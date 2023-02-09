ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Aggies Break Program Run Record Against Commerce, 25-0

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M softball team (6-0) concluded the Texas A&M Invitational with a school-record 25 runs in a shutout victory against Texas A&M-Commerce (0-5) at Davis Diamond Sunday afternoon. Freshman Aiyana Coleman provided the first long ball of the day with a three-run home run to center...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Cannon Tabbed SEC Co-Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M softball junior Trinity Cannon has been tabbed the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. Cannon posted an impressive .810 on-base percentage after registering eight hits and eight walks, while also scoring 11 runs. The Forney, Texas native accumulated a .667 batting average and 1.083 slugging percentage with two doubles and a home run, while driving in six runs.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 3 Aggies Advance to Quarterfinals of ITA National Team Indoors

SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team opened the ITA Nationals Team Indoor Championships with a 4-0 win against No. 17 San Diego at the Seattle Tennis Club. Starting hot in Seattle, Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing earned the first doubles win against Victoria Kalaitzis/Filipa Bruu-Syversen...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie softball dominates in day 3 of Texas A&M Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In day three of the Texas A&M Invitational the Aggies dominated the Spartans and Lions. In game one, A&M shutout Michigan State 4-0 thanks to an early 3 nothing lead after the first inning and 8 strikeouts from Emily Leavitt. Prior to first pitch, the Aggies...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Women’s Basketball Falls at Mississippi State, 70-62

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was edged out down the stretch in Sunday’s 70-62 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Texas A&M (6-16, 1-11 SEC) trailed 59-57 with 4:46 remaining in the contest, but the Aggies came up empty on their next six trips down the court and Mississippi State (18-7, 7-5 SEC) increased the gap to 65-57 with :35 seconds remaining.
STARKVILLE, MS
KBTX.com

Aggies Sweep Season Series With 74-62 Win Over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team rolled to a season sweep of the LSU Tigers with a wire-to-wire 74-62 victory on Saturday at the Maravich Assembly Center. The victory marked the first season sweep of the Tigers since 2016-17 and the first win in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Women’s hoops heads to Mississippi State for Sunday Matchup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team hits the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum. The Aggies (6-15, 1-10 SEC) put up a tough fight against No. 3 LSU last Sunday at home but came up short, 72-66. The matchup was a stark contrast from the two team’s earlier meeting where LSU defeated an injury depleted Aggie roster, 74-34.
STARKVILLE, MS
KBTX.com

No. 3 Aggies defeat No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M equestrian team defeated No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8, on Saturday at One Wood Farm. “Couldn’t be more proud of how this team fought today. It was a true team effort with great teamwork in and out of the arena,” head coach Tana McKay said.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Ford secures 400th career victory on day two of Texas A&M Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie softball triumphed in both its Friday games at the Texas A&M Invitational, giving head coach Trisha Ford 400 career victories with wins over the NKU Norse (6-1) and the Tarleton Texans (10-0). Trinity Cannon reached base in all seven of her plate appearances on the day, going 3-for-3 with one double, one home run, three walks and one hit-by-pitch. She logged four runs and two RBI on the day. Amari Harper batted 3-for-5 with two ribbies. Gracyn Coleman hit 2-for-5 with a grand slam, a double, one walk, three runs and five RBI.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Perez wins most outstanding female wrestler for Region 3-5A

ANNA, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated, College Station, and Rudder wrestling competed at the regional tournament in Anna over the weekend and all three high schools will send wrestlers to state. Consol had 2 boys and 2 girls stand on the podium. On the boys’ side, Manuel Gonzalez (113lbs) and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Lewis paces A&M Consolidated with 23 in 62-55 win over Magnolia West

COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (23-8, 11-2) kept their District 21-5A championship hopes alive thanks to a second half comeback against Magnolia West in a 62-55 win Friday night at Tiger Gym. Kaden Lewis scored 14 of his team high 23 points in the second...
WEST, TX
KBTX.com

Love Doctors at Baylor Scott & White

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With Valentine’s Day upcoming, a pair of doctors are celebrating their love as co-workers. Scott Conant is an orthopedic surgeon, and Rhoda Conant works as an OB-GYN at Baylor Scott & White in College Station. The pair met while in medical school at Texas...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: JROTC Marksmanship Teams win big at competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Bryan ISD JROTC Marksmanship Teams that competed in a 5-round competition in Houston. The competition started in October and finished with the final event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The varsity team received 2nd place out of eight other teams in the competition. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

180 Bryan teachers recognized, awarded thousands of dollars

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 200 Bryan ISD teachers will be receiving an extra check this year, as a reward for Teacher Excellence in Texas. Bryan ISD applied for the Texas Education Agencies Teachers Incentive Allotment over two years ago and just received the good news. In June, 180 Bryan ISD teachers will receive between $3,000 and $25,000.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Native nominated for NAACP Image Award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From walking the hall of Bryan High to taking selfies with the President, George Lee Jr., also known as Conscious Lee, has been using his platform to transform the way we see the world every day. Lee was named YouTube Content Creator Choice of The Year...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Binford Insect Control: Spotting and getting rid of a pest problem

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From tiny sugar ants to large American cockroaches, uninvited house guests can drive anyone crazy. Binford Insect Control spoke with the The Three on ways to spot a pest problem, what to do and how to stop it. Owner of Binford Insect Control Brien Binford says...
BRYAN, TX

