Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Citrus, Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 19:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Sumter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Citrus and northern Sumter Counties through 745 PM EST At 715 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Inverness Airport, or 7 miles southeast of Inverness, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Inverness, Wildwood, Inverness Highlands South, Inverness Airport, Lake Panasoffkee, Coleman, Inverness Highlands, Rutland, Wahoo, Adamsville, Withlapopka Isle, Heatherwood, Nobleton, Gospel Island, Floral City, Oxford and Istachatta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible, greatest over the Prairie Coteau. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone; Rock STRONG WINDS AND LIGHT SNOW LIKELY LEADING TO LOWERED VISIBILITIES TUESDAY EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING A strong system will bring rain chances along with winds into the afternoon hours, with a switch over to snow expected as a strong cold front moves through the area into the evening hours. Additionally, a switch to northwesterly winds with gusts over 40 miles per hour will be occurring behind the cold front. While amounts look to remain on the lighter side, strong winds in combination with the falling snow will likely result in periods of lowered visibility. There is uncertainty in snowfall amounts as they will depend on how quickly the changeover to snow occurs, which would result in higher snowfall totals if the changeover occurs faster. After the snowfall ends, blowing and drifting snow will be possible for areas that receive around an inch of snow or greater, resulting in additional chances for lowered visibilities. Additionally, quickly falling temperatures on wet roads may see flash freeze conditions overnight. Poor travel conditions will thus be possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday, so be sure to check road conditions before heading out.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jemez Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:11:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches except 8 to 12 inches above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches except 8 to 12 inches above 7500 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 13:43:00 HAST Expires: 2023-02-12 16:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward side of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Glenwood, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Volcano, Honomu, Pahoa, Hakalau, Ninole, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Kurtistown and Wainaku. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS AND GUSTY WINDS WILL IMPACT WESTERN AND CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING A cold front is forecast to bring snow into the western half of the state Tuesday morning moving into the east by Tuesday evening. Falling snow and gusty winds may cause reductions in visibility due to blowing snow, leading to hazardous travel. As snow moves east gusty winds will linger into the overnight hours posing a hazard to high profile vehicles. The highest chance for impacts due to blowing snow will be the across the far south central and southeast, including much of the James River Valley.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Upper Gila River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Upper Gila River Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Upper Gila River Valley County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning bringing chances for the strongest winds.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-15 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 25 DEGREES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...SOUTH CENTRAL OREGON COAST AND CURRY COUNTY COAST, INCLUDING CHARLESTON, COOS BAY, BANDON, PORT ORFORD, GOLD BEACH AND BROOKINGS. * WHEN...FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * VIEW THE HAZARD AREA IN DETAIL AT HTTPS://WWW.WRH.NOAA.GOV/MAP/?WFO=MFR
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 13:15:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY ALONG WITH SNOW SHOWERS AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES TONIGHT AND TUESDAY A very cold winter system will arrive tonight reminding us that we are still in the middle of winter. WINDS: West to northwest winds will increase this afternoon, peaking overnight, then shifting out of the north Tuesday. Gusts of 35-50 mph are expected region-wide, stronger in higher elevations and wind prone locations. This will bring rough conditions on area lakes, and potential ground and air travel difficulties. SNOW: Light snow showers will develop overnight into early Tuesday, primarily for areas in the eastern Sierra near and south of Highway 50. A secondary round of snow will develop Tuesday with hit or miss snow showers possible throughout the region from late morning through approximately sunset. While overall totals will be light, it doesn`t take much to cause travel difficulties. Check with CalTrans Quickmap or NDOT NVRoads for the latest on road conditions. COLD: After a relatively warm day today, Tuesday will be a harsh shock to the system. High temperatures will remain in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday in even the warmest of valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains. Widespread teen and single digit lows can be expected, with colder valleys dipping below zero. To add insult to injury, the addition of wind will make it feel even colder, especially Monday night through Tuesday night. Wind chill values will easily be in the single digit to below zero range at times. It will be downright dangerous in exposed areas of the high Sierra Tuesday night with wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees. Bundle up tonight through Wednesday and be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets. Allow extra time for travel on Tuesday.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...North to Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the southern Sacramento Valley including Yolo and Sutter counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest this evening and overnight.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Northern Washoe County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest this evening and overnight.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-16 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Castle Rock, Limon, and Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...From late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Joshua Tree NP West by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Joshua Tree NP West WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Chuska Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chuska Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches except between 7 and 12 inches above 7500 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-13 14:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Blowing dust associated with microburst winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; West Central Highlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND BERNALILLO COUNTIES THROUGH 230 PM MST At 203 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking microburst winds and blowing dust over the South Valley and Albuquerque, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Corrales, Bernalillo, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Tijeras, Mariposa, Coronado State Monument, Vista Hills and Santa Ana Pueblo. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 135 and 182. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 208 and 248. Highway 550 between Mile Markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-16 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central Colorado and northwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Comments / 0