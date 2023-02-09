Read full article on original website
Concerns Raised About Food Supply After Livestock Die Near Chemical Leak in Ohio, Home to 75,000 FarmsEden ReportsOhio State
Hazardous Chemical Leak After Ohio Train Derailment Has Pet Owners Concerned as Animals Start Falling Ill, DyingEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine Train Derailment: 3 Additional Chemicals DiscoveredJot BeatEast Palestine, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Sarah Ruth Goldston, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Ruth Goldston, age 94, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her children on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina. Sarah was born March 25, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio. In 1948 she married Ralph Goldston whom she met in fifth...
Alexander Clarence “AC” McCullough, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Clarence “AC” McCullough IV, 76, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:26 p.m. at Regency East Hospital, following complications from a short illness. He was born January 9, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alexander Clarence...
Delores Mitchell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Delores Mitchell 75, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. Ms. Mitchell was born January 12, 1958 in Tiffon, Georgia. She attended Hardin Business College and Youngstown State University, where she got an associates...
Richard Walker, Sr., Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Elder Richard A. Walker, Sr. will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Apostolic Faith Church, 3571 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio. Elder Richard A. Walker, Sr. was called to his eternal rest Thursday, February...
Shane Freid Earl, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shane Freid Earl, 65, of Salem, Ohio died at 3:55 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Shane was born December 10, 1957, in Salem to Ernest and Saundra (Schukert) Earl. He graduated from Salem High School and Alliance Vocational School in...
Jean (Kerr) Hart, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Hart, 87, of Columbiana, died on Monday, January 31, 2023, at Masternick Memorial, New Middletown. She was born on August 2, 1935 in Poland, Ohio the daughter of the late Roy and Ruth Schwartz Kerr. A proud breast cancer survivor, Jean was an avid...
William P. Hering, Jr., Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William P. Hering, Jr., 77, of Andover, Ohio, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at UH Conneaut Medical Center. He was born March 5, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of William P. Hering, Sr. and Helena (Jicha). He was a graduate of Maple Heights High...
Thomas J. Johnson, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Johnson, Sr., 66, lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born on July 27, 1956, son of the late James and Mildred Schnoebelen Johnson. Thomas was...
Carmen Ruth Williams, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen Ruth Williams, 89, of Poland, was re-united with her husband Rand, on February 8, 2023, from her home in Poland. Carmen was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on July 11, 1933, the second of the three daughters of the late Charles and Katherine Blackwell Searth.
Cleveland Pope, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleveland Pope, Sr., 93, of 642 Fifth Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 2:01 p.m., at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born December 17, 1929 in Munford, Alabama, the son of James...
Virginia Ellen Kinney, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ellen Kinney, 78, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Broadway Creek Senior Living, Medina. She was born on December 30, 1944, in Salem, daughter of the late Ernest and Anna Hilditch Ferris. Virginia had worked as a medical technologist at Salem...
Bradley Thomas Carroll, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley Thomas Carroll, 53, of Poland, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 6, 2023, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Brad was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 3, 1969, to Cherrill Carroll Casey and the late William T. Carroll. He was a...
James Earl Ramsey, Sr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Earl Ramsey, Sr., 95, formerly of Duncan Drive, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born November 11, 1927, in Youngstown, a son of the late Lorraine Ramsey and grandson of the...
Ruth E. Haynie, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Haynie of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. Ruth was born on April 18, 1921. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth E....
Bernard S. “Ben” Soriano, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard S. “Ben” Soriano, 99, of Poland, passed away early Thursday morning, February 2, 2023. Ben was born in Niles, Ohio, on October 14, 1923. He graduated from Niles McKinley High School and then worked part-time for Benada Aluminum. He spent most of...
George D. Bornes, Transfer, PA
TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George D. Bornes, 73 of Transfer, passed away Friday morning, February 10, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Greenville. George was born on April 15, 1949, in Sharon, a son of the late Michael and Catherine (Bateman) Bornes. He was a 1968 graduate of Sharpsville High...
Alan Lee Naylor, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan Lee Naylor, 65, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital of Akron, Ohio. He was born on March 1, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Dorothy (Moore) Naylor. He was of Baptist...
William Eugene Merlino, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Eugene Merlino, 83, of 2780 Orchard Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:22 a.m., at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born July 18, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John and Margaret...
Peggy Jo Warmoth, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Jo Warmoth, 71, of Youngstown, died early Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her residence. Peggy was born January 6, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Harriett (Waters) Warmoth and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Austintown Fitch High...
June B. Roller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June B. Roller, 95, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch Assisted Living. She was born June 10, 1927 in New Middletown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Albert L. Baun and the...
