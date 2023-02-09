Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Aggies Break Program Run Record Against Commerce, 25-0
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M softball team (6-0) concluded the Texas A&M Invitational with a school-record 25 runs in a shutout victory against Texas A&M-Commerce (0-5) at Davis Diamond Sunday afternoon. Freshman Aiyana Coleman provided the first long ball of the day with a three-run home run to center...
KBTX.com
Aggie High Jumpers Make History to Close Out Tiger Paw Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. – Lamara Distin and Ushan Perera both equaled school records as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams finished the final day of competition at the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex on Saturday. The first event...
KBTX.com
Cannon Tabbed SEC Co-Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M softball junior Trinity Cannon has been tabbed the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. Cannon posted an impressive .810 on-base percentage after registering eight hits and eight walks, while also scoring 11 runs. The Forney, Texas native accumulated a .667 batting average and 1.083 slugging percentage with two doubles and a home run, while driving in six runs.
KBTX.com
No. 3 Aggies Advance to Quarterfinals of ITA National Team Indoors
SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team opened the ITA Nationals Team Indoor Championships with a 4-0 win against No. 17 San Diego at the Seattle Tennis Club. Starting hot in Seattle, Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing earned the first doubles win against Victoria Kalaitzis/Filipa Bruu-Syversen...
KBTX.com
Aggie softball dominates in day 3 of Texas A&M Invitational
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In day three of the Texas A&M Invitational the Aggies dominated the Spartans and Lions. In game one, A&M shutout Michigan State 4-0 thanks to an early 3 nothing lead after the first inning and 8 strikeouts from Emily Leavitt. Prior to first pitch, the Aggies...
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball Falls at Mississippi State, 70-62
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was edged out down the stretch in Sunday’s 70-62 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Texas A&M (6-16, 1-11 SEC) trailed 59-57 with 4:46 remaining in the contest, but the Aggies came up empty on their next six trips down the court and Mississippi State (18-7, 7-5 SEC) increased the gap to 65-57 with :35 seconds remaining.
KBTX.com
Aggies Sweep Season Series With 74-62 Win Over LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team rolled to a season sweep of the LSU Tigers with a wire-to-wire 74-62 victory on Saturday at the Maravich Assembly Center. The victory marked the first season sweep of the Tigers since 2016-17 and the first win in...
KBTX.com
Women’s hoops heads to Mississippi State for Sunday Matchup
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team hits the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum. The Aggies (6-15, 1-10 SEC) put up a tough fight against No. 3 LSU last Sunday at home but came up short, 72-66. The matchup was a stark contrast from the two team’s earlier meeting where LSU defeated an injury depleted Aggie roster, 74-34.
KBTX.com
No. 3 Aggies defeat No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M equestrian team defeated No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8, on Saturday at One Wood Farm. “Couldn’t be more proud of how this team fought today. It was a true team effort with great teamwork in and out of the arena,” head coach Tana McKay said.
KBTX.com
Ford secures 400th career victory on day two of Texas A&M Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie softball triumphed in both its Friday games at the Texas A&M Invitational, giving head coach Trisha Ford 400 career victories with wins over the NKU Norse (6-1) and the Tarleton Texans (10-0). Trinity Cannon reached base in all seven of her plate appearances on the day, going 3-for-3 with one double, one home run, three walks and one hit-by-pitch. She logged four runs and two RBI on the day. Amari Harper batted 3-for-5 with two ribbies. Gracyn Coleman hit 2-for-5 with a grand slam, a double, one walk, three runs and five RBI.
KBTX.com
Perez wins most outstanding female wrestler for Region 3-5A
ANNA, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated, College Station, and Rudder wrestling competed at the regional tournament in Anna over the weekend and all three high schools will send wrestlers to state. Consol had 2 boys and 2 girls stand on the podium. On the boys’ side, Manuel Gonzalez (113lbs) and...
KBTX.com
Lewis paces A&M Consolidated with 23 in 62-55 win over Magnolia West
COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (23-8, 11-2) kept their District 21-5A championship hopes alive thanks to a second half comeback against Magnolia West in a 62-55 win Friday night at Tiger Gym. Kaden Lewis scored 14 of his team high 23 points in the second...
KBTX.com
Love Doctors at Baylor Scott & White
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With Valentine’s Day upcoming, a pair of doctors are celebrating their love as co-workers. Scott Conant is an orthopedic surgeon, and Rhoda Conant works as an OB-GYN at Baylor Scott & White in College Station. The pair met while in medical school at Texas...
KBTX.com
Consol girls’ basketball falls to Lake Creek in playoff seeding game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ basketball team lost to Lake Creek 45-38 in a playoff-seeding game Friday night at Bryan’s Viking Gym. After the loss, the Lady Tigers are the 3 seed out of District 21-5A. Lake Creek is the 2 seed. Mia Teran led...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: JROTC Marksmanship Teams win big at competition
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Bryan ISD JROTC Marksmanship Teams that competed in a 5-round competition in Houston. The competition started in October and finished with the final event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The varsity team received 2nd place out of eight other teams in the competition. The...
KBTX.com
Valentine’s Day brings Wind Advisory to portions of the Brazos Valley.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A gusty Valentine’s Day is in store for a large portion of the state of Texas. A Wind Advisory stretches from far west Texas, through central and east Texas, and extends further to the northeast all the way to the western tip of Kentucky. As...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley baby goes viral in a photoshoot, highlighting beauty in birth defect
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A baby from the Brazos Valley went viral after a local photographer shared her work on Facebook. Shannon Morton has worked in photography for 12 years and owns her own studio in College Station. She is used to sharing her work with followers and sometimes getting a few dozen interactions.
KBTX.com
180 Bryan teachers recognized, awarded thousands of dollars
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 200 Bryan ISD teachers will be receiving an extra check this year, as a reward for Teacher Excellence in Texas. Bryan ISD applied for the Texas Education Agencies Teachers Incentive Allotment over two years ago and just received the good news. In June, 180 Bryan ISD teachers will receive between $3,000 and $25,000.
KBTX.com
Bryan Native nominated for NAACP Image Award
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From walking the hall of Bryan High to taking selfies with the President, George Lee Jr., also known as Conscious Lee, has been using his platform to transform the way we see the world every day. Lee was named YouTube Content Creator Choice of The Year...
KBTX.com
Binford Insect Control: Spotting and getting rid of a pest problem
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From tiny sugar ants to large American cockroaches, uninvited house guests can drive anyone crazy. Binford Insect Control spoke with the The Three on ways to spot a pest problem, what to do and how to stop it. Owner of Binford Insect Control Brien Binford says...
