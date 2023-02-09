Authorities continue working to determine what led to the death of a man in Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call involving an unconscious person at the 11000 block of Center Rd. in Williamsburg, IN last Thursday, Feb. 9th. That person was later identified as 51-year-old Jonathan Benge. The Sheriff's office said the body of the Lynn resident was found by the property owner, lying next to a pickup truck that belonged to Benge. A cause of death has not been confirmed at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled as the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office continue investigating the circumstances of the death.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO