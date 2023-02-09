Read full article on original website
Curious Marion County judge cracks open a long-hidden vault at historic courthouse
MARION, Ohio — Call it a case of pandemic boredom. When Marion County Administrative Judge Warren Edwards set up an office in an old storage room at the Marion County Courthouse in the spring of 2021, he got a little restless. “I was playing with a vault door that...
Former Athens Metro Housing Authority director accused of stealing over $1.5 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The former director for the Athens Metro Housing Authority (AMHA) was arrested on charges related to the theft of more than $1.5 million from the agency for personal use. The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office announced 57-year-old Jodi Rickard was taken into custody Monday and indicted for...
Woman, 28, charged in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday that sent a man to the hospital. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 3000 block of East Livingston Avenue and found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the legs and left foot. He was […]
FCSO: Third victim comes forward against man accused of exposing himself to young girls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A third victim has come forward against a man accused of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-year-old girl in southeast Columbus over the weekend. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office did not release details regarding the third victim's case, but says the victim came forward after officers arrested 48-year-old Joseph Ennemoser on Sunday. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
Man fatally shot by officers in Home Depot parking lot identified
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police on Monday identified Bret Andrews as the man fatally shot by a SWAT officer in a Home Depot parking lot in Grove City on Saturday night. Andrews, 46, had an outstanding arrest warrant for a felony rape charge filed in Athens County court. He allegedly raped a minor […]
wosu.org
Central Ohio property manager, developer Borror facing real estate misconduct charges
The Borror name has been well-known on the Columbus real estate scene since it became active in the 1970s. Now, the current owner, who is the son of the company's founder, is facing real estate misconduct allegations. An Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate investigation found evidence that...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requests tips in search for Madison Township abduction suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips from citizens that live near Groveport middle school with knowledge of an attempted abduction on Friday. Officers were alerted to reports of an attempted abduction Friday of a female middle school student near the intersection of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road, which […]
sunny95.com
Man killed in confrontation with police at Grove City shopping center
GROVE CITY — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a deadly police shooting in a Grove City shopping center parking lot Saturday night. SWAT officers seeking a man wanted on a rape warrant they encountered the suspect in the parking lot of a Home Depot store, Sgt. David Scarpitti of the Columbus Division of Police said.
Arrest made in attempted Madison Township abduction; suspect facing other charges in Hilliard incident
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 48-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a girl Friday morning in Madison Township. Joseph Ennemoser, of Sugar Grove, is charged with kidnapping and importuning in Friday’s case, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Ennemoser is also currently charged with allegedly exposing himself […]
myfox28columbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
Police investigates suspicious death in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is investigating after a body was found Sunday afternoon in the Hilltop neighborhood of southwest Columbus. Police say officers were sent to the 500 block of South Hague Avenue a little after 5:30 p.m. and found a body when they arrived. The male victim was pronounced dead shortly after […]
Teen who escaped from Ross County behavioral health center taken into custody, another still missing
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A teenage boy has been taken into custody and another is still on the run after running away from the Lighthouse Youth Center near Bainbridge Sunday night. Cannon Battle was found near Bainbridge on Monday. Deputies are still searching for 16-year-old Phiroj Pithakotey. Pithakotey is...
One killed, one detained in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being shot Sunday morning in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 5400 block of Red Bird Court just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found Nathaniel Spears, 30, lying outside with a gunshot wound. Spears was […]
Expert explains how SWAT officers are trained in light of recent shootings involving Columbus officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police SWAT officers attempting to serve a warrant in Grove City fatally shot a man in a shopping center parking lot Saturday night. Earlier in the same week, an officer shot a man who ran away from a traffic stop in southeast Columbus. While the...
Deputies searching for 2 teens who escaped from Ross County behavioral health center
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is looking for two teenage boys who deputies said ran away from the Lighthouse Youth Center at Paint Creek near Bainbridge Sunday night. Cannon Battle, 15, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 144 pounds and has black hair and...
“Ultimately, the suspect decides how it’s going to end”: SWAT expert weighs in on officer-involved shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been less than 24 hours since Columbus SWAT officers attempted to serve a warrant for rape that ended up shooting and killing a man in a Grove City parking lot. While the public still has a lot of questions on what led to the...
Jason Aldean announces tour, performance stop in Columbus on Oct. 19
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music star Jason Aldean is making a stop in Columbus this fall as he announced a new tour coming this year. Aldean will perform at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 19 as part of the “Highway Desparado Tour.” Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver will open for Aldean on the tour.
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
Man charged with murder in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in North Linden Tuesday night. Paul Banks, 34, is accused of shooting two men on the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace. Police were called to the scene just before midnight on Jan. 31 for […]
One dead in Pleasant Township crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash overnight Sunday in Pleasant Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that a Chevrolet Malibu and Ford F-150 collided head-on a little after 2:30 a.m. near the area of 8005 Harrisburg Pike. The driver of the Ford, the only occupant in […]
