I’m definitely in an...
NXT Live Event Full Results 02.11.2023: Headliner Match of Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Schism & More
NXT hosted a live event on February 11 in Citrus Springs, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below. *Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp. *Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) defeated Ilja Dragunov. *Tiffany Stratton...
Knockouts Tag Team Title Match Added To Impact Wrestling No Surrender
Impact Wrestling has announced a Knockouts tag team title match for No Surrender, as the Death Dollz defend against The Hex. The event happens on February 24 in Las Vegas. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Rich Swann. * Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie...
Two Matches Set For AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk
AEW Rampage airs at an earlier time slot next week, and two matches have been announced for the show. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that the following bouts will take place next week. Rampage airs on TBS at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT due to the NBA All-Star...
Jacy Jayne Says Shawn Michaels Gave Blessing To Recreate History on WWE NXT
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Jacy Jayne spoke about Toxic Attraction breaking up on last week’s episode of WWE NXT and how the segment had Shawn Michaels’ blessing. The segment was very similar in format to when Michaels turned on Marty Jannetty and ended The Rockers. Jacy Jayne said:
List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes. Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman & Sami Zayn segment, as well as the Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. Shane Helms produced Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs....
Arn Anderson Says MJF Reminds Him of Himself
In an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count (via Wrestling Inc), Arn Anderson praised MJF and said the AEW World Champion “kind of reminds me of me a little bit.” Here are highlights:. On MJF’s promo ability: “You’ve got to be confident, and if you want to...
