Charlotte, NC

Ben McAdoo will not return as Panthers offensive coordinator: Sources

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Ben McAdoo will not return as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator in 2023, sources tell CSL .

McAdoo was hired in January 2022, making this a one-year stint in Carolina for the now-former OC.

In 2014, he joined Tom Coughlin’s staff as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. In 2016, he was named the Giants’ head coach.

In 2017, he was fired from the Giants and spent 2020 with the Jaguars and 2021 with the Cowboys before coming to Carolina in 2022.

