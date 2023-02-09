ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 28, charged in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday that sent a man to the hospital. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 3000 block of East Livingston Avenue and found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the legs and left foot. He was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

FCSO: Third victim comes forward against man accused of exposing himself to young girls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A third victim has come forward against a man accused of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-year-old girl in southeast Columbus over the weekend. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office did not release details regarding the third victim's case, but says the victim came forward after officers arrested 48-year-old Joseph Ennemoser on Sunday. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requests tips in search for Madison Township abduction suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips from citizens that live near Groveport middle school with knowledge of an attempted abduction on Friday. Officers were alerted to reports of an attempted abduction Friday of a female middle school student near the intersection of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road, which […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Man killed in confrontation with police at Grove City shopping center

GROVE CITY — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a deadly police shooting in a Grove City shopping center parking lot Saturday night. SWAT officers seeking a man wanted on a rape warrant they encountered the suspect in the parking lot of a Home Depot store, Sgt. David Scarpitti of the Columbus Division of Police said.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in attempted Madison Township abduction; suspect facing other charges in Hilliard incident

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 48-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a girl Friday morning in Madison Township. Joseph Ennemoser, of Sugar Grove, is charged with kidnapping and importuning in Friday’s case, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Ennemoser is also currently charged with allegedly exposing himself […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigates suspicious death in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is investigating after a body was found Sunday afternoon in the Hilltop neighborhood of southwest Columbus. Police say officers were sent to the 500 block of South Hague Avenue a little after 5:30 p.m. and found a body when they arrived. The male victim was pronounced dead shortly after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One killed, one detained in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being shot Sunday morning in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 5400 block of Red Bird Court just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found Nathaniel Spears, 30, lying outside with a gunshot wound. Spears was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Jason Aldean announces tour, performance stop in Columbus on Oct. 19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music star Jason Aldean is making a stop in Columbus this fall as he announced a new tour coming this year. Aldean will perform at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 19 as part of the “Highway Desparado Tour.” Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver will open for Aldean on the tour.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with murder in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in North Linden Tuesday night. Paul Banks, 34, is accused of shooting two men on the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace. Police were called to the scene just before midnight on Jan. 31 for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Pleasant Township crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash overnight Sunday in Pleasant Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that a Chevrolet Malibu and Ford F-150 collided head-on a little after 2:30 a.m. near the area of 8005 Harrisburg Pike. The driver of the Ford, the only occupant in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy