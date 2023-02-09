ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC 4

Tips to make the perfect tablescape at your Valentine’s celebration

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Set the table for a successful Valentine’s this year! Tierra Nielsen from KT Lux Designs shows us how to make a beautiful Valentine’s tablescape that will make your holiday perfect. Making a tablescape doesn’t always need to be costly...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Starlink crosses Utah’s skies creating a bright line across the sky

SALT LAKE CITY — SpaceX’s Starlink once again caused many Utahns to wonder if an alien invasion is finally happening Sunday evening. Patrick Wiggins, NASA’s solar system ambassador to Utah, confirmed to KSL that the lights in the sky are indeed Starlink, the commercial internet service provided by SpaceX.
UTAH STATE
Be My Travel Muse

12 of the Best Things to Do in Utah in March

March is one of the best months of the year to explore the American Southwest, because the cold of winter is behind us and the thick summer crowds haven’t settled in yet. In particular, Utah’s otherworldly beauty is a sight for sore eyes, a nature enthusiast’s dream destination, and one of the most spectacular places to visit this time of year. If you’re looking for the best things to do in Utah in March, look no further:
UTAH STATE
invisiblepeople.tv

Utah Cities Divert Homeless Shelter Monies to Increase Police Response

Meanwhile, Rates of Homelessness Continue to Soar Across the State. Utah’s red-hot housing market is driving more people into homelessness, according to a recent state audit. But state lawmakers seem content to increase funding for police responses rather than help build more affordable housing. The Beehive State has been...
UTAH STATE
usustatesman.com

Bricks and Minifigs Lego store open in Cache Valley

Bricks and Minifigs, a Lego store located at 555 W. 100 N., Providence, opened on Jan. 7. Jason Messer, the owner of Logan’s Bricks and Minifigs, said the company currently has 60 stores, but is rapidly growing. Messer owns two other locations. “There’ll be 80 of them by the...
LOGAN, UT
890kdxu.com

Most Romantic Places In Southern Utah For Valentine’s Day

Here are the TOP PLACES to take your girl to for Valentine's Day in Southern Utah:. At this point, it MAY be too late to even get a reservation at Cliffside (Do they even take reservations?) but this place is great. Overlooks the city, nice food, lots of windows, feels FANCY. Girls love fancy! Plus their food is pretty good too!
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Fondue recipe for Valentine’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The Melting Pot is the perfect destination for anyone this Valentine’s Day! From Galentine’s get-togethers to romantic dinners for two, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The Valentine’s Menu will consist of a romantic day dining experience with an evening of fondue favorites like hand crafted cheese fondue, decadent chocolate fondue, signature drinks, and more. If you are unable to make it on Valentine’s day, no need to worry! You can come on Wednesday or Thursday to enjoy all of your fondue favorites. A Melting Pot Fondue Expert joined us today to demonstrate how you can make their famous Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Fondue at home!
WISCONSIN STATE
ABC 4

StarLink lights streak past Utah’s night sky on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Did you catch the streak of lights moving across the night sky on Sunday night? It’s not aliens, Chinese-owned balloons, or night drills from Hill Air Force Base. The lights seen streaking across Utah on Sunday were just StarLink satellites. Launched by Elon...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Utahn’s Who Should Do The Halftime Show!

Every year at THE BIG GAME, someone does the halftime show and like 95% of everybody HATES IT! At this point, I don't know why anyone every agrees to do it! Afterward, all you hear about is how "Awful" the show was. While that will NEVER change, here are some people that UTAH would definitely support if they were doing the halftime show!
UTAH STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – February 10, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT – February 10, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt your best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
UTAH STATE

