ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Two Borderland chefs nominated for 'Oscars' of the food world

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two local chefs have been nominated for one of the most prestigious culinary awards in the country. The James Beard Awards, also known as the Oscars of the food world, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary industry. This year, chefs Emiliano Marentes and Enrique...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Nothing Bundt Cakes in El Paso to give away free Oreo Bundtlets

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Nothing Bundt Cakes in El Paso will be giving away free OREO Cookies & Cream Bundtlets in March. A free Bundtlet in celebration of OREO’s 111th birthday will be given to the first 111 guests at each bakery on March 6 at 1:11 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans set to spend millions on loved ones this Valentine's day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The National Retail Federation projected that there will be $25.9 billion dollars worth of Valentine's day purchases in the United States. If that projection is accurate that would mean Valentine's day spending has grown more than 20% from 2022 to 2023, according to a professor of economics at University of Texas El Paso, Dr. Tom Fullerton.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Former Las Cruces legislator, advocate J. Paul Taylor dies at 102

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Former Las Cruces politician J. Paul Taylor died at the age of 102 on Sunday. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday issued a statement following the passing of long-time New Mexico legislator and cultural advocate J. Paul Taylor:. You would be hard-pressed to find...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KLST/KSAN

Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Juarez prison

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso fire crews respond to rollover crash on Loop 375 near Executive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash in west El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Loop 375 near Executive, according to fire dispatcher. The Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed the right lanes and shoulder were closed. The crash...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

People sitting along Interstate 10 East median near Executive Boulevard

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There is backup on Interstate 10 east near Executive Boulevard. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene. There was people sitting on the median. We are working to get more information. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories from in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Car crashes into Taco Bell in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A car crashed into a Taco Bell restaurant Friday afternoon. The incident happened at the restaurant located at 9523 Viscount Boulevard around 2:07 p.m. The white car crashed into the side door of the restaurant. No one was injured. The health department and building...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Feb. 12th through Feb. 18th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Anthony, Texas. DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Anthony, Texas. Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers. Tuesday, February...
ANTHONY, TX
KFOX 14

Greater El Paso landfill closes early due to high winds

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Environmental Services Department will be closing the Greater El Paso Landfill early Monday to the general public due to the low visibility and high winds. The landfill closed at 2 p.m., about two hours early, as a precaution in the interest...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Feb. 12

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pope Francis announces new Auxiliary Bishop for El Paso Dioceses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pope Francis announced the appointment of a new auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of El Paso, the Very Rev. Anthony C Celino, JCL. Bishop-elect Celino is the current Pastor of St. Raphael Parish in East El Paso and current Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of El Paso. Bishop-elect Celino was […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fire crews combat garage fire in Santa Teresa

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Sunland Park Fire and Dona Ana County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Santa Teresa early Monday morning. This happened on the 5800 block of Ridge Drive. Sunland Park tweeted pictures of the fire. They also tweeted the garage of the...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality

EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy