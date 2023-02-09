Read full article on original website
WALB 10
APD asking for help finding ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a shooting suspect they say is armed and dangerous. Eric Keith Brown Jr., 25, is wanted in connection to a November 2022 shooting incident that happened on the 500 block of Swift Street. Two people — including a 1-year-old — were injured in the shooting.
WALB 10
Valdosta armed robbery suspect arrested
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Valdosta armed robbery that happened on Saturday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). The robbery happened at a CVS Pharmacy on North Ashley Street around 4:45 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that a man entered the store with a handgun.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating shooting on West Pensacola Street
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday at The Social Apartments located at 2700 West Pensacola Street. According to TPD, two adult male roommates had an argument inside their apartment, and then one of the men produced a firearm and shot the other man in the shoulder. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m.
WALB 10
Two suspected fentanyl overdose deaths in Crisp Co.
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) issued a warning after responding to two fatal suspected overdoses. The Cordele Police Department (CPD) posted about the overdoses on Facebook. “Over this past weekend, public safety has dealt with several cases in which people have overdosed both in...
WALB 10
Jury selection almost finalized in trial for man charged in Decatur Co. deputy shooting death
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A jury could be finalized soon in the trial of one of two men charged in connection to a 2021 shooting incident that claimed the life of a Decatur County lawman. Troy Phillips is standing trial in connection to the death of Capt. Justin Bedwell and...
WALB 10
Two arrested in Valdosta burglary
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were arrested on Sunday in connection to a burglary at S&M Food Mart in Valdosta, according to police. Valdosta police responded to the food mart on N Barack Obama Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found the front door had been damaged. Another responding officer observed...
WCTV
GCSO makes arrest in deadly shooting near Highway 12
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday in Havana. The shooting happened on Plantation Dive near Highway 12. Limited details were released but a spokesperson with GCSO told Eyewitness News that one person died as a result of the shooting. GCSO...
douglasnow.com
Alleged impaired driver hits, totals Douglas Police Department patrol car
A 32-year-old Douglas man is now in jail after he reportedly struck the front of a Douglas Police Department patrol vehicle while allegedly intoxicated at 6:40 a.m. on Monday morning. According to the report, both the victim, a female police officer, and the driver, Miguel Rivera, received "suspected or minor visible injuries" from the crash.
douglasnow.com
Alleged domestic dispute leads to terroristic and acts charges
A 36-year-old woman from Folkston was recently arrested for allegedly threatening to kill another woman, according to a Douglas Police Department incident report. The suspect, Kendra Jones, has since been released on an out-of-county bond. An officer reported that on February 5, he responded to a residence on West Cherry...
WALB 10
APD: Man dies following January shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 38-year-old has died following injuries from a January shooting incident and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident. The shooting...
WALB 10
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing teen last seen on Friday in Columbus. Canyliah Raines, 14, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. headed towards Phenix City, Ala. from Columbus. She is thought to be driving a black Hyundai Eouus, GA tag# XCF711.
WCTV
FHP trooper seriously injured in Wakulla Co. crash Saturday morning
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Wakulla County Saturday morning. According to FHP, the 29-year-old Sopchoppy native was behind the wheel of an FHP Dodge Charger driving along US 319 near Whitlock Way around 8:20 a.m.
southgatv.com
SEVEN OFFICERS AWARDED AT EXCHANGE CLUB LUNCHEON
ALBANY, GA– On Friday, the Albany Exchange Club upheld one of their core values, patriotism, by hosting a law enforcement appreciation luncheon. During the event, seven law enforcement officers were awarded “2022 Officer of the Year” for their office or department, all of which were nominated by the Chief of their agency.
WCTV
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee
Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed for a Tallahassee murder later this month. FHSAA votes to remove mandatory menstrual questions from medical exam for female athletes. Updated: 6 hours ago. “That type of private information should be a conversation that remains between the girl, the parent and a physician...
WALB 10
Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they said is wanted in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries where lottery tickets were taken. Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants. He is described as 5′11 and weighs 195 pounds. WALB News...
Americus Times-Recorder
One Sumter gathers community together to discuss crime
Long before the recent shootings, One Sumter in conjunction with Americus Police Department and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have been planning a summit addressing crime in the county. On Friday, February 3, the community gathered to have a facilitated conversation lead by the Fanning Institute for Leadership Development of The University of Georgia. Georgia Power sponsored the event. The group was very diverse with good representation of women and men, African American and Caucasian, male and female, faith based communities and employees in the private and public sector. Chief Mark Scott of the APD stated, for almost two years this event has been planned with the hopes of getting “the right people into the room at the right time to address violence.” Sheriff Eric Bryant stated he was looking for “different ideas and creative ways to connect with the element.” All the leaders seemed to be working under the assumption that a community response and conversation was required because the experts on this community live in this community.
WALB 10
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
Trial date set for Khalil Ogilvie in death of Makayla Bryant
A date to begin a trial in the death of a former Florida A&M University cheerleader and graduate student has been set.
WALB 10
Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Portions of State Route 7 in Lowndes County, Echols County and parts of Florida are closed due to water on the road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). The main area affected will be State Route 7 in Lowndes and Echols County between Lakepark,...
