Sheriff seeks info on counterfeit suspect
GREENVILLE — On the afternoon of Feb. 10, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office took a report of counterfeit money being passed at a local business. The counterfeit money was actually passed on the evening of Feb. 9. On Feb. 10, a local bank discovered the money that the...
Stepson arrested for arson after Miami County house fire
The resident of the home, 58-year-old Jack Noble, escaped the home with burns and smoke inhalation. According to the release, he was brought to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.
Fire begins in Dayton church
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that no firefighters or civilians were injured in the blaze.
Laura house fire under investigation
LAURA — A Laura resident is hospitalized following a fire at his home in the 100 block of Pike Street on Monday morning; his step-son is in jail, charged with causing the fire. Firefighters from Laura, along with the Union Township Life Squad, were dispatched to 111 E. Pike...
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES IN DEATH OF WAYNE CO. MAN
Authorities continue working to determine what led to the death of a man in Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call involving an unconscious person at the 11000 block of Center Rd. in Williamsburg, IN last Thursday, Feb. 9th. That person was later identified as 51-year-old Jonathan Benge. The Sheriff's office said the body of the Lynn resident was found by the property owner, lying next to a pickup truck that belonged to Benge. A cause of death has not been confirmed at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled as the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office continue investigating the circumstances of the death.
79-year-old wife allegedly stabbed by husband in Shelby Co., initial reports say
A 79-year-old woman was stabbed late Friday night and suffered wounds on her neck, cheek, chest, and right hand.
INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY INVOLVING CHILD'S DEATH
(Wayne County, IN)--A few details were released Thursday about the death of a Wayne County child on Wednesday. Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said that deputies responded to the home of a one-year-old child on Brick Church Road near Hagerstown on the report that the child was unresponsive. The child was taken first to Reid Health and then to a distant children’s hospital. The child died after several hours of medical intervention. Two adults and two other children were home at the time. Names are being withheld until the investigation is complete.
Emergency SNAP benefits ending: DML and The Foodbank ready to help
Local resources are helping to fight against food insecurity, including several Dayton Metro Library branches that serve as Pantry Partners for the Dayton Foodbank.
RCS: DENNIS THREAT IS NOT CREDIBLE
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond Community Schools on Thursday night issued a statement saying that a threat involving Dennis Middle School is not credible. Details of what led to that statement were not disclosed, but RCS did say there would be an increased police presence at Dennis Friday. Administrators are still investigating and RCS said that all threats are taken seriously. The school system also asked students and parents to avoid sharing rumors on social media.
State troopers: Miami Valley county has fourth-highest amount of deadly crashes in state
New data reveals that Miami Valley county is in the top five in the state for deadly crashes.
Bad timing: Suspect shows up pulling stolen trailer as officer investigates home in Beavercreek
An investigation of a man’s home in Beavercreek and an officer’s instincts led to nearly $10,000 in stolen property being recovered.
Son pleads guilty to shooting mother’s ex-boyfriend in Dayton
Bryant Edward McCrowan pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault with a three year firearm specification.
Harrison Township crash victim identified
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified him as 41-year-old Keith McKinnon of Dayton.
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 2/24/2023
The auction starts on February 24, 2023 at 10:00AM. There is 1 property auction:. Property Address:116 TILLMAN AVENUE GREENVILLE, 45331.
Vandalia reconstruction project to impact drivers
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers in the Vandalia area can expect to see a construction project, which could impact your commute. Crews will be working in the area of Enola and Foley drives starting on Monday, Feb. 13. The city of Vandalia says if you are driving on Foley Drive from Bristol Drive to N […]
Mom upset over how son was handled after bullets found at Harrison Elementary
HARRISON, Ohio — After a third day of investigation, there was still no determination about where two live rounds of ammunition found at Harrison Elementary school came from. But a portion of the mystery was cleared up. Tiffany Patton's 10-year-old son is in the clear. She says the school...
Wayne Co. man’s death under investigation, cause of death unclear
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. –Authorities are working to determine what led to the death of a man in Wayne County. Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving an unconscious person at the 11000 block of Center Rd. in Williamsburg, IN on Thursday, Feb. 9. The unresponsive person was later identified as 51-year-old […]
Hofeller, Hiatt and Clark closing after 125 years
LIMA — The closing of Hofeller, Hiatt and Clark, a 125-year-old men’s clothing store, signifies the end of an era for the business and the Lima community it served. The store has been a mainstay in Lima’s downtown, providing formal and casual attire to generations of men throughout the region. The closure serves as a reminder of the changing times and the impact that technology and shifting consumer behavior can have on traditional brick-and-mortar retail businesses.
20 Best Things to Do in Greenville, OH
Greenville is a tiny city in Darke County, Ohio, with roughly 13,000 people. It's a small, charming city a few kilometers northwest of Dayton, featuring historic sites, environmental parks, and entertainment options. Whether you visit or stay permanently, you will have a fantastic time in Greenville. Many travelers visit to...
Police: 41-year-old man arrested after fleeing, crashing into Piqua home
Piqua Police were initially dispatched for a burglary in progress, which then led to finding a man with warrants out for his arrest.
