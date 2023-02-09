ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Greater El Paso landfill closes early due to high winds

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Environmental Services Department will be closing the Greater El Paso Landfill early Monday to the general public due to the low visibility and high winds. The landfill closed at 2 p.m., about two hours early, as a precaution in the interest...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening in Las Cruces, N.M. between Feb. 12th - Feb. 18th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Roadway Rehabilitation Project. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. US 70 from milepost 143 (I-10 /US 70 Interchange) to milepost 161 (Organ). Frontage road and intersections on all eastbound and westbound lanes from Nasa Rd. to Del Rey Blvd. Crews will complete repairs at the Wiesner Rd. intersection which may also impact travel on Balsam Rd.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

People sitting along Interstate 10 East median near Executive Boulevard

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There is backup on Interstate 10 east near Executive Boulevard. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene. There was people sitting on the median. We are working to get more information. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories from in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso fire crews respond to rollover crash on Loop 375 near Executive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash in west El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Loop 375 near Executive, according to fire dispatcher. The Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed the right lanes and shoulder were closed. The crash...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fire crews combat garage fire in Santa Teresa

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Sunland Park Fire and Dona Ana County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Santa Teresa early Monday morning. This happened on the 5800 block of Ridge Drive. Sunland Park tweeted pictures of the fire. They also tweeted the garage of the...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Feb. 12th through Feb. 18th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Anthony, Texas. DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Anthony, Texas. Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers. Tuesday, February...
ANTHONY, TX
KFOX 14

Former Las Cruces legislator, advocate J. Paul Taylor dies at 102

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Former Las Cruces politician J. Paul Taylor died at the age of 102 on Sunday. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday issued a statement following the passing of long-time New Mexico legislator and cultural advocate J. Paul Taylor:. You would be hard-pressed to find...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Windy weather and cooler conditions return for 3 days

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Winds return to the Borderland on Monday. West winds will increase to 25 to 35 with gusts to 5 0mph possible as a storm system approaches. A wind advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Along with the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans set to spend millions on loved ones this Valentine's day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The National Retail Federation projected that there will be $25.9 billion dollars worth of Valentine's day purchases in the United States. If that projection is accurate that would mean Valentine's day spending has grown more than 20% from 2022 to 2023, according to a professor of economics at University of Texas El Paso, Dr. Tom Fullerton.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Two Borderland chefs nominated for 'Oscars' of the food world

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two local chefs have been nominated for one of the most prestigious culinary awards in the country. The James Beard Awards, also known as the Oscars of the food world, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary industry. This year, chefs Emiliano Marentes and Enrique...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crime Stoppers need the publics help identifying two 'Trailer Thieves'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso need your help identifying two men that police say have stolen multiple trailers from El Paso businesses. According to the El Paso Police Department on January 7 two men were seen on security video attaching a trailer to their pickup truck and driving off with the trailer.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

'Fanxiety' theory illustrates need to manage stress and anxiety

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There's a term of expression used often that goes like this: "that game was so intense it gave me a heart attack." In reality what that usually means is that the game, for example, was intense and stressful, it made your heart race and maybe made you sweat a little.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy