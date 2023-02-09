SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The Melting Pot is the perfect destination for anyone this Valentine’s Day! From Galentine’s get-togethers to romantic dinners for two, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The Valentine’s Menu will consist of a romantic day dining experience with an evening of fondue favorites like hand crafted cheese fondue, decadent chocolate fondue, signature drinks, and more. If you are unable to make it on Valentine’s day, no need to worry! You can come on Wednesday or Thursday to enjoy all of your fondue favorites. A Melting Pot Fondue Expert joined us today to demonstrate how you can make their famous Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Fondue at home!

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO