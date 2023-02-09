Read full article on original website
Three takeaways from Indiana Softball’s opening weekend
Just 275 days after losing to Penn State 2-1 in walk-off fashion in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, Indiana softball played its first games of 2023 over the weekend at the National Fastpitch Collegiate Association Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida. Team 50 won both games on Friday...
Indiana track and field concludes dual weekend with multiple season-bests
The Indiana track and field team split up its weekend in both Chicago at the Windy City Invite and at its final home meet of the indoor season at the Hoosier Hills Invitational. The Hoosiers look to finish strong, as the Big Ten championships are right around the corner. In...
Indiana women's tennis defeats Xavier University 4-3 at home Saturday afternoon
Indiana women’s tennis beat Xavier University 4-3 on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. The Hoosiers started the doubles from behind with No. 2 redshirt junior Mila Mejic and graduate student Lauren Lemonds losing 6-2. At No. 3, Indiana redshirt juniors Alexandra Staiculescu and Xiaowei "Rose" Hu won 6-4 to bring...
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
Michigan's loss to Indiana mirrors 30-year-old matchup
The Wolverines' one-point loss against the Hoosiers on Saturday parallels an outcome head coach Juwan Howard experienced in this rivalry 30 years ago.
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's 62-61 Win at Michigan
Indiana held Michigan scoreless for the final 5:12 of the game on Saturday and got a huge Big Ten road win to move into second place. Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson was thrilled with the win and talked all about it after the game. Here's the full video of his postgame press conference, plus the transcript.
The Minute After: Michigan
No Race Thompson. The Hoosiers barely getting anything on offense outside of Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Turnovers on 18 percent of their possessions, while scoring just .93 points per trip. This is not the recipe for a Big Ten road victory. And it’s especially not the recipe against the...
Big boost in Indiana farmland values
CHICAGO (Inside Indiana Business): Indiana farmland values had the biggest one-year increase of any Midwestern state in 2022, according to the latest report from the Seventh Federal Reserve Bank district in Chicago. The quarterly report reveals good quality farmland in the Hoosier State jumped 23% higher compared to January 2022.
Video: Mike Woodson, IU players react to win against Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Mike Woodson, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis addressed the media following Indiana’s 62-61 win against Michigan on Saturday at the Crisler Center. Watch their postgame comments below:. Filed to: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Michigan Wolverines, Mike Woodson, Trayce Jackson-Davis.
The Zone scoreboard for Feb. 10, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school basketball action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for the scoreboard. Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.
Quarter-century rivalry between Carmel and Center Grove could be ending
CARMEL, Ind. — Two of the biggest and most athletically successful high schools in Indiana appear headed for a sports divorce. Carmel has reportedly informed Center Grove that the Greyhounds no longer want to play the Trojans in any high school sports. The two schools are huge rivals representing the north and south suburbs of Indianapolis.
Indiana plunges in national conservative rankings
Indiana lawmakers are apparently getting less conservative. That what the Center for Legislative Accountability found in an analysis of over 265,000 individual votes across 3,500 different bills introduced across the 50 state legislatures. The voting of Indiana’s state lawmakers trended much more liberal last year, dropping the state from No. 3 to No. 20 in […] The post Indiana plunges in national conservative rankings appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Photos: Lawrence North girls basketball tops Brownsburg to win Indiana Class 4A Regional 5 championship
INDIANAPOLIS – The Lawrence North girls basketball team defeated Brownsburg 65-58 on Saturday to win the Class 4A Regional 5 championship at Decatur Central High School. Lawrence North, the No. 18 team in the SBLive Indiana Power 25 girls basketball rankings, improved to 18-9. ...
Rokita under investigation by disciplinary commission for statements about Indiana doctor
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is under investigation by the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission in relation to his televised statements about the doctor who oversaw a medication abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Documents first reported by the Indiana Citizen additionally show Rokita’s office hired a Washington, D.C. law firm to help […] The post Rokita under investigation by disciplinary commission for statements about Indiana doctor appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Local racer is number 1
Emma Hadley, a senior at West Washington, came home with the hardware after being named the2022 Pro Women’s champion at the Fly Showdown Series championship awards banquet this past weekend in Casey, Illinois. Follow her racing triumphs on her Facebook page, Hair Ties and Hole Shots Racing. Her parents are Tyson and Devin Shields, Campbellsburg.
Be prepared, Indiana due for significant earthquake
Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual, but the state is actually near several seismic zones, with the potential to produce tremors. February is Earthquake Awareness Month and officials say Indiana is overdue for a major earthquake. It's been more than 200 years since the state experienced a major one. Catastrophic...
Can I legally marry my cousin in Indiana?
While the topic may be taboo to some readers, the answer may surprise you.
ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 10, 2023
(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!. Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 10, 2023. Washington Twp. 48, South Central (Union Mills) 45(OT) Goshen 60, Wawasee 45. Tri-Twp. 61, West Central 53. Westville 70, Whiting 59.
Saturday's Operation Basketball Scores - Feb. 11, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023:. Ft. Wayne Canterbury 66, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 37. Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 70, Union City 49. W. Lafayette 61, Western Boone 45. W. Noble 53, Columbia City 44. Warren Central 66, Ft. Wayne...
