The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

A Sleeping Volcano is Coming To Life After 800 Years

Active volcanos are everywhere, but it’s always a frightening thought. Volcanic explosions aren’t common, and yet a sleeping volcano is coming to life after 800 years. Although rare, even dormant volcanos can show signs of activity. Follow along to learn about Mount Edgecumbe, an inactive volcano showing signs of waking up.
ALASKA STATE

