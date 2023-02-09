FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A third victim has come forward against a man accused of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-year-old girl in southeast Columbus over the weekend. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office did not release details regarding the third victim's case, but says the victim came forward after officers arrested 48-year-old Joseph Ennemoser on Sunday. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO