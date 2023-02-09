Read full article on original website
Related
Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood's Super Nintendo World dubbed 'fatphobic'
According to park guidelines, those with a 40-inch waistline or greater may not be able to use the ride.
Inside the Magic
Historic Disney Restaurant Will Never Be the Same
To say that Disney is going through a season of changes would be something of a grand and glorious understatement. With the closure of Splash Mountain, and the introduction of new rides like the TRON coaster, the parks are quickly becoming a few shades different than what classic Disney fans might remember. However, a future alteration might have some going for their torch and pitchforks.
How to eat at Disney World theme parks on a budget
Bring your own food and drinks. Buy discounted gift cards. Order kid's meals when you can. Annual Passholder discounts. Pay with a travel credit card and charge everything to the room.
Inside the Magic
Magic Kingdom Turns Into Ghost Town as Guests Are Forced to Leave Disney World
Everyone knows that the Disney Parks and Resorts are incredibly popular, with Magic Kingdom being the most-visited theme park on earth each year. While the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is beloved by all Disney fans, the Walt Disney World Resort tends to bring in the largest share of Guests on an annual basis.
Inside the Magic
Guests Have Written Off Disney World For Good as They Flock to a Surprising New Vacation Spot
It’s no secret that Walt Disney World prices have skyrocketed across the board. There have been lifts in food, merchandise, tickets, Annual Passes, accommodation, parking… the list goes on. And while the Disney Parks in Orlando, Central Florida are still frequently busy with Guests obviously spending more to...
Disney World Customers Are Now Flocking to This Amusement Resort Instead
Many Disney diehards say the spiralling costs of their resort has forced them to look elsewhere.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Inside the Magic
Walt Disney World Location Closing Forever Next Week
A nearly-decade-old location is closing for good at the Walt Disney World Resort very soon, so say your goodbyes now!. Guests have hundreds of choices to make when they visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. From incredible Disney Parks like Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to the two amazing water parks, there’s a lot to enjoy when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
Inside the Magic
Iconic Disney World Attraction Abandoned, Completely Empty
It’s not just Splash Mountain that has been emptied at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is home to many iconic attractions and entertainment offerings at its four theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
a-z-animals.com
Not So Magical! Park Visitor Discovers a Snake Slithering Inside of Disney World
Not So Magical! Park Visitor Discovers a Snake Slithering Inside of Disney World. The Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf attraction in Disney World has two 18-hole miniature golf adventures based on Disney’s classic animated film Fantasia. There are twirling obstacles, tutu-clad hippos, broomsticks that can soak you and pirouetting ostriches. However, in January 2023, park goers also got to see a snake and shared their experience on Twitter asking what species the snake could be. The picture does not show the entire snake so it is difficult to be certain. However, several opinions were expressed! Most people thought that it was either a banded water snake or a juvenile cottonmouth snake (also called a water moccasin) but these snakes present very different levels of risk to humans!
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Disney World Hotel Problems No One Is Talking About
Some guests feel like staying at a Disney resort is the better choice when on vacation at Disney World. It is true there is a lot that you receive when staying on-property that you can’t get anywhere else. But we found that besides the price difference, there aren’t a...
I stayed in a 187-square-foot tiny home near Disneyland for $92 a night, and I'd totally do it again
On my latest trip to the California theme parks, I couldn't find an affordable hotel, so I opted to book a surprisingly spacious Airbnb nearby.
A pair of huge cartoonish boots are about to go on sale for $350 and the internet is obsessed with them
MSCHF will put the boots on sale Feb. 16 for $350. StockX, an online reseller and marketplace for sneakerheads, is already listing the resale value at $1,789. Fashion is something that’s innately personal, but you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who thinks the oversized red boots released by art house/retailer MSCHF are haute couture. But that’s not stopping the online world from going crazy over them.
Inside the Magic
Warning Issued For Guests Hoping to Stay at One of Disney World’s Most Expensive Resorts, “Don’t Come Here”
Disney World Resorts are where many Guests lay down their heads after a busy day of Park Hopping, Genie scrolling, and screaming (often on roller coasters, but not always). There’s a variety, 0ver 25 in fact, of hotels spread across the sprawling Central Florida Resort, all with varying costs, amenities, and offerings.
Tour of One of the Most Expensive Hotel Rooms at Disneyland Is a True Adventure
This themed room can go for around $10,000 per night.
M&Ms Kicks Out Maya Rudolph, Brings Back the Original Candies After Super Bowl Fiasco
It looks like the M&M spokescandies are back after the candy company revealed that they would be retiring them in favor of Maya Rudolph. Rudolph appeared in a few commercials as the new spokesperson and revealed her new Ma&ya's clam candy. There were a few Super Bowl commercials leading up to the big reveal, and ...
disneyfoodblog.com
Come With Us To Try a NEW Breakfast Option in Disneyland!
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but many of us tend to skip it. This is especially true when you are eager to hit the parks for a full day! Of course, this is when you need that fuel the most, so when we heard about this new breakfast sandwich in Disneyland we had to check it out.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney’s Monorail to Close Soon (And Other Reopenings)
Every Disney ride and attraction needs to undergo routine closures for maintenance and refurbishment, but so does the Parks transportation. Whether Guests choose to go to the Walt Disney World Resort or the Disneyland Resort, they know they are in for the ultimate Disney experience. Whether because of attractions like Haunted Mansion or Indiana Jones Adventure, or rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Disneyland Park (some of which are also found in the Central Florida Disney Resort Theme Park, Magic Kingdom), Disney fans from all over the world have to come to expect a certain quality of offering from their Disney vacation.
Disney Quietly Made a Theme-Park Change Visitors Will Love
The Mouse House has raised ticket prices at Disney World and Disneyland -- but that's not the full story.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Walkway Between Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Now Closed
As previously announced, the walkway between Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort is now closed due to construction at the resort. On the Magic Kingdom end of the path, A-frame signs state, “The path between Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Magic Kingdom Park is temporarily closed. We recommend you use monorail or watercraft transportation to gain access to the Resort.”
Cleverly Catheryn
Anaheim, CA
455
Followers
275
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT
Follow along for the latest news and tips on local SoCal events and amusement parks including Autism tips for visiting them all!https://www.cleverlycatheryn.com
Comments / 0