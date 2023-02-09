ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Sarah Ruth Goldston, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Ruth Goldston, age 94, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her children on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina. Sarah was born March 25, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio. In 1948 she married Ralph Goldston whom she met in fifth...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Alexander Clarence “AC” McCullough, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Clarence “AC” McCullough IV, 76, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:26 p.m. at Regency East Hospital, following complications from a short illness. He was born January 9, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alexander Clarence...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Delores Mitchell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Delores Mitchell 75, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. Ms. Mitchell was born January 12, 1958 in Tiffon, Georgia. She attended Hardin Business College and Youngstown State University, where she got an associates...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Richard Walker, Sr., Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Elder Richard A. Walker, Sr. will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Apostolic Faith Church, 3571 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio. Elder Richard A. Walker, Sr. was called to his eternal rest Thursday, February...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Shane Freid Earl, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shane Freid Earl, 65, of Salem, Ohio died at 3:55 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Shane was born December 10, 1957, in Salem to Ernest and Saundra (Schukert) Earl. He graduated from Salem High School and Alliance Vocational School in...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Jean (Kerr) Hart, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Hart, 87, of Columbiana, died on Monday, January 31, 2023, at Masternick Memorial, New Middletown. She was born on August 2, 1935 in Poland, Ohio the daughter of the late Roy and Ruth Schwartz Kerr. A proud breast cancer survivor, Jean was an avid...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

William P. Hering, Jr., Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William P. Hering, Jr., 77, of Andover, Ohio, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at UH Conneaut Medical Center. He was born March 5, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of William P. Hering, Sr. and Helena (Jicha). He was a graduate of Maple Heights High...
ANDOVER, OH
27 First News

Thomas J. Johnson, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Johnson, Sr., 66, lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born on July 27, 1956, son of the late James and Mildred Schnoebelen Johnson. Thomas was...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
27 First News

Carmen Ruth Williams, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen Ruth Williams, 89, of Poland, was re-united with her husband Rand, on February 8, 2023, from her home in Poland. Carmen was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on July 11, 1933, the second of the three daughters of the late Charles and Katherine Blackwell Searth.
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Cleveland Pope, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleveland Pope, Sr., 93, of 642 Fifth Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 2:01 p.m., at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born December 17, 1929 in Munford, Alabama, the son of James...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Virginia Ellen Kinney, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ellen Kinney, 78, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Broadway Creek Senior Living, Medina. She was born on December 30, 1944, in Salem, daughter of the late Ernest and Anna Hilditch Ferris. Virginia had worked as a medical technologist at Salem...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Bradley Thomas Carroll, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley Thomas Carroll, 53, of Poland, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 6, 2023, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Brad was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 3, 1969, to Cherrill Carroll Casey and the late William T. Carroll. He was a...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

James Earl Ramsey, Sr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Earl Ramsey, Sr., 95, formerly of Duncan Drive, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born November 11, 1927, in Youngstown, a son of the late Lorraine Ramsey and grandson of the...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Ruth E. Haynie, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Haynie of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. Ruth was born on April 18, 1921. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth E....
SEBRING, OH
27 First News

Bernard S. “Ben” Soriano, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard S. “Ben” Soriano, 99, of Poland, passed away early Thursday morning, February 2, 2023. Ben was born in Niles, Ohio, on October 14, 1923. He graduated from Niles McKinley High School and then worked part-time for Benada Aluminum. He spent most of...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

George D. Bornes, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George D. Bornes, 73 of Transfer, passed away Friday morning, February 10, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Greenville. George was born on April 15, 1949, in Sharon, a son of the late Michael and Catherine (Bateman) Bornes. He was a 1968 graduate of Sharpsville High...
TRANSFER, PA
27 First News

Alan Lee Naylor, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan Lee Naylor, 65, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital of Akron, Ohio. He was born on March 1, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Dorothy (Moore) Naylor. He was of Baptist...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
27 First News

William Eugene Merlino, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Eugene Merlino, 83, of 2780 Orchard Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:22 a.m., at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born July 18, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John and Margaret...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Peggy Jo Warmoth, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Jo Warmoth, 71, of Youngstown, died early Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her residence. Peggy was born January 6, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Harriett (Waters) Warmoth and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Austintown Fitch High...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

June B. Roller, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June B. Roller, 95, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch Assisted Living. She was born June 10, 1927 in New Middletown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Albert L. Baun and the...
WARREN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy