Long before the recent shootings, One Sumter in conjunction with Americus Police Department and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have been planning a summit addressing crime in the county. On Friday, February 3, the community gathered to have a facilitated conversation lead by the Fanning Institute for Leadership Development of The University of Georgia. Georgia Power sponsored the event. The group was very diverse with good representation of women and men, African American and Caucasian, male and female, faith based communities and employees in the private and public sector. Chief Mark Scott of the APD stated, for almost two years this event has been planned with the hopes of getting “the right people into the room at the right time to address violence.” Sheriff Eric Bryant stated he was looking for “different ideas and creative ways to connect with the element.” All the leaders seemed to be working under the assumption that a community response and conversation was required because the experts on this community live in this community.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO