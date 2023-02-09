ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Daily Advocate

Sheriff seeks info on counterfeit suspect

GREENVILLE — On the afternoon of Feb. 10, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office took a report of counterfeit money being passed at a local business. The counterfeit money was actually passed on the evening of Feb. 9. On Feb. 10, a local bank discovered the money that the...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Laura house fire under investigation

LAURA — A Laura resident is hospitalized following a fire at his home in the 100 block of Pike Street on Monday morning; his step-son is in jail, charged with causing the fire. Firefighters from Laura, along with the Union Township Life Squad, were dispatched to 111 E. Pike...
LAURA, OH
1017thepoint.com

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES IN DEATH OF WAYNE CO. MAN

Authorities continue working to determine what led to the death of a man in Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call involving an unconscious person at the 11000 block of Center Rd. in Williamsburg, IN last Thursday, Feb. 9th. That person was later identified as 51-year-old Jonathan Benge. The Sheriff's office said the body of the Lynn resident was found by the property owner, lying next to a pickup truck that belonged to Benge. A cause of death has not been confirmed at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled as the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office continue investigating the circumstances of the death.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY INVOLVING CHILD'S DEATH

(Wayne County, IN)--A few details were released Thursday about the death of a Wayne County child on Wednesday. Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said that deputies responded to the home of a one-year-old child on Brick Church Road near Hagerstown on the report that the child was unresponsive. The child was taken first to Reid Health and then to a distant children’s hospital. The child died after several hours of medical intervention. Two adults and two other children were home at the time. Names are being withheld until the investigation is complete.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

RCS: DENNIS THREAT IS NOT CREDIBLE

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond Community Schools on Thursday night issued a statement saying that a threat involving Dennis Middle School is not credible. Details of what led to that statement were not disclosed, but RCS did say there would be an increased police presence at Dennis Friday. Administrators are still investigating and RCS said that all threats are taken seriously. The school system also asked students and parents to avoid sharing rumors on social media.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Vandalia reconstruction project to impact drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers in the Vandalia area can expect to see a construction project, which could impact your commute. Crews will be working in the area of Enola and Foley drives starting on Monday, Feb. 13. The city of Vandalia says if you are driving on Foley Drive from Bristol Drive to N […]
VANDALIA, OH
FOX59

Wayne Co. man’s death under investigation, cause of death unclear

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. –Authorities are working to determine what led to the death of a man in Wayne County. Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving an unconscious person at the 11000 block of Center Rd. in Williamsburg, IN on Thursday, Feb. 9. The unresponsive person was later identified as 51-year-old […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Hofeller, Hiatt and Clark closing after 125 years

LIMA — The closing of Hofeller, Hiatt and Clark, a 125-year-old men’s clothing store, signifies the end of an era for the business and the Lima community it served. The store has been a mainstay in Lima’s downtown, providing formal and casual attire to generations of men throughout the region. The closure serves as a reminder of the changing times and the impact that technology and shifting consumer behavior can have on traditional brick-and-mortar retail businesses.
LIMA, OH
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Greenville, OH

Greenville is a tiny city in Darke County, Ohio, with roughly 13,000 people. It's a small, charming city a few kilometers northwest of Dayton, featuring historic sites, environmental parks, and entertainment options. Whether you visit or stay permanently, you will have a fantastic time in Greenville. Many travelers visit to...
GREENVILLE, OH

