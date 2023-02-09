Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Basketball Team Cancels Season Amid Serious ControversyOnlyHomersLas Cruces, NM
College Basketball Team Forced to End SeasonDaily News NowLas Cruces, NM
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned AwayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Greater El Paso landfill closes early due to high winds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Environmental Services Department will be closing the Greater El Paso Landfill early Monday to the general public due to the low visibility and high winds. The landfill closed at 2 p.m., about two hours early, as a precaution in the interest...
KFOX 14
Opportunity Center for the Homeless to receive nearly $2.5M to build shelter for older men
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso was awarded more than two million dollars to build a shelter for elderly and frail homeless men. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, presented a check for $2,442,706 in federal funding for the construction of the...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening in Las Cruces, N.M. between Feb. 12th - Feb. 18th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Roadway Rehabilitation Project. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. US 70 from milepost 143 (I-10 /US 70 Interchange) to milepost 161 (Organ). Frontage road and intersections on all eastbound and westbound lanes from Nasa Rd. to Del Rey Blvd. Crews will complete repairs at the Wiesner Rd. intersection which may also impact travel on Balsam Rd.
KFOX 14
People sitting along Interstate 10 East median near Executive Boulevard
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There is backup on Interstate 10 east near Executive Boulevard. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene. There was people sitting on the median. We are working to get more information. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories from in...
KFOX 14
El Paso fire crews respond to rollover crash on Loop 375 near Executive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash in west El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Loop 375 near Executive, according to fire dispatcher. The Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed the right lanes and shoulder were closed. The crash...
KFOX 14
Fire crews combat garage fire in Santa Teresa
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Sunland Park Fire and Dona Ana County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Santa Teresa early Monday morning. This happened on the 5800 block of Ridge Drive. Sunland Park tweeted pictures of the fire. They also tweeted the garage of the...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Feb. 12th through Feb. 18th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Anthony, Texas. DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Anthony, Texas. Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers. Tuesday, February...
KFOX 14
Anti-drug program, D.A.R.E., phased out of schools across Doña Ana County and El Paso
An anti-drug program many people grew up knowing has been phased out of schools across Doña Ana and El Paso counties. The Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program, better known as D.A.R.E, was founded in 1983. It was used in schools across the Borderland for decades. “I actually started teaching...
KFOX 14
Former Las Cruces legislator, advocate J. Paul Taylor dies at 102
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Former Las Cruces politician J. Paul Taylor died at the age of 102 on Sunday. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday issued a statement following the passing of long-time New Mexico legislator and cultural advocate J. Paul Taylor:. You would be hard-pressed to find...
KFOX 14
Windy weather and cooler conditions return for 3 days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Winds return to the Borderland on Monday. West winds will increase to 25 to 35 with gusts to 5 0mph possible as a storm system approaches. A wind advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Along with the...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans set to spend millions on loved ones this Valentine's day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The National Retail Federation projected that there will be $25.9 billion dollars worth of Valentine's day purchases in the United States. If that projection is accurate that would mean Valentine's day spending has grown more than 20% from 2022 to 2023, according to a professor of economics at University of Texas El Paso, Dr. Tom Fullerton.
KFOX 14
Humane Society of El Paso receives $68K grant to help homeless pets find homes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Humane Society of El Paso received a $68,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help homeless pets in El Paso find homes. Some five million pets make their way into shelters each year in the U.S. With the help of this grant, the organization...
KFOX 14
Alumni donate $20K to Bel Air High School at celebration of bagpipes event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bel Air High School alumni from the Class of 1971 and Class of 1972 will hold a special celebration of bagpipes ceremony at their alma mater Wednesday, where they will provide a donation of more than $20,000. The donation will help support the school’s...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD police chief reassures safety after unlocked door found at school in lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso police chief for the El Paso Independent School District spoke to KFOX14 about the breakdown in safety after the lockdown at Franklin High School on Monday. Manuel Chavira the El Paso ISD police chief said the situation at Franklin High School...
KFOX 14
Two Borderland chefs nominated for 'Oscars' of the food world
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two local chefs have been nominated for one of the most prestigious culinary awards in the country. The James Beard Awards, also known as the Oscars of the food world, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary industry. This year, chefs Emiliano Marentes and Enrique...
KFOX 14
Crime Stoppers need the publics help identifying two 'Trailer Thieves'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso need your help identifying two men that police say have stolen multiple trailers from El Paso businesses. According to the El Paso Police Department on January 7 two men were seen on security video attaching a trailer to their pickup truck and driving off with the trailer.
KFOX 14
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle on I-10 west at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on I-10 west at Transmountain are closed after a person was hit by a vehicle and died. The crash happened around 8:37 p.m. All traffic is exiting at Artcraft exit 8. It's unknown what caused the crash. No other information was provided.
KFOX 14
'Fanxiety' theory illustrates need to manage stress and anxiety
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There's a term of expression used often that goes like this: "that game was so intense it gave me a heart attack." In reality what that usually means is that the game, for example, was intense and stressful, it made your heart race and maybe made you sweat a little.
KFOX 14
Bond set for teacher accused of sending 'obscene material' to undercover investigator
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso area high school teacher, accused of sending obscene material to an undercover investigator who posed as a 13-year-old girl, had his bond set in federal court Friday. Orlando Solis, 46, allegedly sent inappropriate images of himself and inappropriate messages to the...
KFOX 14
Police: Drunk driver takes taser away from officer during arrest in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of driving drunk took the taser away from a police officer who was trying to arrest him in far east El Paso, officials said. Police arrested 29-year-old Jose Hernandez who is from Socorro. The incident happened on the 12400 block of...
Comments / 0