Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned AwayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Two Borderland chefs nominated for 'Oscars' of the food world
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two local chefs have been nominated for one of the most prestigious culinary awards in the country. The James Beard Awards, also known as the Oscars of the food world, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary industry. This year, chefs Emiliano Marentes and Enrique...
KFOX 14
Nothing Bundt Cakes in El Paso to give away free Oreo Bundtlets
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Nothing Bundt Cakes in El Paso will be giving away free OREO Cookies & Cream Bundtlets in March. A free Bundtlet in celebration of OREO’s 111th birthday will be given to the first 111 guests at each bakery on March 6 at 1:11 p.m.
KFOX 14
El Paso social media influencers make their mark in a billion dollar industry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14 ) — Social media continues to grow, as big platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Instagram have over 1 billion active users daily. More people have turned to social media as a source of income creating the influencer industry to boom. How are "influencers" gaining popularity?
KFOX 14
El Pasoans set to spend millions on loved ones this Valentine's day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The National Retail Federation projected that there will be $25.9 billion dollars worth of Valentine's day purchases in the United States. If that projection is accurate that would mean Valentine's day spending has grown more than 20% from 2022 to 2023, according to a professor of economics at University of Texas El Paso, Dr. Tom Fullerton.
KFOX 14
Alumni donate $20K to Bel Air High School at celebration of bagpipes event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bel Air High School alumni from the Class of 1971 and Class of 1972 will hold a special celebration of bagpipes ceremony at their alma mater Wednesday, where they will provide a donation of more than $20,000. The donation will help support the school’s...
KFOX 14
Former Las Cruces legislator, advocate J. Paul Taylor dies at 102
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Former Las Cruces politician J. Paul Taylor died at the age of 102 on Sunday. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday issued a statement following the passing of long-time New Mexico legislator and cultural advocate J. Paul Taylor:. You would be hard-pressed to find...
Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Juarez prison
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
KFOX 14
Body cam footage requested involving El Paso police officers in viral video denied by city
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso says it will not release the police body camera footage showing a controversial incident outside a house party in far El Paso. The incident occurred at the 3100 block of Blue Dirt in far east El Paso on Saturday,...
KFOX 14
Anti-drug program, D.A.R.E., phased out of schools across Doña Ana County and El Paso
An anti-drug program many people grew up knowing has been phased out of schools across Doña Ana and El Paso counties. The Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program, better known as D.A.R.E, was founded in 1983. It was used in schools across the Borderland for decades. “I actually started teaching...
KFOX 14
El Paso fire crews respond to rollover crash on Loop 375 near Executive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash in west El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Loop 375 near Executive, according to fire dispatcher. The Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed the right lanes and shoulder were closed. The crash...
KFOX 14
People sitting along Interstate 10 East median near Executive Boulevard
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There is backup on Interstate 10 east near Executive Boulevard. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene. There was people sitting on the median. We are working to get more information. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories from in...
KFOX 14
Car crashes into Taco Bell in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A car crashed into a Taco Bell restaurant Friday afternoon. The incident happened at the restaurant located at 9523 Viscount Boulevard around 2:07 p.m. The white car crashed into the side door of the restaurant. No one was injured. The health department and building...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Feb. 12th through Feb. 18th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Anthony, Texas. DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Anthony, Texas. Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers. Tuesday, February...
KFOX 14
Greater El Paso landfill closes early due to high winds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Environmental Services Department will be closing the Greater El Paso Landfill early Monday to the general public due to the low visibility and high winds. The landfill closed at 2 p.m., about two hours early, as a precaution in the interest...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Feb. 12
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KFOX 14
Humane Society of El Paso receives $68K grant to help homeless pets find homes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Humane Society of El Paso received a $68,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help homeless pets in El Paso find homes. Some five million pets make their way into shelters each year in the U.S. With the help of this grant, the organization...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces High football players follow father's footsteps at NMSU; blaze their own trail
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two of New Mexico’s most talented high school football players, Siddeeq Shabazz and David Barela, have committed to New Mexico State University. Both young men are following in their fathers' footsteps who also played Aggie football, and while that may put some extra...
Pope Francis announces new Auxiliary Bishop for El Paso Dioceses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pope Francis announced the appointment of a new auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of El Paso, the Very Rev. Anthony C Celino, JCL. Bishop-elect Celino is the current Pastor of St. Raphael Parish in East El Paso and current Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of El Paso. Bishop-elect Celino was […]
KFOX 14
Fire crews combat garage fire in Santa Teresa
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Sunland Park Fire and Dona Ana County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Santa Teresa early Monday morning. This happened on the 5800 block of Ridge Drive. Sunland Park tweeted pictures of the fire. They also tweeted the garage of the...
El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality
EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
